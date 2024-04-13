Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BSTZ: Why This CEF Is Outperforming The Sector

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) is an equity closed-end fund that invests in the technology sector.
  • BSTZ initially underperformed due to the slowdown in the technology sector, but has begun to outperform as IPO markets and M&A activity pick up.
  • The fund's portfolio includes both publicly traded equities and private, venture-funded investments.
  • We explore the fund and comment on the recent comeback.

Glass brain with connectors

Jonathan Kitchen

What is the BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust?

The BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE:BSTZ) is an equity closed end fund that invests in the technology sector. The fund was launched during the summer

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.99K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSTZ, BST, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BSTZ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BSTZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSTZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News