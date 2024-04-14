Here We Go Again

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined for a second-straight week while benchmark interest rates surged to the highest levels of the year after a critical slate of inflation data showed an unwelcome reacceleration in price pressures in early 2024, prompting a re-think of the timing and magnitude of Fed interest rate cuts. As goes oil, so goes inflation. Uncomfortably reminiscent of the mid-2023 inflation reacceleration, the path towards disinflation - and lower benchmark interest rates - has been stymied by resurgent oil prices resulting from a further intensification of red-hot tensions in the Middle East.

Posting its worst two-week skid since last October, the S&P 500 declined by 1.5% this week. For a second week, smaller-cap companies were hit especially hard by the "high for longer" outlook. The Small-Cap 600 dipped 2.9% this week - pushing deeper into negative territory on the year - while the Mid-Cap 400 declined by 2.9% as well. Real estate equities - the most rate-sensitive equity market sector - posted similar declines despite some positive M&A developments in the REIT space, as expectations of a Fed rate cut were pushed further into the back half of 2024. On the heels of declines of nearly 3% last week, the Equity REIT Index slumped another 2.7% on the week, with 17-of-18 property sectors in negative territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index dipped 3.5%. Homebuilders dipped another 3% on the week as mortgage rates continued to retrace their late-2023 declines, threatening to reverse the recent rebound in housing market activity.

Bonds and other rate-sensitive segments were under significant pressure throughout the week as markets re-priced Fed rate hike expectations on the heels of a hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index report and a lukewarm Producer Price Index report. Soaring to its highest level since last November, the 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped 12 basis points on the week to 4.52%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield jumped by 15 basis points to 4.96%. Swaps markets are now pricing in just a 27% probability that the Fed will cut rates in June - down sharply from odds of nearly 60% at the start of the week. Markets now expect just 1.9 rate cuts in 2024 - down from the 2.6 cuts priced in at the start of the week, and down from a peak of around 7 cuts earlier this year. WTI Crude Oil prices climbed to fresh seven-month highs during the week as the Israel-Hamas conflict appeared increasingly likely to escalate into a direct confrontation between Iran and Western allies. All eleven GICS equity sectors finished lower on the week, with the Financials (XLF), Materials (XLB), and Real Estate (XLE) sectors all lower by over 3%.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

All eyes were on the Consumer Price Index report this week, which showed hotter-than-expected trends for a third-straight month - a disappointing setback following a period of definitive disinflation in the back half of 2023. Headline CPI increased 0.4% month-over-month and increased by 3.5% from a year ago - above consensus estimates of 0.3% and 3.4%, respectively. Core CPI - which excludes food and energy - rose 0.4% on the month and 3.8% on the year, which was also slightly above expectations. Beneath the surface, while we see a continued distortion from the lagged recognition of shelter inflation - which accounted for 60% of the increase in the Core CPI metric - we've also seen a pickup in non-shelter inflation in recent months as well. CPI-ex-Shelter - the metric we watch most closely given the substantial lags in the BLS' shelter inflation metrics - posted an annual increase of 2.3% - climbing above the Fed's 2% policy objective for the first time in ten months.

Following the hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index report which sparked a surge in benchmark interest rates and sharp repricing of Fed rate cut expectations, the Producer Price Index the following day was surprisingly cooler-than-expected. The Headline PPI increased 0.2% in March from the prior month - below the 0.3% consensus estimate - while the Core PPI and Core ex-Trade metrics were roughly in line with estimates. On an annual basis, however, the Headline PPI still climbed to 2.1% - the highest year-over-year increase since April 2023. Driving the downside surprise was a sequential decline in the Final Demand: Goods index - which fell by 0.1% in March and was higher just 0.8% from a year earlier. The decline in Goods prices was driven by a reported 1.6% dip in seasonally-adjusted energy prices - a tailwind that is likely to be short-lived amid a recent resurgence in gasoline and diesel fuel prices driven by ongoing geopolitical disruptions. The Final Demand: Services index - which has been an area of "sticky" inflationary trends - rose 0.3% during the month and 2.8% from a year earlier.

Energy prices - and crude oil prices in particular - have driven this recent reacceleration. The CPI Energy Index rose 1.1 percent over the month. Gasoline prices - which remain a key "swing" inflation input - were higher by 7% during March compared with the prior month, on average, and have risen nearly 20% since bottoming in late January. The final inflation data point of the busy week, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report on Friday, showed that consumers have been noticing the reacceleration in inflation. Consumer Sentiment declined in April as inflation expectations rose to five-month highs. Driven by higher gasoline prices, Americans now expect inflation to average 3.1% over the next year and 3.0% on a five-year horizon - an increase from the 2.9% one-year and 2.8% five-year inflation expectations last month.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Apartment: Dealmaking was a major theme in the REIT space this week ahead of the start of earnings season in the coming week. Apartment Income (AIRC) surged more than 20% this week after it announced a $10B deal to be sold to Blackstone (BX) Real Estate Partners X in an all-cash deal priced at $39.12/share - a 25% premium to AIRC's prior closing price. AIRC - also known as AIR Communities - was spun-out from Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) in 2020 and owns 76 apartment communities concentrated primarily in coastal markets including Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington D.C. We've highlighted that AIRC was a potential M&A target given its discounted valuations relative to its Coastal-focused peers, its peer-leading operating efficiency, and sector-leading NOI growth over the past two years. Based on AIRC's 2023 Net Operating Income, the deal's valuation represents a roughly 5.5% implied capitalization rate and a roughly 17x P/FFO multiple based on full-year 2023 FFO. The deal was unanimously approved by AIRC's Board and is expected to close in the third quarter. As a condition of the transaction, AIR has suspended its dividend. Other mid-cap apartment REITs were also among the leaders this week on M&A speculation, including Independence Realty (IRT), Centerspace (CSR), and BRT Apartments (BRT).

For Blackstone, it's the second major acquisition of a residential REIT this year, and follows its $3.5 deal to acquire single-family rental operator Tricon Residential (TCN) in January. Tricon was in focus late in the week - briefly dipping as much as 10% intra-day on Friday before paring its declines - as investors parsed the implications of a plan unveiled by the Canadian government - called "Solving the Housing Crisis" - which included a proposal "to restrict the purchase and acquisition of existing single-family homes by very large, corporate investors." TCN is dual-listed in both the United States and Canada, but the vast majority of TCN's assets are single-family rentals in the United States. The proposal is not expected to affect the pending deal - which reached additional approvals this week from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Blackstone and its affiliates have now acquired 7 public REITs since the start of 2021 - most of which were through its flagship non-traded fund BREIT, with a combined deal size of nearly $50B. Five of the seven acquisitions by Blackstone have been residential REITs, having also previously acquired student housing REIT American Campus, apartment REIT Preferred Apartments, and apartment REIT Bluerock Growth.

Healthcare: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - which is the most heavily-shorted REIT - traded sharply in after-hours trading on Friday after it announced a $1.1B portfolio sale of five hospitals and announced that it maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.15/share (14.4% dividend yield). MPW announced that it sold its five Utah hospitals - which were managed by struggling operator Steward Healthcare before its operations were acquired by CommonSpirit Health in 2023 - into a newly-formed joint venture with an unidentified institutional asset manager. MPW retained a 25% interest in the JV, while the partner purchased a 75% interest for $886M, which "fully validates MPW’s underwritten lease base of $1.2B." The JV placed secured debt financing as well, providing $190M of additional cash to MPW, which generated combined cash proceeds for MPW of $1.1B. Earlier in the week, MPW announced that it closed on its sale of five facilities in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare for a total of $350M. The pair of deals brings MPW's total portfolio sales to $1.6B, which is 80% of its initial FY 2024 target. MPW is "now confident that we will exceed our initial target of $2.0B in liquidity transactions in 2024 based on the valuations achieved on recent transactions and the terms we are actively negotiating" for other asset sales.

Hotels: We also saw a flurry of deals in the hotel space. Ashford Hospitality (AHT) - which has been a net seller to repair its debt-heavy balance sheet - surged 8% this week after it announced that it closed on the sale of the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston, MA for $171M ($438k per key). Proceeds from the sale were used for debt reduction, and with the paydown, the remaining balance on its strategic financing is now $112M. AHT noted that it has "several assets in the market at various stages of the sales process" and will provide updates "in the coming weeks." Ashford Hospitality also provided preliminary first-quarter operating metrics, noting that it expects to report occupancy of about 67% for the first quarter, with Average Daily Rates ("ADR") of $191, resulting in Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") of about $128. This comparable RevPAR reflects a decrease of 1% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Performance softened through the quarter, however, with January RevPAR growth of +2.1%, February RevPAR decline of -0.3%, and March RevPAR decline of -3.7%. We've noted that TSA Checkpoint data shows some mild softening in passenger throughput following a record-setting pace in late 2023 and into January 2024. TSA recorded that passenger throughput was roughly 5% above 2019 levels in March and April - a slowdown from the 10% comparable increase in January and the 7% increase in February.

Hotel industry data provider STR has also reported a modest cooldown in hotel fundamentals in recent months. Occupancy rates were roughly 6% below 2019-levels in March, which was the weakest month of comparable occupancy since August 2023. RevPAR was still 13% above pre-pandemic levels, however, as the occupancy drag has been more-than-offset by a nearly 20% increase in average room rates compared to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Braemar Hotels (BHR) - which is also externally managed by Ashford - surged more than 20% amid an ongoing proxy battle with activity Blackwells Capital. Elsewhere, Sunstone Hotel (SHO) was among the top performers this week after it announced a $230M deal to buy the 630-room Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk from Hyatt (H). The price implies a value of $352k per key and represents an 11.1x multiple on its estimated 2024 hotel EBITDA, and an 8.0% cap rate based on the midpoint of projected hotel NOI. The acquisition will be funded from cash on hand using a portion of the sale proceeds from the previously completed disposition of Boston Park Plaza. SHO expects to close the deal in late April, and noted that the hotel will contribute $12 to $13 million of hotel EBITDA and $0.06 of adjusted FFO/share this year.

Single-Family Rental: Invitation Homes (INVH) - the largest single-family rental owner and operator in the U.S. - traded lower by about 2% this week after it provided an update on its acquisition channels, noting that it is under contract to acquire 500 additional newly built homes from a trio of homebuilders for a total investment of about $140 million. The homes will be located in Charlotte, Jacksonville, and Nashville, and are being acquired through new relationships with these three home builders, with deliveries expected to begin later this year. INVH noted that it acquired 648 newly built homes in 2023 and currently anticipates deliveries of approximately 1,000 new homes from its new product pipeline in 2024. The three REITs have utilized varied acquisition strategies to fuel external growth. Invitation Homes utilizes the most conventional (and lowest risk) strategy of the three SFR REITs, leaning heavily on traditional acquisition channels supplemented by partnerships with outside homebuilders to buy built-to-rent homes. American Homes (AMH) meanwhile, has led the charge on the "built-to-rent" strategy, investing heavily in its internal homebuilding capabilities. Tricon Residential, meanwhile, has leaned heavily on Joint Venture partnerships to fuel its external growth, leveraging its property management capabilities.

Cell Tower: The weakest-performing property sector since the start of 2022, cell tower REITs were among the laggards once again this week. Crown Castle (CCI) declined 4% after it announced that it has named Steven Moskowitz as its new CEO, concluding a four-month search process sparked by the retirement of its former CEO Jay Brown. Moskowitz held several executive leadership roles during his 12 years at CCI's REIT peer - American Tower (AMT) - including seven years as executive vice president and president of its U.S. Tower business. Most recently, he served as CEO of Centennial Towers - a Latina American-based cell tower owner and developer. CCI has been under pressure from a pair of activist investors in recent months - Elliott Management and its former CEO Ted Miller - who have been critical of the firm's strategy and stock price underperformance compared to its cell tower REIT peers. Both Miller and Elliott are in agreement on their high-level recommendations to re-focus the business as a pure-play macro tower owner to close the valuation discount with its peers. CCI derives roughly a quarter of its revenue from fiber and small cell operations, and these segments would fetch an estimated $11-15B in a potential sale.

Two REITs hiked their dividends this week. Tanger (SKT) hiked its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.275/share (4.1% dividend yield), while Agree Realty (ADC) raised its monthly dividend by 1.2% to $0.25/share (5.2% dividend yield). We've now seen 39 REITs raise its dividend this year, while 9 REITs have lowered their dividends. The suite of four REITs that are externally managed by RMR Group (RMR) were among the leaders this week after the management firm hiked its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.45/share (7.8% dividend yield). Over the past year, three of its four managed REITs effectively eliminated their dividends - Office Properties Income (OPI), Industrial Logistics (ILPT), and Diversified Healthcare (DHC) - and each maintained their dividends at $0.01/share this week. Its fourth externally-managed REIT - Service Properties Trust (SVC) - maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.20/share (12.4% dividend yield). The other dozen REITs to declare dividends over the past week maintained their payouts at current levels, including Realty Income (O) at $0.257/month (5.7% yield), Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) at monthly dividend at $0.10/month (8.7% yield), STAG Industrial (STAG) at $0.1233/month (3.9% yield), and Braemar Hotels (BHR) at $0.05/quarter (8.4% yield).

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Pressured by the jump in benchmark interest rates, Mortgage REITs slumped for a second-straight week, with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finishing lower by 3.5%. Angel Oak (AOMR) was the lone mREIT higher on the week after it priced its first MBS securitization this year - a $300M pool of residential loans with a weighted average loan coupon of 7.4%, a weighted average original loan-to-value ratio of 69.8%, and a weighted average original FICO score 748. The senior tranche received an AAA rating from Fitch Ratings. For AOMR, the securitization releases $40M of capital expected to be "deployed into purchases of current market coupon loans and high-yielding assets to drive additional Net Interest Margin growth." Elsewhere this week, Orchid Island (ORC) traded lower by 3.5% this week after it provided preliminary Q1 earnings results, noting that it expects to report EPS of $0.38/share - down from the $0.52 reported last quarter but still covering its $0.36/share quarterly dividend. ORC estimates that its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") increased fractionally in Q1 to $9.12 - up from $9.10 at the end of Q1 - and resulting in a total return on equity for the quarter of 4.2%.

Small-cap commercial mREIT Sachem Capital (SACH) - which had been one of the best-performing mREITs in recent quarters - slumped another 11% this week following losses of nearly 20% in the prior week after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results, citing "a difficult macroeconomic backdrop including rising interest rates, weakness in commercial real estate, specifically office, and banking sector challenges." Also of note, Ellington Residential (EARN) maintained its monthly dividend at $0.08/share (14.2% dividend yield). EARN's dividend payout policy was in question after it announced last week that it will convert from a REIT to a Closed-End Fund later this year. Meanwhile, each of the other half-dozen mREITs to declare dividends this week maintained their payouts at current levels: Ellington Financial (EFC) maintained its monthly dividend at $0.13/share (13.6% yield), AGNC Investment (AGNC) maintained its monthly dividend at $0.12/share (15.4% yield), Seven Hills (SEVN) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.35/share (10.8% yield), and Orchid Island (ORC) maintained its monthly dividend at $0.12/share (17.4% yield).

2024 Performance Recap & 2023 Review

Through fifteen weeks of 2024, real estate equities have significantly lagged behind the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -6.7%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -6.9%. This compares with the 7.8% gain on the S&P 500, the 4.6% gain for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the 3.2% decline for the S&P Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 6 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led on the upside by Billboard, Regional Mall, and Single-Family REITs, while Farmland and Cell Tower have lagged on the downside. At 4.52%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 64 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 53 basis points to 4.96%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -2.5% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 22.3% this year, lifting the broader Commodities complex higher by 6.4%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a busy slate of inflation data this past week, we'll see a busy slate of housing market data in the week ahead, which is expected to show some softening in demand and a further slowdown in construction activity as mortgage rates have now retraced about half of their late-2023 retreat. On Monday, we'll see NAHB Homebuilder Sentiment data for April, which is expected to show that builder optimism dipped back below breakeven 50 levels following four straight months of sequential increases. On Tuesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits data, which is expected to show a continued moderation in construction activity amid a still-challenging financing environment for both single-family and multi-family development. We'll see Existing Home Sales data on Thursday, which is expected to show a moderation in activity in March following a stronger-than-expected February. We'll also see Retail Sales data on Monday - a key look into the health of the U.S. consumer - which is expected to show a modest increase in spending in March. On Thursday, we'll be watching Jobless Claims data for any signs of cracks in the seemingly unshakable jobs market.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

