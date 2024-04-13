Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PGJ: Downgrading To Hold

Apr. 13, 2024 11:45 AM ETInvesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
Danil Kolyako profile picture
Danil Kolyako
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has slightly outperformed the S&P500 returns since late January.
  • The recent economic data in China shows an uneven dynamic of key indicators, though this shouldn't deter further investing, for now.
  • While it's not the time to completely get rid of Chinese stocks now, investors should exercise caution before getting more exposure to Chinese equities.

Shanghai Chinese Flag In Front of Oriental Pearl Tower China

Mlenny

Back in January, I shared my bullish view on The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:PGJ). So far, the bet on China pays off, slightly outperforming S&P500. However, the market rally in Chinese equities has stalled for more than a

This article was written by

In the investment world, there's no lack of analysis. However, there's a catastrophic lack of sensible, unbiased, actionable analysis. I want to be one of those who change that for the better.My email: danil (dot) kolyako (at) gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

