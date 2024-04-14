Joe Ravi

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) - Monopolistic but Regulated High Margin Volume Growth, a New Expanding Airport, Bangalore

If you sat down to conceive of the perfect investment, how might it look? One interpretation would be that it has monopolistic attributes - the famous "only bridge into town."17 But further, imagine your "unregulated" toll bridge was located in an area of rapid population growth of highly qualified people - an area of high-tech and IT manufacturing. So your toll bridge is going to get ever more used - so you can build a second one next to it. Moreover, you could essentially build your monopoly "bridges" from the ground up with few (if any) legacy issues, using the latest technology to service an industry which cannot function effectively without the latest know-how.

Unfortunately, it's only a partial reality, but one which is priced at a discount to legacy assets in the same sector. Because this is not an unregulated toll bridge. It's rather that the toll is actually regulated, but you can keep your customers on the bridge for very lengthy periods, and they have to spend money at your shops.

BIAL is Bangalore International Airport Limited, operator of Kempegowda18 International Airport located 40km from the centre of Bengaluru, India's third largest - but fastest growing city - with 14 million people in its metro area, up from 6.5 million twenty years ago. BIAL has a monopoly within a 150 km radius until 2033 and has a 30-year concession with a further 30-year option to operate Kempegowda. The airport has an estimated catchment area of 250 million people (it's worth noting when you read the next section, how long any competing facility may take to be planned, let alone built when the monopoly expires).

The dynamics and analysis of Kempegowda are identical to most other "greenfield" airports - gradual expansion and use of adjoining vacant land to add non-airport revenues over time. It's a model seen elsewhere around the world in recent years, but for one exception: the numbers here are far bigger than anywhere outside the Middle East - and it is predominantly a domestic operation for the time being. Dare to dream of the word "hub" sometime down the track.

BIAL is now 13% owned by each of Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation and Airports Authority of India 13% - two Government instrumentalities. The remaining 74% is 20% owned by Siemens Project Ventures - part of the €134 billion market cap Siemens AG - and through two entities by Fairfax India Holdings19 (OTCPK:FFXDF, FIH-U.TO20).

Fairfax India - a specialist holding company managed by the Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF, FFH:CA)21 chaired by the ex-patriate Indian, Prem Watsa. FIH has a gross asset base of US$3.82 billion (including cash of $175 million) with borrowings of $500 million and creditors of $120 million, to make a pre-tax equity base attributable to unit holders of ~$3.06 billion.

FIH's equity holding in BIAL is by far its largest asset, valued at 31 December 2023 at a carrying value of $1.6 billion. There are twelve other assets, of which five are listed companies. The two most significant of these are IIFL Finance and CSB Bank, each accounting for ~11% of assets at 2023 year-end22. Based on the 31 December 2023 NAV of US$21.85 per share, FIH-U trades at a 32% discount to this stated figure. The magnitude of the discount reflects four features:

$800m of the $3.6 billion of investments apart from BIAL are unlisted securities;

Significant exposures to the finance sector (see footnote);

The management fees on the fund are hefty at 1.5% per annum plus 20% of the return over a 5% pa hurdle rate calculated and paid at end of three year periods;

Fairfax Financial's lock-tight control over FIH owning all 30 million multiple (50 votes/share) voting shares and 28.5 million of the 105.4 million single vote subordinated (publicly traded) shares. Hence, FFH controls just over 95% of FIH's votes.

Kempegowda International Airport - history, expansion and growth plans

Airports take forever to plan and build, virtually anywhere in the world. Add in the legendary Indian bureaucracy, and the process is elongated. However, once approved, construction moves rapidly. This is the summary story of Kempegowda23.

With airline deregulation, lower fares, and specifically the growth of Bengaluru as a growth city for technology and manufacturing, in the late 1990s it became clear that the existing airport built in the 1940s close to the centre of the city (5 km!) with a single runway and limited aircraft parking was becoming patently inadequate. Indian airport regulators formulated a plan for an entirely new airport, eventually selecting a site 30km north of the city. Having spent eight years to get to this stage, the regulator decided on a public-private partnership.

The next period involved the establishment of BIAL and had attracted suitable partners by 2002; as with all greenfield airports globally, the key issue for investors revolves around the concession period and assorted other conditions. In this case, a key concession was to be the closure of the existing airport once Kempagowda was completed and opened. That took until 2004 to be agreed, with construction commencing in July 2005.

Kempagowda's first flight operations were in May 2008. The original plans intended a capacity of 5 million passengers per annum (paxpa); the old airport was already doing 8 million and so the capacity of Kempagowda was lifted to 11 million on opening and increased to 25 million by 2013 via the extension of the existing single terminal.

The speed of growth of the surrounding economy required further significant expansion which was approved in 2018 to provide a phased growth in passenger capacity to 90 million paxpa by 2037 in stages - a $1.9 billion equivalent investment to get to 50 million by 2021 via a second runway and first phase of a second terminal (T2). The second $1.2 billion phase of the second terminal is designed to increase capacity to 70 million by 2028 and a third $600 million phase envisages a third terminal to reach the 90 million paxpa level.

Given the delays caused by COVID, T2 didn't open until January 2023, but is aesthetically staggering and replete with new technology using "Digi Yatra" - face recognition technology to speed screening and boarding procedures.

In the very long term, BIAL also has the benefit of 460 acres (1.86 million m2) of undeveloped land adjoining the airport, the development of which is well behind schedule due to COVID. In the past year, there is more activity on this front with the land being shifted into a special purpose vehicle, with a central kitchen operated by SATS opened in March 2024, and printing facility and concert venue + extension to an existing luxury resort. The idea is to build a business park type facility adjacent to the airport - hardly novel, but proven to work.

As we discuss below, this development is important - and time critical to a degree - to build a stream of rental and other non-aeronautical revenues; like any other fledgling airport, the relevant authorities apply restrictions on the charges available to be levied on aircraft movements. There is usually some latitude given in the early periods to enable the airport to build up, but this period must be used to grow non-aeronautical revenues - retail and rentals inside the terminals and in Kempagowda's case the adjacent undeveloped land.

Regulated aeronautical revenue: airport bids and regulator offers are wide apart

We are very reliant on the financial data provided by Fairfax India as accessing BIAL annual reports is virtually impossible; moreover, BIAL's financial period is a March year-end, whereas FIH runs to a calendar year period - plus quotes figures in US$ rather than Indian Rupees (current US$1 = INR (₹) 83.65).

As a starting point, in the 2023 calendar year, BIAL generated $305 million in revenue, of which $159m came from aeronautical and $125m from non-aeronautical and $22 million from other.

The tariff's charged on aeronautical revenues are set by (the regulator) Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). In broad terms, the tariffs are based on a "return on regulated asset base" system, but as would be expected in India, there are significant "tweaks" to the calculation of return, which bring non-aeronautical revenue into play. The return on the regulated asset base is agreed by the regulator for a control period of five years; in the event that returns are over/under achieved, there is a true-up calculation into the subsequent period.

The process of "discussion" between BIAL and AERA is intense and the documentation pertaining to each side's "bid" (BIAL) and "offer" (AERA) is extraordinarily detailed, particularly showing one of the hidden costs of COVID being the need to estimate the true-up for BIAL in the period from 2021 - 2026 as a result of lower passenger numbers, the difficulty at the time of estimation and the deferral of capital expenditure (by ~2 years) which pushes out the regulated asset base on which the return is earned.

Indeed, BAIL in a letter to AERA on 29 June 2021, notes that AERA's over-optimism on passenger numbers would potentially cause a debt default by setting the prices BIAL is able to charge at too low a level24:

Any cursory analysis of the public documentation generated in 2021 for the current tariff structure is surprising to the non-Indian. The numbers turn out to be worse than useless on both sides! Whilst it would be expected that BIAL would put forward high costs of capital, low passenger numbers and a high cost structure, the bureaucracy in their submissions obviously fire in the opposite direction. As it turns out, BIAL are at least a year ahead of the agreed plan on passenger numbers, miles ahead of any expectations on non-aeronautical revenue, and run a cost structure well below that allowed for by the regulator.

Part of that is due to the "true-up" adjustments relating to COVID from the second control period tariffs (the prices BIAL can charge airlines using the facility) which ended in March 2021; some of the overearning will inevitably be recouped in the next five-year control period commencing in April 2026.

The current regulated pricing structure was established on 28 August 2021 by Order 11/2021-2225 and uses a WACC of 11.59% on a regulated asset base averaging roughly ₹9,900cr (US$1183 million) over the period to March 2026. AERA then hone this return down to a "rate card" which covers the price paid to BIAL for:

Landing charges per aircraft based on maximum takeoff weight and origin (domestic or international);

Rate per embarking domestic or international passenger (User Development Charge) noted in FIH annual reports;

Parking fees for aircraft.

The rate card peaks out in the period between April 2025 to December 2025 having risen by 50% from the October 2021-March 2022 period to FY2025 (FY ends in March) and the first nine months of FY26.

We can estimate reasonably close approximations of aeronautical revenue as a result of the transparency of India's bureaucracy and the publication of the rate card, which marry up pretty well with the announced results.

Domestic aeronautical charge indicators Assumptions: 80% load factors, domestic flights on Airbus A320neo carrying 155 passengers, maximum takeoff weight 79 tonnes, turnaround to embark 155 pax onward flight Tonnage charge₹ Tonnage cost Embarkation ₹/pax Embarkation cost TOTAL ₹/pax (2 trips) FX rate US$/pax FY22 207 16,353 184 28,520 44,873 ₹ 144.75 74.51 1.94 FY23 260 20,540 350 54,250 74,790 ₹ 241.26 80.37 3.00 FY24 365 28,835 450 69,750 98,585 ₹ 318.02 82.79 3.84 FY25 510 40,290 550 85,250 125,540 ₹ 404.97 83.65 4.84 FY26 (9M) 510 40,290 550 85,250 125,540 ₹ 404.97 83.65 4.84 FY26 (3M) 355 28,045 385 59,675 87,720 ₹ 282.97 83.65 3.38 FY26(total) 37,228 508 78,856 116,085 ₹ 374.47 83.65 4.48 Click to enlarge

International aeronautical charge indicators Assumptions: 80% load factors, flights on Airbus A350 carrying 352 passengers, maximum takeoff weight 283 tonnes, turnaround to embark 352 pax onward flight Tonnage charge†₹ Tonnage cost Embarkation ₹/pax Embarkation cost TOTAL ₹/pax (2 trips) FX rate US$/pax FY22 41k+552 142,016 839 237,437 379,453 ₹ 539 74.51 7.23 FY23 44k+550 144,650 1200 339,600 484,250 ₹ 688 80.37 8.56 FY24 66k+790 210,570 1400 396,200 606,770 ₹862 82.79 10.41 FY25 68.5k+820 218,560 1500 424,500 643,060 ₹ 913 83.65 10.92 FY26 (9M) 71.5k+855 227,965 1500 424,500 652,465 ₹927 83.65 11.08 FY26 (3M) 50k+600 159,800 1050 297,150 456,950 ₹649 83.65 7.76 FY26(total) 210,924 1387 392,662 603,686 ₹857 83.65 10.25 † per tonne over 100T Click to enlarge

For most of the forecast period, we assume BIAL has a passenger split of 90% domestic/10% international.

The forecast rate card shows that based on our estimated domestic/international split that in FY25 (just commenced) average aeronautical revenue per pax will jump from US$4.63 (assuming static exchange rate) to US$5.51; when added to our forecast of 5 million additional passengers (39 million to 44 million) over the year, aeronautical revenue will jump by an estimated $80 million in FY25. This will be the peak "acceleration" year, as the rate card starts to level off.

Passenger growth, non-aeronautical revenue and timing of an IPO

In assessing BIAL's earnings beyond 2026, there are obvious complications - the third "control period" will have concluded and a fourth will commence in FY2027. There is some sense of what may happen in the paragraphs above, which show the last three months of the current control period will operate with tariffs well below those currently prevailing.

Moreover, there is a key good news/bad news parameter. Passenger growth out of the COVID recovery has been far in excess of what BIAL wished to portray to the regulator. AERA compromised to some degree on its future projections but would not accept BIAL's projections of 32.5 million for FY24 - in CY2023, the airport already had 37.2 million pax - or 37.8 million for FY25 and 44 million for FY26. There is some justification for the low-ball numbers given that they were made in the first half of 2021, but AERA's numbers have proved far closer. Will the regulator believe they were partly duped when the tariffs are reset? In any event, there will be a likely take-back under the new deal.

FIH do allude to the sensitivity of cash flow to tariffs, but as late as the 2023 annual report (issued in February 2024) do not allude to the fact that the airport is significantly outperforming its projections upon which the regulator partly made their decision.

The good news is that non-aeronautical revenue26- which is directly proportional to footfall - should grow exceedingly strongly. In the past two calendar years, non-aero revenue has run at US$3.29 and $3.35 per pax. We would expect this to increase significantly; the star of India's airports in this respect is Indira Gandhi International Airport, which in Q3FY24 ran with non-aero revenues at₹404/pax (US$4.87) some 45% above the levels at Kempegowda. This partly reflects the 24%/76% international/domestic passenger split.

Further, as noted in the FIH annual report,27 2024 is expected to see an acceleration in revenue generated from the adjoining real estate as new facilities are opened generating rental revenues. As the aeronautical rate card levels off, by FY27, we would expect to see non-aeronautical revenue exceed that from aircraft operations.

Estimated profitability

Due to our expectations of significant growth of volume and rate card in the next financial year to March 2025, then further expected volume growth in FY2026 (44 million to 49.4 million), we expect EBITDA (at constant exchange rates) to increase by 25%pa to the end of the current control period to around US$310millon for FY26. We have had to make a number of cost estimates to arrive at this estimate; to date BIAL's cost base is well below either its own (to be expected) or AERA estimates (surprising) contained in the tariff order or prior considerations.

Fairfax India's progressive investments in BIAL and implied valuation

Fairfax India have made six tranches of purchases from March 2017 as follows:

stake US$mn Vendor Implied Value (US$mn) March 2017 33% 335 GVK 1,015 March 2017 5% 50 Flughafen Zurich 1,000 July 2017 10% 200 GVK 2,000 (strategic premium - board seats) May 2018 6% 67 Siemens 1,116 June 2023 3% 75 Siemens 2,500 December 2023 7% 175 Siemens 2,500 Click to enlarge

The investment is carried at $1.6 billion for 64%, or an equity value of $2.5 billion.

BIAL's debt structure28 is comprised of a series of debentures amounting to ₹1,654 crore (₹16.5 billion = US$198 million at current rates) plus cash facilities, corporate loan (State Bank of India) and term loans from State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra totalling₹10,656 crore (₹106.6 billion = US$1274 million at current rates. We believe BIAL has cash of some ₹1,200 crore (₹12 billion or US$143 million) suggesting a net debt exposure of ~$1,330 million.

Hence, Fairfax India's carrying value is estimated to imply an enterprise value of $3,830 million; based on our estimates for FY2026, this implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.4x for BIAL.

At end March price of $14.93, FIH trades at a 27% discount to stated NAV/share, adjusted for the decline in prices of the listed IIFL and CSB Bank. If we apply that discount to the implied valuation of 100% of BIAL, investors are entering the airport entity at an equity value of $1.825 million and current EV (2023 debt) of $3.155 billion. This implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~10.2x EV/EBITDA.

On a comparative basis, this compares to listed airports like Flughafen Zurich at 10x, and Aeroports de Paris at 9.6x29- there are surprisingly few listed single airports with many of the listed companies being owners of numerous facilities, most obviously the largest listed group the €27 billion Aena with its Spanish holdings (EV/2024 EBITDA ~10.4x 2024).30

There are other facilities with far higher valuations - the Bangkok listed Airports of Thailand (market capitalisation US$25.6 billion) trades at a current year EV/EBITDA multiple of >22x reflecting the fact that revenues are still some 13% below the 2019 year (to September) levels.31 The most recent corporate takeout in the listed sector was Sydney Airport in early 2022 when a domestic consortium acquired the facility for A$23.5 billion equity value, an EV of $32 billion representing 24.7x EV/2019 EBITDA of A$1.336 billion.32

Hence, in our opinion, an implied entry multiple of 10.2x for BIAL on current capacity, without the debt additions from an expansion to 70 million passengers and on to 90 million, is more than reasonable. The chances of an IPO are very real but will require an acceptable order for tariffs by AERA for the five-year period commencing in FY2027 to achieve an outcome. It is unlikely that FIH would look to totally divest their stake in BIAL or that a high-paying non-Indian PE firm would be the buyer. But with these type of assets….

Footnotes 17Mr. Buffett was described to the Wall Street Journal by an investment banker as follows: "Warren likens owning a monopoly or market dominant newspaper to owning an unregulated toll bridge. You have relative freedom to increase rates when and as much as you want." While he disputed the accuracy of the quotation, Mr. Buffett concedes that remark correctly reflects his philosophy. BUFFALO COURIER-EXPRESS, INC., Plaintiff, v. BUFFALO EVENING NEWS, INC., Defendant. 9 November 1977 BUFFALO COURIER-EXP., INC. v. Buffalo Evening News, Inc., 441 F. Supp. 628 (W.D.N.Y. 1977) 18Kempa Gowda is a 16th century feudal lord who founded Bengaluru 19Listed in Toronto but with a stock price and accounts designated in US$ 20The "-U" represents the fact the shares are subordinated voting securities. 21Also owned within Dynasty Trust 22Both companies have suffered share price declines since December. IIFL Finance shares are down 44% in Q1 CY2024due to Reserve Bank of India intervention preventing the company making new gold loans for the foreseeable future -a significant short-term impediment given the climate for gold investing. CSB Bank shares are down about 15%. The joint impact of these two moves is to reduce 31 December 2023 NAV by ~6.5% or $1.40 23The airport was not named Kempegowda until December 2013 but it is convenient to use the moniker 24File No. AERA/20010/MYTP/BIAL/CP-III/2021-26 Airports Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India 1 July 2021 25Available at AERA web site (a mere 455 pages) 26Note that 30% of non-aeronautical revenue is considered by AERA as being aeronautical related in considering tariffs 27Fairfax India Holdings Annual Report 2023 page 10 28CRISIL ratings paper 25 September 2023 29Source: TIKR | Best Site for Stock Market Research & Investor Analysis consensus estimates FHZN.SW 2025E €770mn EV €7687m; ADP.PA 2025E €2,169m EV €20,863mn 30Source: TIKR | Best Site for Stock Market Research & Investor Analysis 31ibid 32Source: Company lodgments

