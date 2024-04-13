Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust Takes A Chunk Out Of Its Debt With Newest Asset Sales

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust saw a spike in shares after announcing a significant update that will allow the company to pay down a large portion of its debt.
  • The company sold off its interest in five hospitals in Utah, receiving $886 million and reducing its debt.
  • The company has already achieved 80% of its $2 billion target for asset sales this year, with potential for further debt reduction.
  • This shows the quality and value of the assets on its books and its ability for additional upside in the long run.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Empty corridor hospital

FG Trade

The last few weeks have been a really interesting time for shareholders of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). The company, which operates as a REIT that owns and leases out medical properties for other firms to run, saw its

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.73K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News