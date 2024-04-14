Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Legacy Housing: Getting Ready For A Comeback

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
560 Followers

Summary

  • Legacy Housing Corp. has experienced a drop in share price after a disappointing financial report and Wall Street downgrades.
  • The company reported a decline in product sales but highlighted areas of financial growth and strategic plans for expansion.
  • Legacy Housing's loan portfolio remains healthy, with an increase in consumer and community operator loans, indicating the importance of this segment for the company's revenue.

A tiny house with large glass windows, sits in the backyard, surrounded by a wooden fence and trees.

Mireya Acierto/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Last May, I published an article on tiny home builder Legacy Housing Corp.(NASDAQ:LEGH) wherein I pointed out that the company and the housing industry in general were in the throes of a

This article was written by

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
560 Followers
I'm an avid investor with a long-term, and sometimes contrarian, approach to equities investing. I started out as a Tech analyst but now also cover Commodities and Energy sectors as the world navigates the energy transition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LEGH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEGH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LEGH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News