I wrote about Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) in November, saying that readers should avoid the cannabis stock for now. I was wrong, as it has rallied sharply since then, gaining 15.5%. All MSOs have been rallying, and the New Cannabis Ventures American Cannabis Operator Index has gained 21.7% since the Friday after Thanksgiving Day.

The strong performance of the MSOs has been driven by the strong move made by Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), which has gained more than 102% since 11/24. As wrong as I was about VRNOF, I was very right about TCNNF at the same time. A week ahead of my warning about VRNOF, I explained why I still liked TCNNF, though it had lifted off its all-time low substantially. I did downgrade TCNNF in January, and I moved to a Sell rating in late March. The stock did trade a little higher, but it has now dropped since then by 4.9%. Here is how those two stocks have performed since my last Verano article:

In this follow up piece, I explain why I am maintaining my Sell rating on Verano. I look at the operational changes in 2023, review the analyst outlook for revenue and earnings, inspect the chart and assess the valuation.

Verano Grows In 2023

Verano released its Q4 financials by press release on February 29th and held a conference call. It did not file its 2023 10-K until March 15th. The Q4 revenue was short of expectations, falling 1% sequentially and rising just 5% from a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA fell short of expectations too, dropping 18% sequentially and 7% from a year earlier.

For 2023, total revenue of $938 million rose 7%. Adjusted EBITDA, though, fell 6% to $305 million. This left the full year margin at 32.5%, substantially higher than peers. Some investors may like this attribute, but I fear their higher margins. The Q4 margin was lower than prior quarters at 30.9%.

As I mentioned in my last article, Verano deserves kudos for providing geographical information on its operations unlike its peers. The company breaks down its revenue by state for both retail sales and wholesale sales. During 2023, $741 million of its revenue (79%) came from sales to customers, while $197 million came from sales to other cannabis companies. Florida represented 30% of retail revenue, New Jersey represented 17%, and Illinois represented almost 17%. These three states, which accounted for about 65% of the retail revenue, generated a total of 60% of the overall revenue including both the retail sales and the wholesale sales.

In the November article, I expressed concern about the balance sheet due to the negative tangible book value and the low current ratio. After Q4, tangible book value fell to -$77.4 million. The net debt of $271 million does not include the income tax payable of $251 million, though this is part of the tangible book value. The current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) declined to 0.96X. I remain very concerned. The company doesn't have debt due substantially until 2026.

Analysts Reduce Their Outlook For Verano

I expressed my concerns that the reported margins are too high for the company, and the analysts have pretty high margins projected. I am not sure why, and my view is that the company may not be spending enough to properly build its business. Ahead of the Q4 report, analysts, according to Sentieo, were projecting 2024 revenue of $989 million and 2025 revenue of $1.051 billion. They expected adjusted EBITDA of $323 million in 2024 and $339 million in 2025.

After the Q4 report, analysts now expect 2024 revenue to be down slightly to $936 million. This is a sharp drop from before the report, and it is a lot lower than the $1.041 billion they were expecting ahead of the Q3 report. Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 is projected to be $301 million, down 1% and a margin of 32.2%.

For 2025, the estimates are lower too. Revenue is forecast by the analysts to grow 6% to $994 million. Ahead of the Q3 report, the projection was $1.098 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to $331 million, which is lower than before and a 33.3% margin, which I think is too high. My own projection is that the margin will be 31%, still higher than peers, which works out to $308 million.

I believe that Florida's potential adult-use legalization could influence the 2025 results greatly. The voters will be voting on adult-use legalization in November, news that came out on 4/1. 60% of voters must approve it for it to pass. If it passes, I believe that sales will increase substantially, but I also believe that this is pretty much priced in. Florida does a good job of providing weekly updates on its medical cannabis market, which has seen slower growth. This past week, the state revealed that there are now 878,724 qualified patients, a large percentage of the population. The growth in the patient-count has been driven by not only a post-pandemic population surge but also two liberalizations of the program in recent years. The growth in patients from a year ago is still positive, but it was the lowest ever at 8.4%. The medical cannabis market there is maturing, and it is very competitive. Revenue in the state has been growing more slowly than the growth in patients. It's quite some time before we learn if Florida will become legal for adult-use, and the dynamics of the medical market suggest a big problem if the voters don't approve it.

The Verano Chart Is Worrisome

The six-month chart looks like an uptrend:

The low since my November article has been near $4, and I see that as an important support spot. If it breaks, the trend of higher highs and higher lows will break too. Beneath that, $3, which has been the low since the rescheduling news broke in late August, is extremely important. I see near term resistance at $6.25.

At the analyst estimates, Verano trades at an enterprise value of 6.8X projected adjusted EBITDA for 2024 and just 6.2X for 2025. These valuations are much lower than a few years ago. Looking at the company and its four Tier 1 peers, Looking at the past two years, the bottoming process is apparent. The stock traded in late 2022 near $2.50, and it closed at an all-time closing low of $2.60 in late August 2023:

Looking at it relative to its peers, VRNOF, at +15.5% in 2024, is the worst performing Tier 1 MSO:

The New Cannabis Ventures Global Cannabis Stock Index is up more than Verano so far this year. Since the end of 2022, Verano has outpaced all of its peers as well as the Global Cannabis Stock Index:

A risk to VRNOF is the large ownership by AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), which currently owns 27 million shares, up 35% since the end of 2023. The number of shares at the ETF have increased 33%. VRNOF represents 13% of the ETF. My fear is that if investors give up on the potential elimination of 280E (which will go away if cannabis is rescheduled by the DEA to Schedule 3), the ETF could get hit with redemptions again. In late 2022 and into 2023, the redemptions led to selling in the large MSOs by the ETF, and the ETF is now 88.5% in its top 6 holdings.

The Verano Valuation Is Cheap But Not Compelling

At the analyst estimates, Verano trades at an enterprise value of 6.8X projected adjusted EBITDA for 2024 and just 6.2X for 2025. These valuations are much lower than a few years ago. Looking at the company and its four Tier 1 peers, it doesn't stand out as being overly expensive or cheap:

Alan Brochstein, using Sentieo

Again, I believe that the adjusted EBITDA margin of Verano will be lower than what the analysts are forecasting. My own projection for Verano is that it will end 2024 at an enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA projected for 2025 of 8X if 280E goes away or just 3X if it does not. This works out to be $7.28 in the optimistic scenario or $2.59 in the pessimistic one. At my own current 2025 projection for adjusted EBITDA at a 31% margin, Verano in the optimistic scenario would be $6.76, which would be 33% higher. In my view, the downside risk is too high.

I view Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) as a Strong Sell still despite its recent pullback, and I continue to view Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) as a Sell. These are the two largest positions in MSOS.

Conclusion

Verano has rallied a bit since I initiated the Sell rating in late November. I am not making it a Strong Sell at this time due to it being somewhat cheap on valuation based upon the analyst estimates. The stock has lagged its peers, and the price could collapse if 280E doesn't end or if the company produces lower-than-expected revenue or adjusted EBITDA.

For those that want to invest in MSOs, I believe that there are better choices among the Tier 2 names. My favorite MSO for this environment remains Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNH), which plunged subsequent to my write-up explaining why I still like it two months ago. An equity offering in early March drove it down, and I loaded up in my model portfolio for members of my investing group. I recently trimmed it significantly on the rebound that filled the gap that had been left behind. The stock has pulled back and is up just 4.7% in 2024. I view the stock, which trades at just 1.6X tangible book value and with net cash, unlike most of its peers, as offering a lot less downside than other MSOs.

I continue to view other sub-sectors as offering better risk-reward than the MSOs to cannabis sector investors. My Beat the Global Cannabis Stock Index model portfolio has 32% invested in MSOs, which is lower than the index exposure, and is overweight both the Canadian LPs (two names that I have written about at Seeking Alpha) and ancillary companies (just slightly).

