Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Verizon A Buy After The +28% Rally?

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.2K Followers

Summary

  • VZ has had an impressive recovery in the stock prices since the October 2023 bottom, implying the bottomed market sentiments surrounding telecom stocks.
  • Its dividend investment thesis remains robust, thanks to the promising FY2024 Free Cash Flow guidance with the peak 5G capex well behind us.
  • VZ currently yields 6.62%, more compelling than the US Treasury, highlighting its still attractive dividend investment thesis.
  • The management continues to drive growth across the mobile and fixed wireless segments, with 2024 likely to bring forth promising net adds.
  • Despite so, readers may want to time their entry points upon a moderate pullback for an improved margin of safety, as certain overhang remains.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

We previously covered Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:VZ) in January 2024, re-rating it as a Buy, after falling for the classic bear trap. Even then, we believed that it was impossible to time the market, especially given the extreme pessimism then.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.2K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News