East 72 Dynasty Trust - Fairfax Financial Holdings: BIAL And Its Massive Built-In Growth

Summary

  • Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operates Kempegowda International Airport, which has a monopoly within a 150 km radius until 2033.
  • BIAL has plans for significant expansion, including the construction of a second runway and two additional terminals, to increase passenger capacity to 90 million by 2037.
  • Fairfax India Holdings, through its subsidiary Fairfax Financial Holdings, holds a 13% equity stake in BIAL, which is valued at $1.6 billion.

Kempegowda International Airport

Joe Ravi

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF, TSX:FFH:CA)

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) - Monopolistic but Regulated High Margin Volume Growth, a New Expanding Airport, Bangalore

If you sat down to conceive

