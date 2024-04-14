Iran Attacks Israel: What Middle East Turmoil Means For Markets

RudyBalasko/iStock via Getty Images

As most of you are probably aware, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel over the weekend. The attacks are the latest in a series of escalations between Iran and its various proxies on the one hand, and Israel and the United States on the other. Media reports indicate that the missile attacks were largely unsuccessful, and as of my writing this, Israel has yet to directly retaliate. In this article, I'm briefly going to cover the investment implications. The main takeaway is that conflict in the Middle East has little effect on overall stock market performance, but can have a bigger effect on the price of commodities, particularly oil.

Data by YCharts

How Does War Affect Markets?

Armed conflict always catches loads of public and media attention. However, the reality is that most wars tend to happen in areas of the world that are the least wealthy, and thus investors with international stock funds and ETFs tend to have little exposure. This link will take you to a map of active armed conflicts in the world (including drug wars with sufficient numbers of casualties).

Almost without exception, armed conflict is concentrated in poor or middle-income countries. There are only two current exceptions - Saudi Arabia and Israel, both wealthy countries neighboring some extremely poor ones. Neither country has a significant weight in global indices. Israel, for example, makes up roughly 0.6% of the Vanguard Developed International Markets ETF (VEA). Saudi Arabia is considered an emerging market, so it isn't in most international ETFs.

Compound this by the fact that wealthy countries tend to have better national security arrangements, and I don't think there's much threat to global markets from anything Iran or its proxies do. Western media reported that roughly 99% of Iran's ~300 missiles/drones were intercepted. If the strikes were meant to show force, they, so far, have not done so. To this point, Israeli stocks closed up roughly 0.3% today.

There's no real reason to shift any international stock holdings because of the potential for conflict in the Middle East. Doing so in response to the current events in the Middle East would be unlikely to be meaningful to the fundamentals of your investments. If you live in America, obscure technocrats like Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda are likely to have far more effect on your investments than Iran. Research on the effect of foreign wars on Western markets is mixed, with some research finding positive effects and other research finding negative effects. This said, losing a war is disastrous for your country's stock market if it happens.

Oil

Conflict in the Middle East isn't likely to affect the overall markets much. Stocks like airlines might be hurt, while oil stocks might benefit. Generally, it mostly comes out in the wash.

However, conflict has a far greater effect on the oil markets. Brent Crude is roughly flat at $90.50 per barrel as of my writing this, as markets had priced in the attacks before they happened. Effects on shipping markets are likely to continue, but they're not without precedent. The Suez Canal was closed for about eight years from 1967 to 1975 and briefly in the 1950s during the Suez crisis. At some point, my guess is that it probably will be closed again. It's often cheaper to go around Africa anyway, with the Suez Canal charging a premium to save time. Now that the Houthis are entrenched in Yemen, the juice may not be worth the squeeze to keep shipping goods through Egypt, especially after big fee hikes put in place this January. As such, Suez Canal traffic is off by roughly 50% this year.

Israel hasn't forcefully responded to the missile attacks, and its government may be able to carry on without responding because the vast majority of missiles and drones were shot down. But the overall tendency for oil markets is to crash upward. Citigroup oil trader Andy Hall famously made hundreds of millions of dollars the night Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. For these reasons, investors looking for new investments that might protect against conflict in the Middle East might consider buying into the oil sector. To this point, I've prepared a couple of investments that I think make sense in the current environment. Both are related to a favorite tactic of mine known as merger arbitrage.

The first is Hess (HES). Hess is being acquired by Chevron (CVX) for 1.025 Chevron shares for each Hess share. With Hess at $153.20 and Chevron at $158.94, this is a deal price for Hess shareholders of $162.93 per share. You can buy now, wait for the deal to close, and collect the premium, plus or minus the return of Chevron stock. That's good for a 5.7% kicker on Hess, plus/minus the return of Chevron stock in between now and the deal closing. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has challenged the deal over assets in Guyana, but the arbitration should be over in roughly six months. I anticipate that the deal has a high probability of closing.

For the second, Exxon has a deal of its own cooking, buying Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for 2.3234 shares of Exxon per share of Pioneer. With Exxon at $120.37 and Pioneer at $270.80, that's a kicker of roughly 3.3%. The Pioneer deal is expected to be easier to close.

You can buy both HES and PXD stock for exposure to the broader oil market with a nice kicker on top. The nice part about these deals is that they're 100% stock deals, so they'll turn into XOM and CVX stock when the deals close. That means you get stock exposure now with an added cherry on top in the form of additional potential appreciation.

Gold

The yellow metal has long been in demand in times of economic uncertainty and conflict. Wars in centuries past often involved the loser being forced to turn over some or all of its gold. Popular social media posts that have been circulating recently show that the price of a house in ounces of gold 100 years ago is roughly the same as now. Ditto for the price of a nice men's suit.

Data by YCharts

Gold has been on a tear lately, after moving sideways for several years during the pandemic. Should you buy gold to hedge against potential geopolitical chaos? History seems to suggest that it's not an unreasonable idea to do so.

Bottom Line

Increased tensions in the Middle East are relatively neutral for stock markets in North America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific. While the global economy has its share of problems, conflict in the Middle East doesn't appear to be a big risk to developed stock markets. However, any escalation may lead to an increase in the price of oil, which would indirectly affect consumers. I'd consider pairing oil investments with a merger arbitrage strategy to help hedge against conflict and earn some premium in the meantime. Other investors are favoring gold as a hedge, and I think this is a reasonable approach as well.