Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Geopolitics will hold the focus of markets to start the week after Iran's attack on Israel. An Israeli military spokesman said the country is prepared to do "whatever is necessary" in its defense. Tehran said it would attack with greater force if there was retaliation.



Late Friday saw a flight to safety with money moving from equities to bonds and gold. Oil also gained on possibilities of production disruption in the Middle East.



The economic calendar will continue to garner attention following the recent spate of hotter-than-anticipated labor market and inflation indicators. Investors will be focusing on the March retail sales report scheduled for Monday and a reading on U.S. industrial production on Tuesday. Also on the docket will be housing starts and existing home sales data.



The first quarter earnings season will pick up pace next week and will grab a bigger chunk of the spotlight. The most notable name reporting quarterly results will be streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) on Thursday. Other major companies across the week include lenders Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC); health insurer UnitedHealth (UNH) and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); and other Dow 30 components Travelers (TRV), Procter & Gamble (PG) and American Express (AXP).



Additionally, the cryptocurrency world will be keeping an eye on the expected bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving event next week. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will be on traders' minds as well after an escalation in conflict between Israel and Iran on Saturday.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 15 - Goldman Sachs (GS), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and M&T Bank (MTB). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 16 - UnitedHealth (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Rio Tinto (RIO), and United Airlines (UAL). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 17 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), VinFast Auto (VFS), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and CSX (CSX). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 18 - Netflix (NFLX), Blackstone (BX), Ally Financial (ALLY), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 19 - Procter & Gamble (PG) and American Express (AXP). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on electric vehicle stocks Nikola (NKLA) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include ICZOOM Group (IZM), Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), IMPACT Silver (OTCQB:ISVLF). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Perion (PERI), Sirius XM (SIRI), and Globe Life (GL). Investors will also have their eyes on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) and Tapestry (TPR) amid concerns about the Federal Trade Commission's review of the planned $8.5B merger. The European Commission Phase 1 investigation on the CPRI-TPR deal expires on April 15.

IPO watch: Companies expected to launch their IPOs in the week ahead include utility infrastructure services provider Centuri Holdings (CTRI) and mobile tech firm Ibotta (IBTA). The quiet period ends on Astera Labs (ALAB), Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), and Auna (AUNA) to free up analysts to post ratings. Blocks of shares of Webuy Global (WBUY) and CytoMed Therapeutics (GDTC) roll off their IPO lockup period.

Investor events: The four-day NAB Show in Las Vegas will have a focus on topics such as broadcast cybersecurity, the rise of 5G, and the role of AI in media. Sony (SONY), Verizon (VZ), Sinclair (SBGI), Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY), Beamr (BMR), InterDigital (IDCC), and Backblaze (BLZE) are some of the companies that will be showcasing their products and innovations. Baidu (BIDU) will host its annual flagship AI developer conference on April 16 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. Robin Li, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Baidu, will deliver a keynote speech, which will be his first major public speech of 2024. GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) will hold a webinar on April 17 to share insight into the company's strategic positioning and growth trajectory. Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) will host a virtual R&D Day on April 18.