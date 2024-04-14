mikulas1

After seeing only a 5.5% increase in 2023, gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has had a good 2024 at the stock markets with a 12% increase year-to-date [YTD]. It would make perfect sense to assume that the spurt is associated with the safe haven investment that is gold touching all-time highs on macroeconomic developments.

The latest US inflation figure of 3.5% for March indicates that the Fed can keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, raises the risk of a hard landing for the economy. Economic uncertainty is one big reason for the attractiveness of precious metals. Additionally, China is buying up gold as a way of reducing dollar dependence, increasing demand further.

As important as the gold price is for AEM's outcomes, it's not the entire explanation for the stock's price rise. Here's why.

Why gold price alone doesn’t explain AEM’s rise

Consider the following trends.

Gold price’s 13% YTD increase is matched with exactly the same level of rise in 2023 as well. However, the same isn't true for AEM. As noted initially, its price rise was far more muted last year. In other words, it doesn't necessarily move in tandem with gold.

Also, it's not as if the rising price of gold has benefited the gold mining set as such. Total returns on the biggest two by market capitalisation, Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) are actually down by 6.6% and 1.3% YTD respectively. In fact, extending the analysis to the biggest five gold miners shows that AEM, at the third spot, has seen the biggest increase, though Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) have seen some uptick too (see chart below).

Superior dividend metrics compared to peers

So what sets AEM apart right now? The first point to note is the dividends. At 2.6%, AEM’s trailing twelve-month [TTM] dividend yield is already slightly higher than the top five gold miners’ average yield of 2.2%. But the gap increases further when the 5-year yield on cost is considered. At 3.8%, it’s almost a percentage point higher than the average of the five at 2.85%.

The superior yield is due to the stock’s robust dividend growth over the past five years. With a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 28.6%, it’s appreciably higher than the average of 16% for the top five gold mining stocks. Even if Franco-Nevada’s muted 2.8% increase over this time, which drags down the average, is excluded, the average is still at 19%. That is 10 percentage points lower than AEM's dividend growth.

The dividend growth also more than makes up for what would otherwise have been a drop in yield due to the price increase over this time. While AEM's price rise of 45% over the five years doesn't look impressive compared to the average of 54% for the stock set under consideration, there's a reason for this. The average is heavily skewed because of the outlier performance by Wheaton, which saw a 124% increase over this time.

Excluding WPM from the average results in a much smaller average rise of 37%, which is ~9 percentage points lower than that for AEM. It's also worth noting that AEM’s performance has been superior to both Newmont and Barrick over this time and just a tad below that for Franco-Nevada.

Outlook and market multiples indicate price upside

The outlook for 2024 further indicates that the company’s 40-year dividend run isn’t about to end anytime soon either. After seeing 15.4% revenue growth in 2023, the company is slated to see decent growth this year as well. While it has projected a decline of 2.7% in production at the midpoint of its guidance (see table below), the expected increase in gold price this year can support it too.

In estimating revenue forecasts, I assume a 10% expected growth in the gold price this year, as per UBS, and assume that the ratio of the company’s realised gold price for 2024 to the actual end-of-year gold price stays the same as in 2023 at 94%. This yields a 7% revenue increase.

Next, it's assumed that the adjusted net income margin comes in at 16.5%, also the same as in 2023. This results in an adjusted net earnings per share [EPS] increase by 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) to USD 2.39. AEM's forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is then at 25.7x, lower than the stock’s 5y average P/E of 33.05x. This indicates a 28% increase in price.

Note that this is the rise indicated even though my estimates are far more conservative compared with analysts’ projections on Seeking Alpha. These estimates project a non-GAAP EPS of USD 2.59 for 2024 instead, which results in a forward P/E of 23.75x, which indicates a 39% price upside compared to the stock's 5y average levels.

What next?

With macroeconomic uncertainty expected to continue, fuelled by the latest inflation figures, gold prices can continue to inch up. This is likely to impact AEM’s earnings positively this year, even as it expects a slight dip in production. This, in turn, results in attractive forward P/E.

At the same time, the company's dividend superiority to peers is hard to miss, adding to its attractiveness. Its dividend growth is far higher over the past five years and the yield is relatively good as well, despite a decent price rise over time. With 2024 expected to be another healthy year for AEM, its dividend yield should continue to look alright over this year as well. It's also worth mentioning that over the past five years, the dividends have contributed to 20 percentage points on the stock's returns.

The only risk I see right now to this sunny outlook is the return of unadulterated bullishness to equities on a better macroeconomic picture. It's unlikely, but it can happen. If the US economy continues to perform well and inflation comes off, the gleam may come off gold. After forecasts for the economy went all wrong last year, I wouldn't rule out the return of the bull. But it's unlikely. And that means the upside to AEM stays. In any case, even if its price declines, the dividend yield will only look better. I’m going with a Buy rating.