Guido Mieth

For over a year now, I have been looking through the list of publicly traded banks out there in search of the best opportunities. The banking crisis that began in March of 2023 is what initially spurred my interest in digging deeper into this space. Along the way, I have rated a small number of the financial institutions I analyzed a ‘strong buy’. But that list has been very small. I am pleased to announce that, as of this article, I have yet one more institution that I can add to that list. And that is none other than Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

With a market capitalization as of this writing of $567.3 million, Mercantile Bank is quite a small bank. However, small does not equate to a lack of opportunities. Management has consistently grown the institution from a revenue and profit perspective in recent years. Although the ride for deposits has been a bit lumpy, the general trend as of late has been positive. The quality of the institution's assets appears to be high and shares are priced at attractive levels, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Given these factors, I would argue that the bank almost certainly has some attractive upside for shareholders to enjoy. And because of this, I have decided to rate the business a ‘strong buy’ to reflect that. It is worth noting, of course, that the picture can always change. In fact, on April 16th, before the market opens, management is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. I don't anticipate anything significant enough to change my opinion on the matter. But investors would be wise to keep a close eye on what data comes out.

Banking on continued strong performance

According to the management team at Mercantile Bank, the company operates as a bank holding company that has a couple of different businesses beneath it. First and foremost, though, it has a bank That's based out of Michigan. In all, the institution has 43 office locations that provide customers with commercial banking services with an emphasis on small and medium sized businesses. It also provides various retail banking services. Examples of some of the offerings that provides include, but are not limited to, construction loans, both secured and unsecured commercial loans, mortgages, and more. It owns 17 ATMs for customers to use, as well as 27 video banking machines. The company even has its own online offerings, as well as a courier service and safe deposit boxes for customers with those needs.

Outside of the core banking activities that the company engages in, it also has an insurance business. This subsidiary provides private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, and a variety of other insurance policies. It even provides small business and life insurance products. The company also has a handful of trusts. But those have largely involved the issuance of preferred and common stock in the enterprise to investors. They are of little to no real consequence to investors like you or I.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done a really solid job of growing the business from a revenue and profit perspective. Net interest income, for instance, has expanded from $128.4 million in 2021 to $185.8 million in 2023. A growth in assets is partially responsible for this. But perhaps more significant has been the path that interest rates have taken. The net interest margin for the company has gone from 2.76% in 2021 to 4.05% last year. This may not sound like much. But when you have a bank with about $5.1 billion in assets, even an increase of 0.5% can lead to an additional $25.3 million in net interest income.

Over the same window of time, non-interest income actually fell, dropping from $56.2 million to $32.1 million. All of this decline actually occurred from 2021 to 2022. Looking at the data further, it seems as though there were multiple contributors to this drop. But the most significant, by far, was a plunge in mortgage banking activities, with revenue dropping from about $30 million to $7.6 million. The fact of the matter is that the past couple of years have not been particularly pleasant for companies in the mortgage space. A temporary decline in construction activity, combined with the high interest rates and inflationary pressures that ultimately led to some pain in the broader housing market, was responsible for this drop. Even though this has been a problem for the company, net profits still managed to rise from $59 million to $82.2 million over this window of time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Shifting over to the balance sheet side of things, we do have some interesting results to look at. Deposits, for instance, actually were highest in 2021. They totaled $4.08 billion that year. They ended up falling to $3.71 billion in 2022. However, a recovery was staged in 2023, bringing deposits up to $3.90 billion. That's encouraging to see. Having said that, one thing that is concerning to me is that uninsured deposit exposure is a hefty 49%. This is quite a bit higher than the 30% maximum that I typically aim for. To be perfectly honest with you, the extent of uninsured deposit exposure very nearly caused me to rate the business a ‘buy’ as opposed to a ‘strong buy’. But when I consider that practically everything else about the institution is fantastic, I'm willing to make an exception so long as we see deposits continue to grow from this point on.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Loan values over the past few years have also helped the bank. Loans went from $3.42 billion in 2021 to $4.25 billion last year. I understand that one thing that investors are concerned about is exposure to office assets. But only about 6% of all loans are dedicated to this space. So that gives me some degree of comfort. The value of securities has gradually increased from $626.9 million to $657.2 million. On the other hand, cash has dropped from $975.2 million to $130.5 million. This doesn't concern me since it appears as though that cash has largely transferred into loans. And with interest rates higher like what we are seeing right now, that kind of move makes a lot of sense. Debt is also another factor. But it has increased only modestly from $693.4 million to $836.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One thing that looks really appealing about the institution is that shares are attractively priced. In the chart above, you can see that the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of only 6.9. That same chart also compares the bank to five similar firms. Only one of the five ended up being cheaper than it on this basis. I then, in the chart below, compared the bank to those same five firms on both a price to book basis and a price to tangible book basis. Two of the five ended up being cheaper than it when using the price to book multiple. But this number drops to one of the five when using the price to tangible book multiple.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The fact that shares are cheap is great. But we also need to be paying attention to the quality of the assets on its books. The first way I verified this was by looking at the return on assets for the institution as compared to the same five firms previously listed. The results can be seen in the first chart below. Its return on assets ended up being higher than four of the five banks. In the subsequent chart, we see the same kind of ranking, with four of the five being lower than it when it comes to the return on equity. This suggests to me that, in addition to being cheap, the bank is well run.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Of course, time can change things. That's why investors would be wise to continue paying attention to results as they come out. And the next time this is expected to occur is on the morning of April 16th of this year. On that day, before the market opens, management will announce financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Analysts are expecting net revenue of about $55.4 million. That would be up slightly from the $54.7 million reported one year earlier. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to come in at $1.14. That would be down from the $1.31 reported in the first quarter of 2023. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to a decline in net profits from about $21 million to $18.3 million. I would be surprised if this happens considering how persistently high interest rates are and the company's track record from an earnings perspective. But only time will tell what transpires.

Takeaway

It's rare that I find a prospect that I consider to be absolutely perfect. Unfortunately, Mercantile Bank does not meet that definition either. However, it is a pretty darn attractive opportunity in my view. I am a bit concerned about uninsured deposit exposure. I also don't like the decline in non-interest income. But outside of that, the picture looks incredibly bullish. Shares are cheap and asset quality is high. Management has a good track record of increasing revenue and profits. Deposits have started growing again and debt remains low. All combined, this makes for a ’strong buy’ candidate for investors to consider.