Alistair Berg

There are a lot of ways to get broad-based access to the market. Most tend to think of State Street with their S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Russell for proxies like the Russell 3000, but Dow Jones also has a way of tracking the entire market through iShares. The iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) attempts to provide core exposure to a broad-based index composed of US equities.

Launched on June 12, 2000, with an expense ratio of 0.20%, it provides exposure to a wide range of large and mid-sized U.S. companies, encapsulating approximately 95% of the domestic stock market.

A Deep Dive into the IYY Holdings

IYY has a total of 1,079 holdings. However, no single holding accounts for more than 6.59% of the total assets, ensuring a broad diversification within the fund. The top holdings have all the hits - from Microsoft and Apple to Nvidia and Eli Lilly. The weightings for the top 10 are actually more balanced than other market-cap weighted averages, which I like when I think through company-specific risk potential.

ishares.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector composition of IYY is diverse, spanning across various sectors of the economy. The top five sectors, as of the latest data, are:

Information Technology (29.21%): This sector includes companies that are involved in the creation, storage, and exchange of digital information, such as Microsoft and Apple. Financials (13.28%): This sector encompasses a range of financial services companies including banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and real estate firms. Health Care (11.65%): This sector consists of companies that provide medical services, manufacture medical equipment or drugs, or provide medical insurance. Consumer Discretionary (10.35%): This sector includes companies that sell nonessential goods and services, such as Amazon. Industrials (9.56%): This sector includes companies involved in the production of goods used in construction and manufacturing.

No surprises here, given how important Technology has been to broad-based market averages. Still makes me nervous just because of how outsized the performance of that sector has been relative to everything else.

Peer Comparison

Similar ETFs include the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and the S&P 500 (SPY), which investors tend to flock to when wanting core equity positioning. IYY has solidly outperformed DIA and underperformed SPY. This underperformance likely has more to do with the fact that IYY has less concentration in the top 10 tech stocks than the S&P 500.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in IYY

Like any investment, IYY comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. On the upside, IYY offers broad exposure to the U.S. stock market, encompassing a wide range of sectors. This diversification can help mitigate risk and potentially enhance returns. Additionally, IYY's low expense ratio of 0.20% makes it an affordable option for investors seeking low-cost exposure to U.S. equities.

On the flip side, the broad exposure that IYY offers can also be a disadvantage. Since it tracks a broad-based index, it may include companies from sectors that are underperforming or have a bleak outlook. Furthermore, while its expense ratio is relatively low, there are other ETFs with even lower costs.

Conclusion: Should You Invest in IYY?

If you seek broad exposure to the U.S. stock market and are comfortable with the associated risk, IYY could be a suitable addition to your portfolio. The reality though is that there's really nothing overly unique or special about the ETF. Yes, it tracks the total market well as a proxy for those wanting a core product to an overall asset allocation mix, but you can do that with any number of cheaper ETFs that basically do the same thing. Nothing to write home about here. IYY is not a bad fund, it's just not anything worth paying too much attention to in my view.