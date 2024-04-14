Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSP Inc: Rally Seems Overdone

Apr. 14, 2024 12:53 PM ETCSP Inc. (CSPI) Stock1 Comment
Bargain Buyer
Summary

  • CSP Inc has seen a significant rally, but the current valuation is excessive.
  • The company develops IT solutions for various industries and has two segments: Technology Solutions and High Performance Products.
  • While the products and reputation of CSP Inc are strong, the stock is expensive and the fundamentals have not caught up to the share price.
  • I rate CSP Inc a sell, with a price target of $12.

Confident Chinese woman talking to colleague in office

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CSP Inc (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CSPI) has seen a massive rally over the past few years, up over 200% giving investors massive gains if they got in early. However at today's prices, I believe the valuation is excessive

Bargain Buyer
Amateur value investor seeking bargains in any market, with a specific focus on emerging markets. Admires great investors such as Li Lu and Peter Lynch, and am not afraid to go against the grain. Willing to buy any company at the right price, and is looking for low-risk and high uncertainty bets. My purpose is to share investment ideas and to clarify my own thinking. It is good to keep an investment journal to monitor past successes and learn from failures. This is a good way to keep a scorecard and to make my ideas public for all to judge. Primarily adopts an owner-mindset, and largely ignores macro-environment noise. I'm an investor, not an economist. Investors make money, economists make forecasts.Graduated from NYU Stern, with a Bachelors in Business and a Concentration in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

