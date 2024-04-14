da-kuk

Shares of quantum computing concern IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) are down over 60% since September 2023, as the departures of its co-founders and an uncertain timeline for profitability act as a drag. The company achieved construction of a quantum computer with 36 algorithmic qubits in January 2024, as it pushes towards its stated goal of a 64-qubit system in 2025. With commercial applications still two to three years away and cash to see it through to 2027, the recent insider buying into this busted IPO merited closer examination. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview

IonQ, Inc. is a College Park, Maryland based early commercial-stage manufacturer of quantum computers, designed to deliver a revolutionary leap in problem-solving over their binary logic counterparts. The company offers Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) via access to its computers through three major cloud platforms, Amazon (AMZN) Braket, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure Quantum, and Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Cloud Marketplace, as well as its own cloud service. IonQ was formed in 2015 and went public in 2021, onboarding gross proceeds of $636 million as part of a merger into special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group III in 2021, with its first trade transacted at $10.60 a share. The stock trades for just over eight bucks a share, equating to an approximate market cap of just north of $1.7 billion.

Quantum Computing

In an attempt to understand what IonQ delivers versus both classic computing and its quantum computing competition, a primer on quantum computing is necessary. In traditional binary logic computing, information is stored on bits by either a 0 (off) or a 1 (on). By contrast, quantum computers employ quantum bits (qubits), a fundamental unit that can exist in both states 0 and 1 simultaneously, a phenomenon known as superposition. Being in all computable states simultaneously allows for exponentially greater calculating ability, thus opening the door to solving problems far too complex for conventional computing, such as the simulation of biological processes that involve quantum systems.

Each additional qubit represents a doubling of computing power. For example, a graphics processing unit (GPU) for gaming or computer-aided design with 80 gigabytes of memory can simulate the computing power of 32 qubits. However, ~3.6 billion GPUs would be required to simulate a 64-qubit system. IonQ's most advanced system is currently at 36 qubits, which can simultaneously consider more than 68 billion alternatives. With the potential that quantum computing possesses, the race is on to produce functional and economically feasible products at scale.

That said, there are plenty of barriers to success. For it to execute tasks, a quantum computer must be able to store information on qubits, operate gates to modify information stored in qubits, and produce measurable results. To accomplish these ends, the physical system of qubits must be completely (or nearly completely) isolated from its environment to properly store quantum information, otherwise it will 'decohere'. Even in a perfect environment, individual physical qubits are prone to errors, which must be rectified by employing multiple physical qubits to create one error-corrected qubit. They must also be cheap, replicable, and scalable.

Quantum Architectures

Currently, there are multiple architectures attacking these obstacles. The least important is the use of classical computers in a data center to simulate quantum computers, which is bound by the impracticality of constructing enough data centers to solve serious quantum problems. The other constructs with material potential are solid-state and natural quantum bits, which can be further broken down to superconducting circuits, silicon quantum dots, light, neutral atoms, and trapped ions. There are also quantum annealers (produced by D-Wave (QTBS)) that entangle qubits to solve combinatorial optimization problems.

Solid state involves artificially manufactured qubits that are engineered into the system (i.e., onto the chip). This approach applies circuits, fabricated using superconducting material that possesses quantum capabilities at cryogenic temperatures. The two states of the circuit, either charge states or states of circulating current, function as the qubit. Google, IBM, and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) are pursuing this methodology. That said, drawbacks are manifold, including short coherence times, high error rates, and limited connectivity, not to mention that cryogenic-based systems are extremely challenging to scale.

A workaround involves employing the spin of individual electrons or atomic nuclei in a semiconductor matrix (quantum dots); however, this approach requires exotic materials and fabrication processes that require atomic perfection in the structure of the qubits and their surroundings, a manufacturing feat yet to be accomplished.

The other approach exploits naturally occurring substrates (photons or atoms) that exhibit quantum properties.

Photon-based computers use various states of a particle of light - presence/absence, polarization, frequency, or temporal location - to represent a qubit. Photons are cheap to generate and integrate well with silicon photonics technology. This approach is employed by Quantum Computing (QUBT) and privately held concerns PsiQuantum and Xanadu Quantum Technologies. However, owing to the fact that photons move at the speed of light, no high-quality storage device for the qubits has been developed; and because photons do not interact easily with one another, gate interactions are weak. Both of these dynamics lead to photon loss during computation.

Atomic-based quantum computers - the types manufactured by IonQ - employ qubits represented by internal states of individual atoms (either neutral or charged) trapped and isolated in a vacuum.

IonQ's Trapped Ion Approach

IonQ's methodology uses trapped atomic ions as qubits to construct quantum computers, which has several advantages. First, using qubits from nature mean every qubit is exactly identical and perfectly quantum, making them much less-susceptible to error. In fact, solid-state architectures require ~1,000 physical qubits to form an error-corrected qubit, where IonQ estimates only 16 for its approach. Second, owing to the fact that trapped ion qubits are confined via electric fields in an ultra-high vacuum environment, their coherence can be preserved for nearly an hour versus 10 to 50 microseconds for a superconducting qubit. Third, because they are connected by electrostatic repulsion rather than through physical wires of superconducting solid state architecture, IonQ's qubits can directly interact with any other qubit in the system, reducing the complexity of implementing a particular quantum circuit. Fourth, Ion trap chips are not quantum materials, but rather provide the conditions for which the ion qubits to be trapped in space, and as such, can be fabricated with existing technologies. And lastly, because vacuum-bound trapped ion qubits are not in thermal contact with the environment, computation can be executed at room temperature.

Despite all these benefits, the process is complicated and expensive. To create trapped atomic ion qubits, a solid source containing the desired element needs to be evaporated or laser-ablated to create a vapor of atoms. Using lasers, those atoms of a particular isotope are then stripped of one electron to create the electrically charged ion, which are then 'trapped' and isolated in a vacuum. The qubits are then stored on a quantum chip, which are then manipulated by shining laser light on the trapped ions. This modality is known to be somewhat slower than other approaches.

That said, other computer concerns are pursuing the trapped ion approach, notably Austria-based Alpine Quantum Technologies and UK concern Quantinuum. Although both are privately held and publicly available information somewhat scant, IonQ believes that its technology is superior.

Business Model

The company manufactures, own, and operate its own computers, offering QCaaS, as well as selling individual units to customers. It currently markets specialized quantum computing hardware to select customers, selling four systems in 2023. It received a $25.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Lab to construct two new quantum systems in September 2023. For the QCaaS model, it intends to help clients develop algorithms to solve their computing needs, for which it will levy a consulting fee, and then run the algorithms on its hardware, for which it will charge for usage. Customers can currently access IonQ's quantum computing solutions through the cloud. The company also envisions selling generic algorithms into the market, charging customers to run them on its quantum computers.

The company's most advanced hardware offering is its IonQ Forte AQ-36 - which means the computer contains 36 algorithmic qubits - with its IonQ Forte AQ-35 expected to be available for customers by YE24. IonQ has also stated as a goal to have 64 qubits in a commercial system by 2025.

It is also making progress on other fronts, demonstrating the ability to entangle a qubit with photons to enable communication, which is the first step towards connecting multiple qubits together across quantum processing units. It is also upgrading its laser technology from mirrors to photonic integrated circuits, which should reduce the size and cost of its future systems.

Performance & Outlook

Given the relative infancy of the commercial quantum computing industry, IonQ is not much different than a clinical-stage biotechnology concern demonstrating through the cloud the utility of its technology before commencing any meaningful commercial sales. As such, although it did achieve $65.1 million in bookings in FY23 (mostly in the form of QCaaS and consulting), its FY24 financial outlook of Adj. EBITDA of negative $110.5 million (versus a loss of $77.7 million in FY23) on revenue of $39 million is much like a biotech advancing a program through clinical trials. As such, the company's cash burn and the perceived launch date of a broadly accepted product - and any progress towards that end - are its most important data points.

It should also be noted that co-founders Dr. Chris Monroe and Dr. Jungsang, who developed most of the company's intellectual property have departed IonQ in the past five months to return to academia, although CEO Peter Chapman stated that they left behind a strong team in place to push the quantum technology forward.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

To advance its push towards a 64-qubit system, IonQ held cash and investments of $455.9 million at YE23 and filed a shelf registration for $500 million, ostensibly to provide financial flexibility if it elects to acquire additional technology. The current cash burn should provide it an operating runway into FY27.

Street analysts have a mixed outlook for the company, featuring three buy or outperform ratings and one hold rating so far in 2024. The optimistic analyst firms have price targets ranging from $16 to $21 a share on IONQ. On average, they expect IonQ to lose $1.06 per share on revenue of $39 million in FY24, followed by a loss of $1.12 a share on revenue of $81.8 million in FY25.

Board member Harry You appears more bullish than the Street, having purchased 115,000 shares of IONQ at $9.28 on March 5, 2024.

Verdict

Quantum computing is in its infancy and although no system has achieved broad quantum advantage -where developers prefer quantum computers to traditional ones - yet, that day is likely only three to five years on the horizon. CEO Chapman wants IonQ to evolve into a combination of NVIDIA (NVDA), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and OpenAI. Before that can occur (or before the gaudy market opportunities bestowed on the technology can be realized), hardware and software innovations have to be wedded with the ability to produce systems economically at scale, as well as demonstrating to enterprise level customers why it needs a quantum computer. One of the first steps is completing the AQ-64 machine in 2025, which would demonstrate quantum supremacy.

After peaking at $21.60 in September 2023, shares of IONQ are down over 60%, as investors are concerned about the departures of its two co-founders and the widening operational cash outflow that won't abate until the company's quantum computer offerings reach commercial-stage critical mass.

IonQ is somewhat of a crap shoot that could be worth $100 in a few years or less than $1. If it achieves it stated goal of an AQ-64 machine in 2025, the company's stock should be at least a double from here. With more questions than answers at this juncture, the best way to play IonQ is for the long haul, initiating a small position only for aggressive investors and perhaps averaging down if and when those chances arise. This is definitely a story we will circle back on later this year or early in 2025.