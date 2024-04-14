Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hess Corporation And An Acquisition That Might Not Close

Apr. 14, 2024 6:33 AM ETHess Corporation (HES) Stock
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hess Corporation's share price is approaching its late-2023 highs and has a market capitalization of almost $50 billion.
  • The proposed acquisition deal with Chevron is facing a roadblock due to Exxon Mobil's claim of right of first refusal for any sale of Hess Corporation's stake in Guyana.
  • Despite the risk posed by Exxon Mobil, Hess Corporation remains a valuable investment with its strong assets and financial performance.

Sakaika waterfall or Salto Sakaika. The Gran Sabana Venezuela

apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has continued to see its share price approach its late-2023 highs and a market capitalization of almost $50 billion. The company's share price has been tied to Chevron's (CVX

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
33.23K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News