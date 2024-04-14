Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intercorp Financial Services Is Ready To Take Off

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.13K Followers

Summary

  • Intercorp Financial Services has not benefitted from the interest rate uplift. In addition, we believe the company is in a better position with no El Niño impact.
  • Despite political instability, the Peruvian economy is expected to improve, and IFS delivered solid results in 2023.
  • With lower provision, we believe there is a Return on Equity normalization story for 2024. We initiated IFS stock with a clear buy rating.

Digital electronic money has reached indigenous communities, tribes of South America

Carlos Duarte/iStock via Getty Images

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS is a holding company that manages its operations through subsidiaries (Fig 1) with four segments: banking (Interbank), insurance (Interseguro), wealth management (Inteligo Bank), and payments (Izipay). Intercorp Peru controls IFS with

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.13K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News