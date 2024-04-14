JHVEPhoto

I have long been a big fan of the midstream/pipeline space. In addition to many companies in this market trading at multiples that are well below what other types of firms are trading at, you also have the benefit of investing in an industry where cash flows are stable, can gradually grow, and are large enough to result in rather attractive distributions. My favorite player in this market is undoubtedly Energy Transfer (ET). However, another appealing prospect, in my view, is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Unfortunately, things have not been going the best for Kinder Morgan even though the company continues to generate attractive cash flows. Back in November of 2023, for instance, I ended up writing a bullish article about the business. This followed the firm's announcement that it was acquiring some assets in South Texas for $1.815 billion. Fast forward to today, and shares have only seen upside of 10.9% at a time when the S&P 500 has jumped by 14.6%. In addition to getting an additional quarter worth of data under its belt, the company also has come out with guidance for 2024 that factors in the aforementioned acquisition. This removes some uncertainty from the equation. And when you look at that data, shares are even cheaper than they would be without the purchase. All things considered, this has led me to reiterate the ‘buy’ rating I assigned it previously.

Of course, there is some risk that the picture could change. This is especially true for the next couple of days since, after the market closes on April 17th, the management team at the enterprise is expected to announce financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Leading up to that time, there are certain metrics investors should look at, especially since analysts are forecasting that a couple of them will increase rather nicely year-over-year.

Things are going well

Fundamentally speaking, Kinder Morgan is doing well for itself and its investors. In the chart above, for instance, you can see financial performance for the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year compared to the final quarter of 2022. Although revenue and net profits declined, most cash flow metrics for the company improved during this time. There were a couple of exceptions, such as DCF (distributable cash flow) and EBITDA. But operating cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, and adjusted true free cash flow, all improved year over year. If the last of these metrics doesn't sound familiar, I wouldn't be surprised. I calculated this myself by stripping out maintenance capital expenditures from adjusted operating cash flow, itself being a measure of operating cash flow that ignores changes in working capital. This gives us the ability to see how the company would perform in a typical environment and without allocating any capital toward growth initiatives.

In the next chart above, you can see the same type of data. The only difference here is that it covers 2023 in its entirety relative to 2022. As was the case with the final quarter of the year, revenue and profits declined. However, some of the cash flow metrics for the company came in stronger than they were year over year. You see, it's usually the spread between the price at which commodities or purchase and products are sold that helps to determine profits and cash flows. Revenue is not terribly significant in terms of an indicator of the success of a company like this.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, management did provide some guidance for investors. They expect net profits, for instance, to be around $2.73 billion. That's up from the $2.39 billion generated one year earlier. They are also forecasting DCF of $5.05 billion compared to the $4.72 billion generated during the 2023 fiscal year. Beyond that, we have to make assumptions as to what profitability might look like. In the chart below, you can see the estimates I provided for the other profitability metrics of the company, set beside the actual results seen for 2023. If all goes according to plan, this would be a year of growth for the company.

Of course, growth doesn't come without a cost. You would think that a company that is already operating as the largest transporter of natural gas in the country wouldn't have much more upside. However, the company intends to continue focusing on growth projects this year. This will likely mean spending that is comparable to the $2.5 billion spent on capex (most of which was growth-oriented) last year. About $1.9 billion of this will be dedicated to low-carbon initiatives. This is so that the enterprise can keep up with growing demand for its services. You see, in 2023, US demand for natural gas totaled 108 bcf per day. Even though we are moving in the direction of clean energy, natural gas is viewed as a good middle ground between the two. This is likely why it's anticipated that natural gas demand will grow by 20 bcf per day, or 18.5%, between 2023 and 2030.

Most of this increase, perhaps surprisingly to some, will be because of higher demand as a feedgas for LNG. About 16 bcf per day of the increase is estimated to be for that very purpose. And according to estimates provided by management, there's expected to be a 123% increase in LNG exports from this country from 2023 through 2030. Management is already focused on these types of initiatives. For instance, while it is pursuing an additional 13 bcf per day of opportunities, it already has contracts to move 7 bcf per day to facilities right now, and it's expected to scale this to 10 bcf per day by the end of next year. Obviously, management is also focused on other initiatives as well. In fact, the company prides itself in being one of the largest ‘handlers’ of renewable feedstocks today, with over 1,600 mbbl (thousand barrels) of capacity already in place. And it continues to invest along those lines. This includes a $135 million investment to expand its lower Mississippi River Hub.

Though it's not the intention of this article to dig deep into every facet of the business, it does have many other things going forward as well. For instance, the company is pivoting its assets on the West Coast to focus on handling additional renewable diesel volumes. According to management's estimates, they have the ability to move 57 mbbl per day of renewable diesel using pipelines at its hubs. The company boasts 702 bcf of storage capacity for natural gas. It also has 139 terminals with 135 million barrels worth of capacity. This is all in addition to 16 tankers. Add on top of this other interesting initiatives such as opportunities it's looking at in the low carbon energy transition market, such as its Red Cedar capture and storage project that should be in service by the final quarter of this year, as well as multiple renewable natural gas projects, and the company truly does have quite a bit going for it.

I would also argue that, on an absolute basis, shares are quite cheap. Using the aforementioned estimates, as well as historical results from 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. I then, in the table below, compared the business to five similar firms. On an absolute basis, shares do look attractively priced. However, relative to the five companies I'm comparing it to, it does seem to be more or less fairly valued. On a price to operating cash flow basis, two of the five firms are cheaper than our target. This number increases to three of the five when using the EV to EBITDA approach. Even if we use the estimates for 2024, the picture doesn't change for the price to operating cash flow scenario. However, we do find out that two of the five firms, as opposed to three previously, end up being cheaper on an EV to EBITDA basis.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Kinder Morgan 7.6 9.9 The Williams Companies (WMB) 8.1 9.6 Energy Transfer 5.2 9.0 MPLX LP (MPLX) 7.8 10.2 Cheniere Energy (LNG) 4.5 3.6 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 8.5 10.3 Click to enlarge

In addition to being cheap, it's also important to note that management has a long history of allocating capital in ways that have made investors happy. I already mentioned the capital expenditures that are largely focused on growth. For instance, during 2023 alone, the company spent over $3 billion on a combination of share buybacks and distributions. Management has also been successful in keeping leverage on the low. The net leverage ratio, using estimates for 2024, is a respectable 3.93. As the chart below illustrates, this place is the company right in line with three of its other major competitors.

Company Net Leverage Ratio Kinder Morgan 3.93 The Williams Comapnies 3.89 Energy Transfer 4.18 MPLX Inc. 3.61 Cheniere Energy 1.36 Enterprise Products Partners 3.28 Click to enlarge

Of course, the picture for the business can always change. And if there is such a change, it's likely to come as a result of an earnings release. The next such one happens to be this month, on April 17th after the market closes, and it will cover the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Analysts are currently forecasting revenue of about $4.36 billion, which would be comfortably higher than the $3.89 billion reported one year earlier. They also think that earnings per share will be about $0.36, which would equate to about $799 million. That would be up from the $0.30 per share, or $679 million, reported one year earlier. There are, of course, other important profitability metrics for investors to consider, but analysts don't have publicly known estimates for those. For context, in the table below, you can see what these important ones are and what they were for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. In all likelihood, if earnings rise, these will rise as well.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that I continue to be surprised by how Kinder Morgan is underperforming the broader market. The company appears to be quite healthy at this point in time. Shares are cheap on an absolute basis, though the company is closer to fairly valued compared to other players in the market. Add on top of this, growth initiatives and the prospect for several years of expansion caused by increased demand, and I would argue that the ‘buy’ rating I assigned the stock previously should still hold.