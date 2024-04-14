Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQY: A Decent Fund With Some Risks That Should Outperform This Year

Skeptical12
Summary

  • The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF offers monthly payouts by selling put options and investing in U.S. Treasuries.
  • Since its inception, QQQY has offered total returns of 11.37%, while the Nasdaq 100 index is up 19.65% during the same period.
  • QQQY should perform best in a range-bound market with elevated volatility levels, making it a buy for investors seeking income.

Finding stable income without taking excessive risk has been hard over much of the last decade. With interest rates at historic lows for much of this time, a number of creative investments have come to market to try to offer investors

This article was written by

Skeptical12
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

