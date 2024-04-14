Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: Why There Is Still A Decent Upside

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • Since I published my bull thesis on Energy Transfer early this year, the stock has delivered ~ 14% in total returns.
  • This might raise the question of decreased attractiveness and at least partially exhausted upside.
  • Looking at the underlying fundamentals, there is a strong evidence that ET has still the necessary characteristics to deliver juicy returns going forward.
  • Also, a P/E of 10x coupled with sector-level tailwinds support this.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key items of Q4 2023 results and other recent ET related dynamics, providing a justified basis on my bullish stance on ET stock.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

Early this year I wrote an article about Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) providing several arguments why, in my view, the then-current dividend yield of 9.1% was fully backed by robust fundamentals and in general why the probability of experiencing a similar

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.07K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News