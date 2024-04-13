Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Vehicle insurance premiums have gone through the roof. That comes as no surprise to families across the country. According to the March CPI report, the 3-month annualized rate soared to 26.7%. It was a material driver of the strong core services ex-housing CPI increase.

A reshuffling in the auto insurance industry, increasing tech-enabled cars, more traffic accidents, and higher costs to repair vehicles all contribute to record-high premiums. The good news is that the upcoming PCE report weighs vehicle insurance less compared to how it is incorporated into the CPI report. Either way, the trend is generally bullish for auto insurance companies.

I am downgrading shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) from a buy to a hold. I see its valuation as slightly high given the current earnings environment while its technical situation may have turned too stretched to the upside.

CPI Vehicle Insurance +27% Last 3 Months (Annualized)

Yardeni Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, Progressive derives most of its business from personal auto insurance policies. PGR operates in standard and preferred auto and is expanding distribution channels, which include direct distribution and internet.

Last Friday, PGR reported a strong bottom-line number. The insurance provider posted $3.94 of GAAP EPS, above the consensus forecast of $3.30, but revenue of $16.2 billion, up 19% from a year earlier, missed by $1.1 billion. Its combined ratio dipped to 86.1%. The firm reported a record one-month personal auto policy count growth of 445,000 in March. That soared beyond the street estimate, per BofA.

Shares rallied initially after the mixed report, up 2% by midday trading on April 12. Operating EPS of $1.44 also topped estimates driven by a lower loss ratio. Higher claims are a key risk and so is the chance that regulatory reforms targeting high insurance rates could come about as election season nears.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising by more than 100% in FY 2024 with continued solid EPS growth in the out year through 2026. The current consensus outlook, per Seeking Alpha, shows about $10 in non-GAAP per-share profits in 2024 and $11 in 2025. Revenue growth is seen in the double-digit percentage range through next year too.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to jump big, potentially topping $8 by 2026, resulting in a much higher dividend yield. With a current P/E near 20, the stock is no longer overly cheap on valuation, hence my downgrade.

Progressive: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

PGR has historically traded with a 20.8 forward operating P/E. If we assume normalized EPS of $11, then shares should be near $228, leaving some upside ahead. But after the massive run since last summer, taking profits here is prudent.

What’s more, I noted a long-term average P/E in the high teens back in July, so that 20+ multiple could be to the high side, particularly when considering lofty price-to-sales figures.

PGR: A Fair P/E, But High Price/Sales Ratios vs History

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, PGR features a weak valuation grade, though I imagine that it will improve after the next quarter or two. Its growth grade is top of the line, as are PGR’s profitability trends, underscored by an impressive Q1 report issued last Friday.

With stellar share-price momentum and positive EPS revisions, there are certainly some reasons to like the stock even after the near doubling of the share price since July 2023.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a projected Q2 2024 earnings date of Thursday, July 11 BMO. Before that, the company hosts its annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday, May 10.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

PGR has been a momentum investor’s dream in the last nine months. Shares have surged from $111 to $212, though they are now slightly off the highs as the second quarter presses on. Notice in the chart below that PGR’s RSI momentum oscillator has actually fallen to its lowest level since late last year. That is a dangerous scenario considering that PGR is about 20% above its long-term and rising 200-day moving average. What’s more, there is an old gap that lingers down at the $170 mark.

I dug further and found that $170 is right where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level comes into play. So, it would be perfectly normal to see this high-flyer retreat another 15% to 20% over the next few months and still not put the long-term uptrend in jeopardy. For my analysis, it really would not take much of a pullback to make PGR a buy on valuation either.

Overall, the bulls are in control here, but a fallback to support appears quite possible given the momentum falloff after a 100% return from the July nadir.

PGR: Mind the Gaps, Weakening RSI After a Scorching Run

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading PGR from a buy to a hold. I am on the fence between a hold and buy on this one, but with the valuation up eight turns from last summer and with some signs of exhaustion in the uptrend, a breather here is warranted.