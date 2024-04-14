Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PepsiCo: Reliable Earnings And Shareholder Accretive Moves, Reiterate Buy

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.81K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer Staples stocks have underperformed so far in the year, but shares of Pepsi have bucked the poor relative sector trend in recent years.
  • The firm's earnings are on track with solid organic revenue growth, but the stock's chart shows some weakness in recent months as GLP-1s continue to cast a cloud.
  • Despite a revenue miss and tempered outlook reported in January, operational improvements and shareholder rewards are expected.
  • Ahead of earnings due out later this month, I highlight key price levels to watch.
Close up soda pour

Jonathan Knowles

Consumer Staples stocks have been nothing to write home about so far in 2024. The Consumer Staples SPDR ETF (XLP) is not far from the flat line on a total return basis year to date through mid-April. It comes as

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.81K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News