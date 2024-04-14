BrianAJackson

Now and then, over my many years investing in the stock market, I have observed that there comes a time to take advantage of a unique opportunity. I see several of those types of opportunities right now, but one specifically that I wanted to discuss with my readers is the pending merger of the two Apollo CEFs: AIF and AFT, with the BDC that is also under the Apollo umbrella that is called MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC).

Although the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) is the focus of this review, it is important to understand a bit about MFIC due to the pending merger that is awaiting shareholder approval. On April 4, 2024, there was a joint filing with MFIC, AIF, and AFT that included a definitive proxy statement recommending the merger of the three into MFIC and a prospectus outlining the terms. The shareholder meeting will be on May 28, 2024, to vote for approval. In the case of both AFT and AIF, they would be merged with and into MFIC. MFIC has delivered a total return of 13% over the past six months while paying a quarterly dividend yielding over 10% currently.

Seeking Alpha

Part of the thesis behind this buying opportunity is that if you buy shares of AIF now, you will receive income each month up until the merger happens, currently at a yield of about 12% annually. Further, you will likely benefit from a closing of the discount to NAV of AIF If the merger is approved, after which the shares of AIF will be converted to MFIC shares on a NAV-to-NAV basis. Thus, I rate AIF a Strong Buy due to the substantial short term capital gains plus income offered by the merger.

Under the terms of the merger agreements, stockholders of the CEFs will receive an amount of newly issued shares of MFIC common stock based on the ratio of the net asset value per share of the applicable CEF divided by the NAV per share of MFIC, each determined shortly before the closing of each Merger. Assuming both Mergers close, the estimated pro forma post-merger stockholder ownership of MFIC would be approximately 69% for current MFIC stockholders, 16% for current AFT stockholders, and 15% for current AIF stockholders.

You will also receive two or more bonus supplemental cash dividends. AIF shareholders will receive at least one additional supplemental cash dividend once the merger is completed.

In consideration of the closing of each Merger, promptly following the closing of the applicable Merger, an affiliate of Apollo will make a special cash payment of $0.25 per share (the Special CEF Stockholder Cash Payment) to each AFT or AIF stockholder of record as of the closing date of the applicable Merger.

Furthermore, there may be at least one more additional dividend paid prior to the completion of the merger (which might be the April dividend just declared, as discussed below).

In addition, prior to the closing of the applicable Merger, each of AFT and AIF will declare and pay to its respective stockholders one or more distributions of all of its previously undistributed net investment income and any net realized capital gain (the AFT Tax Dividend and the AIF Tax Dividend, respectively, and together, the CEF Tax Dividends). The exact amount of each CEF Tax Dividend will be based on the corresponding CEF’s UNII and net realized capital gain (if any) prior to the closing of the applicable Merger. There can be no assurances with respect to the amount of each CEF Tax Dividend. The exact record date and payment date for the AFT Tax Dividend and the AIF Tax Dividend will be determined by the AFT Board of Directors and the AIF Board of Directors, respectively, based upon the timing of the anticipated closing of the applicable Merger. As of December 31, 2023, the UNII for AFT and AIF was $0.14 per share and $0.17 per share, respectively. Neither AFT nor AIF has any net realized capital gains.

And just in case that is not enough to convince you, MFIC will also pay another $.20 per share supplemental dividend upon completion of the merger. That will include former AIF shareholders who will also be eligible to receive that additional dividend.

Special post-merger dividend (Apollo)

AIF Performance

While the price of AIF initially shot up after news of the merger, it has since retreated to a discount, as shown in this chart from CEFConnect. After briefly trading for a small premium to NAV, the fund is now offering nearly a -5% discount to buy shares on the open market.

CEFConnect

My colleague and fellow SA analyst, Steven Bavaria recently reviewed the “junk” that AIF holds and explained why investors should be interested in this credit fund.

AIF has earned an average annual total return of 7% over the past 10 years, 8.8% over the past 5 years, and 24% over the past year. The 5 and 10 year returns reflect the zero-interest rate environment for most of the past decade, when the "risk-free base rate," to which the credit spread was added, was negligible and most credit funds (senior loans and high yield bonds) typically earned only in the mid-single digits.

Long-time holders of AIF may be disappointed with the news of the merger for several reasons. First, the performance of AIF over the life of the fund has been very good. Secondly, AIF is a CEF and MFIC is a BDC, which, although similar in practice, are two different types of RICs. Thirdly, the income returned to the shareholders in terms of dividends offers a lower yield from MFIC (about 10% paid quarterly) compared to the 12% yield paid monthly that AIF offers.

The AIF fund has delivered nearly 6.5% annually since inception and over 32% at market price in the past year. The fund is just over ten years old with an inception date of 2/25/13 according to the fund fact sheet.

AIF fact sheet

AIF Portfolio

AIF invests mostly in senior loans and high yield corporate bonds. As of 2/29/24 the asset mix included about 76% senior loans and 16.5% HY bonds.

AIF website

AIF Distributions

Another reason why AIF shareholders have been happy with the AIF fund lately is because of the increasing distributions over the past year.

AIF dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

On April 12, the fund declared yet another dividend increase (the 4th in a year), this time to $0.144 per share from $0.138 previously. The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: April 22, 2024Record Date: April 23, 2024Payment Date: April 30, 2024

What Happens if the Merger is Approved?

In order to truly benefit to the fullest extent from this opportunity, you will need to hold your AIF shares through the merger and hope (expect) that the NAV of both AIF and MFIC will continue to increase over the next couple of months. You will also need to be comfortable owning a BDC in a challenging interest rate environment, which could remain “higher for longer.”

While AIF invests in mostly senior loans and HY bonds and has an objective of current income, MFIC provides senior loans to middle market private companies as explained in the fund’s press release:

MFIC’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. MFIC primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, which MFIC generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items. To a lesser extent, MFIC may invest in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies.

MFIC also seeks to achieve capital appreciation along with current income. The total return from a BDC with some capital appreciation and a 10% yield should be comparable to, or perhaps even better than, a CEF that offers a 12% yield with very little, if any, capital appreciation. And in fact, over the past 3 years comparing the total return of MFIC with AIF, we can see that the BDC has delivered a much stronger total return.

Seeking Alpha

These results present an even stronger case for buying AIF shares now and holding them through the merger to capture short-term capital gains, current income including the April dividend and the specials, and potentially even more future income. Of course, that all depends on what happens to MFIC over the next several years.

MFIC Recent Performance

The recent performance of MFIC has been excellent, including Q4 2023 results that the company reported on February 26, 2024. The company reported an increase in NII from $0.43 in Q3 to $0.46 in Q4. NAV also increased by 0.9%.

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $15.41, compared to $15.28 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 0.9% due to net investment income in excess of the dividend and a net gain on the portfolio. Mr. Tanner Powell, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report strong results for the quarter to cap off a successful year, highlighted by strong net investment income, an increase in net asset value, and continued stable credit quality. With the successful repositioning of the portfolio into mostly first lien floating rate loans, along with our prudent dividend policy, MFIC’s NAV per share increased each quarter in 2023 and was up 2.1% for the year. We believe our results demonstrate the merits of our investment strategy and fee structure which aligns the incentives of our manager with the interests of our shareholders.”

Furthermore, on the Q4 earnings call, CEO Powell commented on his positive outlook for 2024, citing many tailwinds including an improving (or at least steady) economy, a pickup in deal activity, and more investments from private credit markets:

Looking ahead we believe we will likely see a pickup in deal activity in 2024, given a more stable backdrop, better visibility into rates, significant private equity dry powder which needs to be deployed, and increasing pressure for sponsors to exit assets in order to make distribution and or return of capital to investors. Sponsors focused on the middle market are primarily seeking financing solutions in the private credit market. Buyers and sellers are becoming more aligned on valuation. At Apollo and MidCap we are seeing a noticeable pickup in pipeline activity in recent months.

Comparison to Other BDCs

While this is not intended to be an in-depth look at MFIC, it is important for potential AIF shareholders to understand what they might potentially be getting into if the merger is consummated. Because MFIC is a BDC (stock) and not a credit fund [CEF] the factors that determine whether it is a good buy are slightly different.

The SA Quant system ranks MFIC currently #21 out of 92 in the Asset Management and Custody Banks industry, which includes other BDCs. Some of the higher ranked BDCs that are comparable in size to MFIC include BCSF, TRIN, CCAP, and HTGC (and CGBD which is higher on the list and not shown on the screenshot below).

If the merger with AFT and AIF is completed, the size of MFIC will grow in terms of net assets and thus market cap (assuming no substantial decline in market price post-merger). Larger BDCs tend to be better able to compete for deals, and that is one rationale for pursuing the merger. The post-merger MFIC may be a larger, potentially better BDC due to the benefits obtained from the merger.

Seeking Alpha

MFIC Ratings

Seeking Alpha

While MFIC is not one of the largest (with a market cap of about $975M) or most well-known BDCs, it does get Buy ratings from both SA analysts and Wall Street and has strong Quant factor grades as well. I feel that MFIC would be a reasonable addition to any income-oriented retirement portfolio that is also looking for some potential capital appreciation.

Summary

If I were looking to recommend a reasonable fixed income credit fund that offers investors a high-yield income and relatively solid assurance of limited downside in terms of capital loss, AIF would be near the top of the list. However, due to extenuating circumstances including the proposed merger between AIF, AFT, and MFIC with and into MFIC, I believe that there is an opportunity knocking at the door. All you must do is open that door and buy some AIF shares. At the current discount to NAV of -5% you can realize some capital gains just from the expected upward movement in share price to close the discount over the next two or three months (depending on whether the merger is approved on May 28).

You can also expect to receive a dividend payment for April of $0.144 per share as well as an additional $.25 per share special dividend and another $.20 per share special dividend on the post-merger MFIC shares assuming you hold your AIF shares through the merger completion date.

I currently own shares of several BDCs but do not own MFIC. However, I would not mind owning shares of MFIC if I am able to buy them at a discount by investing now in shares of AIF. I just may decide to do that now that the market has presented this rare opportunity.