Bio-Rad: A Lackluster Picks-And-Shovels Life Science Company With A Key Investment Kicker

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.5K Followers

Summary

  • Bio-Rad is a "picks and shovels" company in the life sciences industry, but lacks standout growth, margins, or returns, and that has been largely true for more than two decades.
  • Recent trends in the life sciences space have been challenging, driving, double-digit declines in Bio-Rad's Life Sciences segment, and neither biopharma nor academic/government budgets look great for 2024.
  • Bio-Rad's holdings in Sartorius bring significant value to the company, but Sartorius shares have sold off considerably since the bioproduction bubble popped and investor enthusiasm has faded.
  • There's an interesting some-of-the-parts story here, particularly if bioproduction growth resumes after a period of capacity digestion, but it's hard to love Bio-Rad on a standalone basis.

Real Time PCR Machine

vitapix/E+ via Getty Images

I have a long history with Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) (NYSE:BIO.B), having covered this life sciences company long ago in my sell-side days. It has always been an odd duck in the life sciences

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

