Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Digital: It Is Now Better Than Ever To Just Own Bitcoin Instead

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Digital's stock has underperformed Bitcoin. MARA stock increased by 44.5% compared to 166.7% for BTC-USD.
  • In 2023, Net Income hit a record $261.2 million, but most of it was due to one-time gains.
  • In my opinion, the company is swimming upstream, as its efficiency gains need to overcome both the Bitcoin halving every four years as well as the nature of Bitcoin.
  • There is a risk that Marathon Digital could have a dilution event, given that they essentially have to double their hash rate through capital expenditures.
3d render of a keyboard with green hodl button.

marog-pixcells/iStock via Getty Images

In my last article, I stated that Marathon Digital’s (NASDAQ:MARA) stock would underperform the actual Bitcoin (BTC-USD)asset. While the company’s stock had done pretty well for itself, the results indicate that you would have still been better

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.35K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MARA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MARA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News