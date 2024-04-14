Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Andvari Associates - Altria Group: Smoke Signals

Apr. 14, 2024 9:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) StockPM, BUD, BUDFF
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.8K Followers

Summary

  • Another of Andvari's high-yielding security holdings is the stock of Altria Group.
  • Altria's  profitability is extraordinary, and the business requires minimal capital expenditures.
  • Andvari likes MO for its high margins, low capex requirements, and predictable revenues.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

An example of a high-yielding security is the stock of Altria Group (MO). Before we get into the details of why we started a position in

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.8K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News