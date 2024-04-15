VV Shots

Citigroup (NYSE:C) investors have enjoyed a fantastic recovery, as C posted a 1Y total return of 33%. The doom and gloom that overshadowed C's tepid performance was lifted as the leading banking stocks continued their resurgence from last year's banking crisis. As a result, C revisited levels last seen in early 2022, giving CEO Jane Fraser and her team a much-needed vote of confidence over their restructuring plans. While I have been generally bullish on C over the past year, I turned more cautious on C in my previous update, as I expected the risk/reward to be less attractive. However, that thesis has turned out to be too cautious, as C continued its solid performance, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) easily over the same period.

Despite that, Citigroup remains a work in progress in "bending the cost curve," C is still valued well below its tangible book value per share, which grew to $86.67 in Q1. Citigroup posted its first-quarter earnings release late last week. The recent downside volatility coincided with the elevated expectations heading into the banks' earnings scorecard for Q1. C and its peers suffered pullbacks as investors reassessed the net interest income or NII projections for FY24. Even as the Fed is expected to stay higher for longer, given recent inflation dynamics, it's increasingly likely that 2023 was the peak for NII.

Citigroup delivered a 2.2% sequential decrease in NII as margins came under pressure. Citigroup management expects the "decline is expected to persist, with NII projected to decrease by approximately 2% for the full year." Despite that, the bank expects to mitigate the NII impact with other fee income to meet the low end of its total revenue outlook of between $80B and $81B.

Analysts' estimates have been revised to reflect Citigroup's guidance. Wall Street expects C to post revenue of $80.4B in 2024, up 2.5% YoY. However, that remains far below the 4% to 5% CAGR target range through 2026. As a result, there's a possibility that Citigroup might even have to be more aggressive in tempering its expense drivers if the bank's execution isn't good enough to meet the target. Citigroup management assured investors that the bank believes it has "flexibility to adjust volume-related expenses accordingly." Consequently, Citigroup remains well-poised to tune up/down the investments accordingly in line with the bank's revenue growth outlook.

Moreover, the $1.5B run-rate cost savings from its 7K headcount reduction is still in progress. Citigroup management emphasized that the bank "anticipates $2B to $2.5B in cumulative annualized run rate savings in the medium term." As a result, I believe it should provide investors with confidence that C's material undervaluation (relative to its tangible BVPS) seems to have reflected pessimism in meeting its medium-term revenue targets. As a result, the focus will likely be on the bank's ability to meet its restructuring targets and improve its efficiency ratios.

C Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, C is still rated with an attractive "B+" valuation grade while assigned a solid "A" growth grade. Therefore, C seems to have a disconnect, as the market doesn't seem convinced of management's ability to meet its medium-term goals.

However, the market has astutely ignored such pessimism, as buying momentum has remained incredibly robust, as seen with its "A" momentum grade. The question is whether C's price action suggests its momentum could be rolling over decisively or a well-deserved pullback before a continuation in its uptrend bias.

C price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

C met with selling resistance two weeks ago at the $60 level. However, I didn't assess red flags from its price action suggesting there was a bull trap that we must be careful about. In other words, C's bullish momentum looks solid. While pullbacks are expected to happen, they represent opportunities to add more aggressively.

I assessed a strong support zone at the low $50s levels, offering investors another zone to consider buying aggressively if they prefer to wait for a steeper pullback. Otherwise, I believe the uptrend continuation thesis in C remains intact, as I think it's opportune for me to upgrade my rating on C.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

