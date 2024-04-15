Ricpe/iStock via Getty Images

Out of the blue, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) announced plans to acquire its previously wholly owned pipeline division, Equitrans (NYSE:ETRN). Equitrans has been struggling with cost overruns and judicial battling over the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, and now with the project finally at the finish line - billions of dollars over budget and years delayed - EQT Corporation jumped at the opportunity. Indeed, it is eliminating the risk of a last-minute hiccup at Mountain Valley completely: the acquisition is contingent on FERC authorizing the project to commence service.

Sound Business Sense

It's a stunning move. Exploration and production ("E&P") companies can and do own midstream assets. It can actually be common, particularly in areas like the Permian where E&Ps brought construction in house in order to get their acreage served quickly when drilling pace was far exceeding the speed of infrastructure development. However, it is a bit different from have midstream make up so much of the value of the business: cash flows from the Equitrans arm will make up a bit more than 30.0% of pro forma 2024 cash flows. This is much closer to a truly vertically integrated business than any other E&P.

More than 90.0% of gross operated production will flow through EQT-owned midstream assets. EQT Corporation will control much of the gathering and processing lines its production flows on, but also a significant chunk of interstate flow as well. EQT Corporation was already set to be a major shipper on Mountain Valley Pipeline - 70.0% of the 2.0 Bcf/d - and now that it will own Mountain Valley outright, it could also elect to keep capacity for itself on future expansions (via additional compression) or tie-in pipelines. Peers are essentially locked out, which likely will give the margin advantage versus other Appalachia producers that management cites. Frankly, upon announcement, I was not sure that federal regulators would approve this deal - and that remains to be seen.

EQT Equitrans Acquisition Slide Deck

Synergies also play into this. There is $425mm or more in targeted annual savings via combination. Low-hanging fruit such as financial and corporate cost reductions are obvious, but there are also cash cost reductions that could come from better optimizing how the two currently independently run asset bases work together. Additionally, I think this should be easy for EQT Corporation to digest. A significant portion of Equitrans assets are legacy Rice Midstream assets - remember the Rice Brothers took over EQT Corporation via proxy battle years ago - and EQT Corporation already has a midstream team. These pipelines are already known, and certainly are not new to many long-standing employees.

The Debt Overhang

A chokehold on the Marcellus seems like a hell of a reason to tie two firms together. So, why the hangup from the market? End of the day, it comes down to the debt load. Equitrans was one of the more highly levered midstream entities out there - even if one included the expected EBITDA contribution from Mountain Valley Pipeline. In another world where management did not term out its debt as long as it did or wine and dine credit agencies as well as they did, Equitrans could have faced a credit crisis. I'm sure that was part of the battle plan for environmentalists in fighting Mountain Valley: if the courts would not kill the pipeline, cost overruns and delays eventually would. All of that debt - $7,500mm worth - is now shifting to the EQT Corporation balance sheet.

Management detailed a "low risk" path to tackle this, aiming to retire more than $5,000mm of debt over the next eighteen months via a combination of asset sales and free cash flow. Asset sales are set to include non-operated, non-core acreage at EQT Corporation and/or the sale of regulated pipeline assets from Equitrans - the latter of which could include a partial sale of Mountain Valley Pipeline. Management said that it has over two times the number of sales candidates it needs to reach its goal, but there is pressure here.

This is a natural gas player. Prices are currently weak, and near term price weakness does reflect on the value of acreage. If natural gas remains exceptionally soft, that is going to put pressure on the contribution from both free cash flow and the sale of upstream assets; midstream is less impacted. We have not seen a lot of natural gas asset sales, particularly out of Appalachia, so I understand market trepidation. I think the weak share prices resolves itself as sales are consummated at (hopefully) healthy prices. We see that reflected pretty clearly in Moody's updated view on EQT Corporation's investment grade credit profile to negative:

EQT's negative rating outlook reflects the company's high leverage pro forma for its acquisition of Equitrans. The company is contemplating asset sales including selected regulated assets of Equitrans with a near term target of $3.5 billion, but the timing of such asset sales and the amount of resulting proceeds is uncertain given currently low and volatile natural gas prices. EQT intends to support its credit profile by significantly reducing its high pro forma leverage.

Takeaways

To put this all into frame simply, EQT Corporation is lowering its variable costs by capitalizing its midstream expenses, moving them in house. Control also gives the opportunity to optimize, as Equitrans and its high-pressure system often hindered maximum well productivity. EQT Corporation will now control a larger percentage of its gathering and will also be able to lower back pressure on the wells with compression, allowing for higher well productivity.

Having followed Mountain Valley for years, the saga is (perhaps) close to its final chapter. Perhaps EQT Corporation will sell a stake, but hopefully putting this project into operation puts a lot of the headaches in the rearview mirror. This acquisition aims to mitigate risks associated with the project's completion and signifies a strategic shift towards a more vertically integrated business model. With Equitrans' cash flows expected to contribute significantly to the combined entity's overall cash flows, the merger marks a departure from traditional E&P practices. While uncertainties remain regarding regulatory approval and concerns over the debt overhang resulting from the acquisition, EQT management remains optimistic about the potential synergies and opportunities arising from the deal.