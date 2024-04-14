Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Despite Lawsuit Risks: Why Zoetis Remains A Compelling Investment

Apr. 14, 2024 9:27 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Zoetis Inc. has seen a significant decline in its stock price, dropping more than 24% since January.
  • The decline is partly due to market weakness and the ongoing growth to value rotation, as well as headlines about the potential adverse effects of one of its key drugs.
  • Despite the setbacks, Zoetis' core business remains strong, with robust top-line and bottom-line growth expectations, diversified growth opportunities, and a stable dividend.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Portrait of a chocolate Labrador in the countryside

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Last year, I started covering Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), the animal health-focused healthcare giant.

My most recent article on this stock was written on January 10, when I went with the title "Animal

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.41K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News