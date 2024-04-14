slobo

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) continues to grow at an exceptional rate as the firm continues to add new retail locations, both domestic and international. The firm has shown strength in adding new stores, even when located within regions with existing locations. This growth has allowed management to increase shareholder value through both dividends and buybacks, increasing the quarterly dividend to $1.16/share. I believe that Costco has a significant edge in growing their international retail footprint as their new Shanghai location was met with exceptionally strong reception. The firm is also hitting the pavement in expanding their eCommerce platform with improved y/y sales of 18.2% within the segment. Though COST shares trade at a significant premium at 30.14x TTM EV/EBITDA, I believe the firm’s operational excellence and consistent growth justifies this high premium. I rate COST shares with a BUY recommendation with a price target of $760/share.

Please read my initial December 31, 2024 thesis covering Costco.

My thesis on Costco remains as a BUY recommendation with a richer price target of $760/share. I believe that I undervalued Costco's dynamic price-savings strategy, which has further driven strength in membership renewal rates and a more dedicated customer base. I believe the improved retention rate from 90.50% to 92.9% provides strong evidence for this. Full disclosure, I bought a Ninja 12-piece cookware set and a chopping block on their eCommerce website while updating my company research.

Operations

Costco continues to show resilience in their growth strategy despite the high levels of inflationary pressures felt by the consumers. Management has remained adamant in maintaining their value to households by effectively managing their inventory purchases and passing along the cost savings to the consumers. This has resulted in a strong renewal rate of 92.9% for q2’24 in the US & Canada with 73.4mm paid household members and 132mm card holders, up 7.8% and 7.3%, respectively. Executive membership also grew by 636,000 in q2’24 to 33.9mm. As a result, membership fees grew by 8.2% to $1.111b. Net of gasoline deflation and forex, same store sales grew by 5.8% in q2’24 with significant strength across their Canadian and international markets. I believe eCommerce growth is noteworthy as sales in the segment grew by 18.4%, suggesting further strength in the firm’s ability to compete with other big box online retailers.

Corporate Reports

Looking past q2’24 results, Costco reported a massive 7.45% increase in retail sales in their March sales report, with 28% growth in eCommerce. Considering trailing twelve-month sales across segments, Food & Sundries and Fresh Foods remain a driving force for the company’s topline growth. I expect that as consumers continue to be burdened by high food inflationary pressures, retailers like Costco will benefit as the firm passes along savings through procurement along to customers as the cost benefits flow through.

TradingView

This allows the firm to act more nimbly in the competitive, tight margin business. I believe this has led consumers to continue purchasing Costco’s signature Kirkland products. By growing their black label footprint, Costco has retained significant flexibility on pricing across all premium items, from batteries to frozen foods. One example given on the q2’24 earnings call was the firm’s ability to reduce the price of their frozen Three-Berry Blend from $14.99 down to $10.99 given the new crop pricing. On a financial basis, pricing differences have resulted in a 2bps improvement to gross and operating margins on a TTM basis. I believe these gradual improvements play out to Costco’s advantage as it allows the firm the flexibility to bolster financial flexibility while maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Corporate Reports

Costco added 4 new locations for a total of 874, 602 of which are located in the US. Management anticipates the ability to continue adding around 25 sites per year before increasing their growth rate to closer to 30. When posed with the concern of cannibalization, management discerned that providing location optionality within regions improved total sales between the regional sites. I anticipate that location densification is important for Costco as the firm scales locations within the same regions as current locations are oftentimes overrun with crowds, making it challenging for shoppers to navigate throughout the stores. My personal theory is that this may relieve some of the anxiety for some shoppers and allow for a more relaxed, less crowded environment in which to shop. This may lead shoppers to explore more aisles and seek out bargains as opposed to executing their shopping trip in strict accordance with their list. Though I do not anticipate this to drive big ticket sales like TVs, it may drive sales for smaller appliances, prepared foods, alcohol, amongst other items that may offer more variety and shelf appeal.

Costco also recently announced their offerings of weight management programs through healthcare marketplace provider, Sesame. This service will cost members a quarterly fee of $179 that will include video consultation with a weight-loss specialist, GLP-1, or a weight-loss prescription. I believe that this may become a popular offering by Costco in the midst of Ozempic hitting the market with a splash.

Corporate Reports

In terms of financial performance, I expect Costco to continue to perform with strength across all sales segments, particularly in Fresh Foods and Foods & Sundries. I anticipate strength in appliances as well, as this is a growing segment for the firm. Mr. Galanti pointed out on the q2’24 earnings call that appliance sales grew north of 20% for Costco when compared to flat for the industry. I believe that Costco can offer a unique opportunity for appliance sales going forward as the retail sites double as distribution centers, allowing the firm to execute same-day delivery for in-stock items at their regional location when customers purchase through eCommerce. This feature may also further drive eCommerce growth for Costco as the firm can modestly compete with other online retailers, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). Though Costco doesn’t offer as wide of a range of services as these two firms, I believe Costco’s return policy bolsters consumer confidence in online shopping as the firm offers 100% risk-free returns for 90 days for all electronics.

Corporate Reports

Despite my bullish sentiment on the company, managing expectations are necessary as the global economy teeters on recessionary pressures paired with historically high inflationary rates. Dynamic pricing does not always work in favor of the consumer as prices may elevate during periods of higher food inflation from the producer's perspective. Higher prices may deter consumers from making bigger purchases like appliances and electronics as they focus their budgets on necessities, such as fresh foods and sundries. This may result in tighter margins for Costco, lower sales volumes, lower free cash flow generation, and higher shrink, or spoilage. Considering my research covering consumer electronics parts designers and manufacturers, such as Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Dell (DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Roku (ROKU), I do anticipate a softening in consumer spend in this category for eCY24 resulting from these heightened inflationary pressures.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

Costco continues to reward their shareholders through their buybacks and dividend programs. In q2’24, Costco repurchased 240k shares for $159mm as well as paying out their $15/share special dividend at the end of CY23. In addition to the special dividend, management increased the recurring quarterly dividend rate to $1.16/share. I believe management will continue rewarding shareholders with their steadily increasing dividend rate along with their periodic special dividend. In addition to this, I believe that management will continue buying back shares to compound shareholder value. Though management does not provide forward guidance, I believe management will elect to distribute their excess free cash flow. Though I anticipate a slight pull on free cash flow for eFY24, I do anticipate an upswing going through eFY25. I believe providing these shareholder values will justify investors remaining invested in the stock given the higher valuation.

In terms of valuation, COST shares are currently priced at the higher end of their historical valuation at 30.14x TTM EV/EBITDA. Though the valuation would be considered expensive, I believe the quality of execution Costco brings to the table justifies their valuation premium. Modeling financials out to 2025, I believe the stock will have room to grow at a target rate of 4% to $760/share. I provide COST a BUY recommendation at 29.39x EV/EBITDA.

The blue-sky scenario denoted below would suggest the firm outperforms on new cardholder acquisition, strengthened retention, and stronger sales and margins as a result. I believe that the gray sky scenario would be driven by inflationary pressures and lower consumer spending at Costco locations. The target denotes my expectations for the firm’s performance over the course of the next 1.5 years. I believe the probability factor provides a more likely price target based on these three scenarios.