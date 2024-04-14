Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

East 72 - The HongKong And Shanghai Hotels: Backing A Long-Standing Hong Kong Family

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.81K Followers

Summary

  • The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (THKSH) owns and operates luxury hotel properties with a significant margin of safety in its share price.
  • THKSH shares have been trading at levels last seen in 2009, presenting a potential value trap.
  • Despite challenges and uncertainties, there is potential for a significant uptick in earnings and a closing of the gap between stated net asset value and share price.

China"s Modern City Skyline View of Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin

YANG WANG

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (OTCPK:HKSHF, OTCPK:HKSHY)

Backing a long-standing Hong Kong family - with enormous margin of safety.

"Luxury hotels are having a glorious moment. Rich travellers mean

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.81K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About HKSHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HKSHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HKSHF
--
HKSHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News