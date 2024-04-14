Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agnico Eagle Mines: Superior Dividend Attributes Add To Gold Price Uptick

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines has seen a 12% YTD price increase. While it's tempting to see this resulting from bullishness on gold, that's only part of the story.
  • The company saw good topline growth in 2023 and healthy revenue and earnings increase are expected in 2024. This results in attractive forward P/Es, even after already decent price performance.
  • But what makes it stand out is the dividends. Notable 5y dividend growth is superior to peers, as is its 5y yield on cost.

Open Cut Gold Mine

mikulas1

After seeing only a 5.5% increase in 2023, gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has had a good 2024 at the stock markets with a 12% increase year-to-date [YTD]. It would make perfect sense to assume that the spurt is

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.05K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEM
--
AEM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News