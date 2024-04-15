NSA Digital Archive/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dear subscribers,

My investments in European companies at low valuations typically yield their dividends both in the form of dividend payments, but also in terms of capital appreciation. Most of my high-conviction plays over the past 2 years have gone fairly well - though there are some that have not yet reached their designated targets or levels, and I continue to put money to work in these businesses.

Teleperformance SE (OTCPK:TLPFY) is one example.

In this article though, I don't want to talk about Teleperformance, I want to talk about the French Distiller/vintner or alcohol business Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY) - a company that I am investing more into.

The company doesn't have a superb yield, but it has, as I see it, well above 20% annualized in terms of upside over the next few years - and that's something I look for.

The company is under considerable share price pressure, having dropped from around €215/share to less than €150/share at this time.

You should be aware, if you follow my work, that I'm a fairly prolific investor in luxury goods companies in Europe, specifically something like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). Another example of a luxury goods company that I'm looking at, and now I am investing more heavily into (0.3% of portfolio so far, expanding), is Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY). Pernod is another company in an adjacent sector that is of great interest to me.

Why?

Let's look.

Pernod Ricard - Why I like undervalued European quality

First off, let me say that Pernod hasn't been undervalued to this degree in more than 8 years. This may seem hard to believe at this point and given how much the company has dropped in the last year - but there it is. The company does not often move below 18.5x P/E - and we're not at a valuation of around 17.2x. My cost basis is around 17.6x normalized P/E, or below €150/share for the native ticker RI, on the French/Parisian stock market.

If you haven't tried the namesake spirit (and if you drink alcohol), I recommend that you do this prior to purchasing the business. It's always a good idea, as I see it, to "put a company in your mouth". I, in fact, had someone whom I looked at quite strangely when he drank a glass "straight", as that is usually not how you drink it.

The spirit/liqueur is an anise-flavored drink, meaning it takes a bit like licorice. It has a flavor "cousin" in the green drink, absinthe. If asked to describe Pernod Anise, as you order it in Paris, I would say a strong flavor of black licorice with tones of fennel, mint, and a bit of coriander.

What makes it interesting is that Pernod, mixed with water, becomes milky-cloudy in something called the ouzo effect - but this is how you drink it in France. You dilute it with water. Another comparable liquor that Americans may be more familiar with is Sambuca, an Italian anise liqueur.

This is the namesake drink, and worth at least knowing if you're going to invest in this business.

Pernod Ricard manages annual sales of over €12B, and for the latest full-year fiscals, the company increased this 13%, with an organic 10% YoY growth. On that net sales, which is about a sixth of the sales level managed by LVMH, the company manages a net profit of about €2.2B, with €3.3B of operational profit, also an 11-13% YoY growth.

Leverage is relatively low, only 2.7x, and it generates a very solid FCF at well over €1.5B usually.

Pernod Ricard IR (Pernod Ricard IR)

You can see the company's segments in the picture above. And while I find it important to know Pernod itself, you can see that Pernod actually is only a small part of the company's sales at this time. Instead, the company is now in a very diverse mix of spirits and alcohols, dominated by a series of attractive scotch whisky and Irish whisky brands - in some ways just as interesting as the company's luxury peers.

The company also saw sales growth in every single segment and in every single geography. Much like some of the other peers, including LVMH, the company is heaviest in weight in terms of Asia/to Asia, and this geography is also why the company has been down quite a bit recently.

Still, sales exposure remains "traditional", with 42% sales weight to the geography at this time, with 29% in both NA and Europe. However, it's growth that's worth looking at here in terms of what's important for the future - and that is where Asia shines. Asia is growing faster than Europe, and much faster than the Americas, at least for this last fiscal.

Latest results? 1H24 results, which we didn't have during the last article.

There's a significant normalization in the overall spirits market currently ongoing, with a decline in organic sales, organic PRO, and the end of the so-called post-COVID-19 "supercycle". The declining sales do not mean that the company is doing badly, nor that it won't go up again - it just means that the company is currently in a slight slump.

Adverse effects include travel retail, transition in the US due to market normalization which is further worsened by overall inventory adjustments, and weakening consumer sentiment in China due to macro - with regulatory issues in the geography.

These things mean that you shouldn't be all that surprised with company issues here in terms of valuation.

However, the company is solidly managing a good organic margin, with cost control, investment in the portfolio, and stepping up other CapEx.

The company's 1H24 came in at €5.68, which comes to over €11 annualized at a similar 2H. The current estimate for the company is around €8.13 (Source: FactSet). Also, net debt is, as of 1H24, up to 3.3x which is a significant increase, but due to a decrease in overall EBITDA.

The same trends we see in other spirits companies are driving the upside. By this, I mean that the premium portion of the portfolio is driving sales.

Pernod Ricard IR (Pernod Ricard IR)

Also, remember that Pernod is on the tail end of two years of superb growth, with a CAGR of 4% in America, 7% in Europe, and 11% in Asia, all between 2020 and 2024, and that's with the drops included from 2023 to 2024.

The company is also continuing investments, such as the development of Chinese malt whisky.

Pernod Ricard IR (Pernod Ricard IR)

At the same time, the company is premiumizing the portfolio with the removal of local, less premium brands, in this case, Clan Campbell and Becherovka - not that these are bad brands - just not suitable for the company's portfolio. And this is part of the company's recent pattern.

Pernod Ricard IR (Pernod Ricard IR)

Overall, I believe the company's results are good for the normalization and rationalization macro the company is currently in the middle of. It also reinforces my view that I see 2024 as a transition year and that I expect growth for 2025E and beyond. Not double-digit growth by any means - but high single digits should be in the cards.

Let's look at what this would look like in terms of valuation upside.

Pernod Ricard - The Upside is over 20% per year, even conservatively

If you've been following my posts and the chat, you'll know that I have been pushing money to work for a few weeks now and that my pace of pushing money to work, far from slowing down, has actually been increasing.

The company has been more attractive than it is now. In fact, last time I wrote about it, I bought it at 16.9x.

However, even if you forecast the company at the longest-term, long-term premium that is possible, around 19.7x P/E, you're still getting 15% annualized with a yield that's currently above 3.3%. Not the greatest yield, but for what the company represents, I certainly view it as "good enough" here.

And on a 5-year basis? Well, if the company normalizes during its upcycle, which I believe to be within the realm of possibility, then we're seeing over 20% annualized in the following manner.

Pernod Ricard Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even in the case that the company trades at the current levels, Pernod would generate over 8% annualized return at a 17x P/E on a forward basis - and this is far below where the company typically trades.

Pernod also hits or beats the targets said over 80% of the time (Source: FactSet/F.A.S.T graphs), so there's a fair bit of conviction to these forecasts.

Pernod is, simply put, in one of the best investment positions that we've seen it being for the past 8 years, at the very least. If this trend continues, you could potentially double your money within 4 years, provided the company's valuation trend keeps pace with where the company is going.

Current analyst targets, aside from my own, are between €135 as a low target, down from a high of €167 about a year ago, and a high of €210, down from about €268 from a year ago. This comes to an average of €171, down from around €200/share from a year ago, which means an upside of about 19% from today's share price.

I believe analysts are underestimating the upside this company has. Yes, Pernod comes with risks. The greatest risk to the company is cyclicality, and this is a more cyclical luxury business than LVMH. The spirits' specialization is more cyclical than other staple categories, and does suffer a historically proven drawdown during downturns - and this also translates to some higher share price volatility. The company, as you can clearly read in the news, has also seen some heavy-handed regulatory intervention in key areas like China and India, even Russia, and this is a secondary risk - because governments tend to have strong opinions about alcohol in their nations, something that's not necessarily true in other luxury segments or sub-segments.

However, I view the company's upside to be far better than this, based in part on excellent moats, with quality brands, and mature products that give the company significant cost advantages. I would point to Pernod's incredible pricing power for its established products, proven by its net margins. It has ample room to drive growth, both organic and inorganic, and dislodging this company from anywhere is not an easy thing.

For those reasons, I continue to view Pernod as undervalued. My last price target for the company was €190/share, and I'm not changing this target as of this article.

That gives the company the following thesis.

Thesis

Pernod Ricard is one of the more interesting luxury vintners and distillers out there. The company owns a portfolio of one of the most market-beating companies and brands out there, giving it a great moat and making it very investable at the "right" sort of overall price. The company has been overvalued or at least fully valued for some time.

However, at below €175/share, it is no longer overvalued, and I've started adding shares to my portfolio.

I believe Pernod Ricard, based on a growth estimate of 6-9% for the next few years (down from double digits), and still has the potential to outperform the market at 13-20% per year, and this means that it qualifies as a conservatively adjusted market-outperforming company as far as my approach is concerned. I rate it a "BUY" with a €190/share long-term share price, at minimum. I'm not changing this target at this time.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I went back and forth on calling this company "cheap" here, but I do, in fact, believe that it is "cheap" at sub-€150/share. This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.