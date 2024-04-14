Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is It Time To Swap BRW For SABA?

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Saba Capital Management is an investment advisory firm focused on credit and equity relative value strategies.
  • They employ four main strategies: credit relative value, tail hedge, active closed-end fund strategies, and SPAC strategies.
  • Saba Capital has taken over two closed-end funds, BRW and SABA, and has made changes to their investment strategies and management agreements.
  • I currently recommend a gradual swap of BRW into SABA.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

Man using mobile phone and having coffee while monitoring stock market on computer screens at desk

SimonSkafar

Saba Capital Management is an investment advisory firm focused on credit and equity relative value strategies.

Boaz Weinstein started Saba Capital in 2009 as a "lift out" from Deutsche Bank's proprietary credit trading group. Boaz had originally formed the group at

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.57K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SABA, BRW, CEFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRW Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News