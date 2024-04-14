Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alcoa Earnings Preview: The Set Up Could Lead To A Selloff

Apr. 14, 2024 11:56 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)
Summary

  • Alcoa is set to report Q1 earnings on April 17, with a consensus estimate of a loss of $0.50 per share.
  • The stock has had a strong run recently, but it could be vulnerable to a selloff after earnings, even if they beat expectations.
  • Alcoa shares jumped after hours on news of restrictions on Russian metal supplies, but the impact may be short-lived.

Sign of Alcoa and Arconic on the building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Alcoa Corporation is an American industrial corporation.

JHVEPhoto

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) is a major producer of bauxite and aluminum products, and it is headquartered in Pennsylvania. Major U.S. banks typically kick off the earnings season, and Alcoa is one of the first non-bank companies to release earnings. This company is

Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

