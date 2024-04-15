JacobH/E+ via Getty Images

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) epitomizes the type of company we're drawn to cover: undervalued and overlooked, yet poised to disrupt significant markets with their proprietary technologies. Despite being in the early stages of its journey, ASPI has impressed us with CEO Paul Mann's adept navigation of the strategic roadmap. Since its inception just over two years ago, the company is already constructing its third commercial facility. Moreover, it stands on the verge of generating its inaugural commercial revenue, projected to commence around the middle of this year, with an impressive growth trajectory thereafter.

In this analysis, we delve into ASPI's two primary proprietary technologies, their respective target markets, particularly Quant Leap Energy, and a brief examination of competitors. We present why ASPI emerges as an intriguing opportunity in the present landscape.

Introduction to ASPI

In a recent business update, management outlined the complexities of the isotope market, noting its status as one of the world's most severely constrained supply chains. Currently, the supply is predominantly controlled by Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, a Russian state-owned entity, along with a handful of state-owned or controlled enrichers. Isotopes are recognized as critical materials by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and other major Western governments. Isotopes play a vital role in various everyday activities, from nuclear imaging to the production of nuclear fuel and advanced semiconductors.

While ASP Isotopes may have a brief corporate history, its origins trace back decades. The company's foundation lies in the acquisition of two isotope facilities from the South African company Klydon. Established by scientists intimately involved in South Africa's nuclear efforts, Klydon redirected its focus towards developing innovative methods for commercial isotope separation following the closure of the country's nuclear program.

Klydon's website describes the Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) as the company's proprietary technology, enabling the separation of gas components or isotopes based on the difference in mass within a gas mixture. While the acquisition of Klydon provided ASP Isotopes with facilities, expertise, and infrastructure, the company acknowledges the security and power assurance challenges inherent in operating as a South African entity. To mitigate these risks, management has expressed plans to expand operations into new locations, including Iceland, where they've secured land leases and negotiated power agreements. Over time, the company aims to establish facilities in diverse geographic regions.

The company's ties to the South African government offer distinct advantages, notably in the realm of nuclear non-proliferation treaties. As one of the few nations abstaining from such treaties, South Africa presents a unique opportunity for the production of radioactive isotopes for medical applications, and potentially, HALEU in the future. Management has outlined ambitious goals, targeting commercial HALEU production by 2027, with initial production slated for 2026.

To illustrate the concept of isotopes, management uses the analogy of M&Ms as shown on the slide below. Separating isotopes is akin to sorting M&Ms by color in the pitch black, which would be a difficult task. Similarly, identifying and separating isotopes poses significant challenges due to their atomic structures. Isotopes, though variations of the same element, differ in atomic mass, with variations in neutron count within the nuclei accounting for the disparity in mass. This disparity in mass is what enables the Aerodynamic Separation Process technology.

What is an Isotope? (ASPI Investor Deck)

ASPI's Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) is a breakthrough in isotope separation technology, specifically engineered to isolate isotopes from gaseous elements. By employing blasts of air within a stationary wall centrifuge, ASP can efficiently direct target isotopes into a containment material, ensuring precise capture of the target isotopes.

But why is this significant? Isotopes play a critical role in several industrial and medical sectors, including nuclear medicine, nuclear power, and advanced computing among others. However, the reliance on Russian supply chains for many of these isotopes poses a pressing challenge, exacerbated by disruptions stemming from events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the impact of the war on oil and gas is evident, the ripple effects extend to nuclear medicine and other industries, with western supply chains facing acute shortages of various critical isotopes.

Against this backdrop, ASPI's strategic positioning with three facilities in South Africa gains heightened prominence. These facilities are poised to help address the shortfall in western isotope supply, with contracts already secured for the production of essential isotopes. Notably, ASPI has commitments to supply a minimum of $2.5 million worth of Carbon-14 annually, highly enriched silicon-28, and another highly enriched isotope to a US customer, valued at $9 million, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2024.

By leveraging its advanced ASP technology and securing crucial contracts, ASPI stands at the forefront of mitigating the western world's dependency on Russian isotope supply, ensuring stability and continuity across vital industries.

ASPI Investor Deck

We anticipate that these recent industrial isotope successes are only the beginning. In fact, the company recently announced the construction of its third and final plant in South Africa. This facility represents the inaugural quantum laser enrichment plant and will specialize in producing Ytterbium176 and Nickel64. Both isotopes play critical roles in the medical field and are currently facing supply shortages. Management anticipates commencing operations at this plant and generating kilogram quantities of Ytterbium by 2025.

Operating a nuclear enrichment plant presents significant regulatory and compliance challenges. However, it also offers barriers to entry, making it a challenging industry to penetrate. This underscores the importance of ASPI's acquisition of Klydon. Nuclear enrichment is among the most heavily regulated industries globally, with complexities surpassing those of industrial isotope creation and distribution. Recognizing this, Management established a joint venture, Quantum Leap Energy (QLE JV), to oversee ASPI's nuclear isotope division. This wholly owned JV is funded at the QLE JV level, and Management intends to spin QLE JV off to investors by year-end, enabling each business to prioritize its industry-specific requirements.

Additionally, ASPI owns a 51% stake in PET Labs, a South African company specializing in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production. PET Labs produces fluorinated radioisotopes and active pharmaceutical ingredients. According to ASPI's recently filed 10-K, this transaction has given ASPI a foothold in the downstream radio pharmacy market, which ASPI aims to serve in the future through the sale of isotopes.

In the most recent company update, management emphasized the symbiotic relationship between ASP Isotopes and PET Labs. PET Labs utilizes cyclotrons, linear accelerators, or nuclear reactors to convert stable isotopes into radioisotopes for medical practitioners. ASP Isotopes' objective is to become the global leader in isotope supply, offering the lowest costs and reliability in a currently unreliable supply chain.

Achieving this goal would confer a significant competitive advantage to PET Labs, enhancing its value to medical customers. We expect this enhanced value could translate into significant growth for both PET Labs and ASPI. The global isotopes market is at an inflection point in terms of both demand and supply, and ASPI is positioning itself to be a critical supplier for this burgeoning demand. The current corporate structure of ASPI is illustrated in the accompanying slide below.

ASPI Investor Deck

Aerodynamic Separation and Quantum Laser Enrichment

We believe that the technologies utilized by ASPI are groundbreaking in several aspects. However, it's important to clarify that we're discussing two distinct technologies and processes for the two divisions of the business: ASPI and QLE JV.

ASPI Investor Deck

According to information from the Klydon website, ASP is described as a "proprietary technology for separating components of a gas mixture or different isotopes of a specific gaseous compound based on the mass difference of the gas components or the isotopes. This is achieved by a high-speed centrifugal rotation of the said gas mixture or isotope mixture, where the separation obtained is the net effect of the centrifugal forces and the versatility in deployment of Stokes forces acting on the mass particle."

As illustrated in the image below, Aerodynamic Separation (ASP) utilizes a stationary-wall centrifuge design and a proprietary system of nozzles, or flow directors, to precisely separate isotopes of the same element with varying mass. The ASP technology is capable of separating any isotope that exists in a gaseous or volatile chemical compound. Notably, it excels in separating molecules with a mass of 100 atomic units or less, distinguishing it from traditional separation technologies that are more effective with higher mass elements. While ASP technology can also effectively handle higher mass elements, but its unique efficiency in separating lighter elements sets it apart.

ASPI 2023 10K

From an implementation standpoint, ASP technology is highly scalable and can be incrementally built out, room by room, in a larger facility. Its relatively low initial capital requirements make it suitable for markets with limited demand but high-value isotopes. Additionally, most of the components required to construct a unit are readily available and can be operated in any country following the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) protocols for dual-use technology. This process is currently utilized or being prepared to produce Silicon28, Carbon14, and soon Germanium72 & 74, Molybdenum42, among others.

ASPI Deck

Quantum Laser Enrichment (QLE) utilizes lasers and the principles of quantum mechanics to filter isotopes based on their individual transition energies, resulting in exceptionally high selectivity for the target isotope. Quantum Leap Energy, ASPI's JV, will focus on producing HALEU for commercial application in Small Modular Reactors (SMR) by 2027, as well as Lithium6, which is essential for Nuclear Fusion. However, the QLE enrichment process can also be utilized for industrial and medical use cases, such as to produce Ytterbium176.

Management anticipates that the Quantum Enrichment Process will offer the lowest levelized cost and operating cost for HALEU production, along with relatively low capital expenditure and efficient construction cycles. These characteristics render the Quantum Laser Enrichment well-suited for enriching smaller-to-midsize quantities of specialized isotopes or the growing demand for nuclear materials such as HALEU and Lithium6.

Additionally, management highlights that the thermodynamic similarities among ytterbium, nickel, lithium, and uranium suggest that the successful construction of the Ytterbium facility should significantly expedite the establishment of a HALEU facility.

Moreover, based on initial experimental data, management believes that the Quantum Enrichment Process can enrich previously depleted uranium tails, essentially converting nuclear tailings into a valuable resource. Worldwide, there are over 1.7 million metric tons of depleted uranium tails. These tailings pose an environmental hazard, making the capability of re-enriching these tailings particularly significant.

ASPI Investor Deck

End Markets: Industrial and Medical & Nuclear Energy

As we delve into shortly, the target markets for ASP technology and QLE technology differ significantly, along with their respective supply chains and regulatory environments. However, ASPI sees several similarities as it approaches these disparate markets. For example, both sides of the business boast efficiently scalable technologies, enjoy high margins, and face limited competition.

ASPI's focus spans numerous industrial isotopes across various applications, with common threads being the capability to isolate isotopes from gaseous mixtures using their proprietary aerodynamic separation process and addressing unstable or underdeveloped supply chains.

The accompanying slide illustrates the isotopes of interest for ASPI. Currently, ASP is focused on producing Silicon28 and Carbon14 for their initial customers, with anticipated Molybdenum sales in the second half of 2024. Following this, production of Ytterbium176, Germanium70 & 74, and Zinc 67 are anticipated in 2025. Subsequently, Nickel64 and Xenon129 are under consideration for 2026 or beyond.

There are also several nuclear energy isotopes of interest, which we discuss more later, but here we find Lithium6, Uranium235, and Chlorine37 being considered for new green energy applications. We expect that Lithium6 for traditional nuclear reactors will be the first nuclear fuel isotope to commence production.

ASPI investor Deck

Today, the industrial isotope market is dominated by radiopharmaceuticals, there is also a small, but rapidly emerging industrial market in advanced computing. Radiopharmaceuticals refer to a class of radioactive substances utilized for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. Compounds emitting beta particles (positrons or electrons) or gamma rays are typically employed for diagnostics, while those releasing Auger electrons or alpha particles are often used for therapeutic purposes.

The chart provided below illustrates the number of radiopharmaceuticals that have been approved and are currently in clinical trials. Radiopharmaceuticals are proving to be a promising area for cancer research and treatments, indicating that the demand for these isotopes is likely to increase as more of these drugs and imaging agents receive regulatory approval.

ASPI Investor Deck

For ASPI specifically, the company is currently concentrating on the five isotopes for nuclear medicine outlined in the next slide below. While the market for Carbon14 is relatively small today, ASPI's existing take or pay contract could potentially supply the entire global market. However, there has been a shortage in supply over the last few years due to the Russia Ukraine conflict, which we believe implies pent up demand. Looking forward, Carbon14 is anticipated to continue to expand into new industrial and medical applications.

ASPI investor Deck

Molybdenum100 represents an exciting opportunity for ASPI, given its role as the workhorse in the nearly $5 billion global market for Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). Currently, Molybdenum99 is converted into Technetium99 at or near the point of use due to Technetium's short half-life of 6 hours. However, Molybdenum99 itself has a half-life of only 66 hours, creating significant supply chain challenges for this critical isotope.

ASPI's solution is to focus on Molybdenum100, a stable form of the isotope that doesn't rapidly decay, thereby substantially reducing the supply chain complexities associated with this product. Consequently, we anticipate that this innovation will likely facilitate broader access to this novel diagnostic isotope.

Gallium68 is another isotope that ASPI has discussed bringing to market. Currently, the global market for Gallium68 is approximately $125 million. However, this isotope serves as the primary diagnostic tool for most Lutetium and Actinium drugs under development. As additional products receive approval, the market is expected to expand fifteenfold to nearly $2 billion. Importantly, the current method of Gallium68 production is prohibitively expensive to scale and add capacity, presenting an excellent opportunity for ASPI to meet this anticipated demand growth.

Lastly, in the realm of nuclear medicine, I'll touch on Ytterbium176. ASPI recently announced the construction of its facility to supply the isotope beginning next year. The market has high expectations for Novartis' (NVS) new drug, Pluvicto, which achieved blockbuster status with over $1 billion in sales in 2023. The image below indicates that by 2032, sales of Pluvicto alone are projected to quadruple, and numerous additional therapies in development would necessitate a much larger and more reliable supply of Ytterbium176.

ASPI Investor Deck

The recent announcement to break ground on the Ytterbium176 plant is a significant milestone for ASPI. Specifically, the Ytterbium plant will be the company's first Quantum Laser Enrichment Facility, marking its entry into the radioactive isotope enrichment. In a recent corporate update, management emphasized the importance of Ytterbium176, highlighting its role in the production of Lutetium177, an emerging beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical used in oncology drugs such as Novartis' Pluvicto. With two FDA-approved drugs and over 66 ongoing clinical trials for drugs requiring Lutetium177, the supply chain for this radioisotope has faced challenges, with reports of over two months' treatment delays due to lack of drug availability. ASPI aims to begin commercial production of Ytterbium176 during 2025.

Additionally, ASPI recently signed agreements to supply a leading US semiconductor manufacturer (we believe to be Intel) with Silicon28 and a "supply of highly enriched isotopically pure electronic gases for next-generation semiconductors, anticipated to enable technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence." Initial production for this customer is expected to be fulfilled through its South African Silicon plant and shipped this year. The South African facility is anticipated to produce up to 10 kgs of highly enriched Silicon28 per year. As demand grows, we expect ASPI will construct new facilities outside of South Africa, specifically in Iceland, for this product and others.

According to the same press release, "naturally occurring silicon has three isotopes - 28, 29 and 30. The 29 isotope has a ½ positive spin, which is an intrinsic form of angular momentum carried by elementary particles. Highly enriched silicon-28 is spin-free where qubits are protected from sources of decoherence that causes loss of quantum information. In addition to its potential to process superior information such as qubits, it is believed that highly enriched silicon-28 can conduct heat 150% more efficiently than natural silicon, which will potentially allow for chips to become smaller, faster and cooler.

ASP Isotope's proprietary technology can enrich isotopes of low atomic mass (such as silane (SiH4), molecular mass of 32), as well as isotopes of heavier masses. Other companies developing methods to enrich silicon generally either enrich silicon tetrafluoride (SiF4) or a halo silane. Neither of these chemicals can be used directly by a semiconductor company and require chemical converting processes that potentially harm the purity of the final product. By processing silane directly, the Company believes that its finished product will be a higher quality and may be used by semiconductor companies without the need for additional chemical conversion processes."

Paul Mann, further stated, "To create faster, smaller next-generation semiconductors, the world is likely going to require materials that are currently not available in commercial quantities. ASPI Isotopes is currently working on many isotopically pure elements that we believe will help semiconductor companies create the chips that the world will require in the future to enable technologies such as Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence."

Nuclear Power: Now this is where ASPI gets really exciting.

As mentioned above, ASPI announced the commencement of construction for their first Quantum Laser Enrichment facility, located in South Africa. This facility will primarily focus on producing Ytterbium176 and Nickel64, two radioactive isotopes in high demand within the medical field and currently facing supply shortages. Paul Mann, has highlighted several times that the insights gained from constructing the first quantum enrichment facility are anticipated to enable a more efficient construction roadmap and faster production ramp for HALEU.

HALEU represents the nuclear fuel of the future and is a pivotal enabling technology for Small Modular Nuclear Reactors. In 2020, the Department of Energy (DOE) established the HALEU consortium to ensure and secure the future supply of this critical nuclear fuel. According to the DOE, "Currently, there is very limited domestic capacity to provide HALEU from either DOE or commercial sources. This presents a significant obstacle to the development and deployment of advanced reactors and increases the risk for private investment to develop an assured supply of HALEU or to support the infrastructure required to produce it."

ASPI Investor Deck

The slide above presents some key highlights of Small Modular Reactors. Many industry observers believe that SMRs are poised to revolutionize the nuclear power industry due to their relatively low manufacturing costs, mobility, and scalability. Additionally, SMRs boast enhanced safety features that significantly reduce the risk of meltdowns, a limitation that has hindered wider adoption of traditional nuclear power.

The mobility of SMRs makes them particularly attractive for small towns or cities, as well as high-energy intensity industries. In particular, the growing demand for power from the data centers of the future, driven by AI computing, presents a compelling use case for this mobile form of green energy.

We will discuss other players producing or planning to produce HALEU more in the next section. For now, as the DOE highlights there is limited supply for this critical fuel, which is essential for unlocking the potential of SMRs. While we are aware of one western supplier of HALEU, its production capacity is very limited. The other main competitor is an Australian company that employs a similar, albeit older version of ASPI's technology. This competitive landscape presents an incredible opportunity for ASPI to gain significant market share in this emerging sector.

ASPI Investor Deck

Due to the scarcity of suppliers for this crucial component of future reactors, we recently witnessed Bill Gates' TerraPower postpone the launch of their Small Modular Reactor due to a shortage of HALEU. According to a press release from TerraPower in late 2022, "TerraPower LLC's Natrium reactor will be delayed by at least two years without a sufficient fuel source following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier in 2022."

In the months following the invasion, TerraPower has collaborated with the Department of Energy (DOE), lawmakers, and other stakeholders to explore alternative HALEU sources. Additionally, they have urged Congress to authorize $2.1 billion to support the development of the fuel supply chain in the end-of-year government funding package.

This is not just a problem for the future, the shortage of HALEU is already a pressing issue today, and it is anticipated to worsen as we progress. As illustrated on the slide above, the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) estimates that domestic demand for HALEU could surpass 600 metric tons by 2035, compared to nearly zero today.

The image below depicts the expected demand, in metric tons, from nine current players from 2022 through 2035, as compiled by the NEI. This study was conducted a few years ago, and many participants suggest that these numbers are already underestimate demand. Nonetheless, they serve as a foundational reference point for understanding the magnitude of future demand for HALEU.

ASPI 2023 10K

ASPI could not be entering the market at a more opportune time. Since establishing the Quantum Leap Energy joint venture, ASPI has entered into two Memorandums of Understanding with two major SMR manufacturers, with one of them likely being Bill Gates' TerraPower.

Currently, ASPI has indications of demand for over $30 billion worth of HALEU, at recent market prices, between 2027 and 2037. To streamline operations, ASPI management has moved the two signed MOUs under the QLE joint venture as part of the plans to spin out the nuclear fuel business. We anticipate that more customers will come forward as it becomes evident that QLE is the best, and perhaps only, viable option for significant quantities of western-supplied HALEU in the near term.

While many readers may be aware of the movement in the spot price of Uranium over the last few years, it may not be as widely known that the prices of conversion and enrichment have also spiked dramatically over the same period. This marks the first time in decades that there have been supply issues in the uranium supply chain, and due to decades of underinvestment in the complex, there is insufficient capacity to meet the increasing demand for conversion and enrichment.

ASPI Investor Deck

Examining the components of creating HALEU, the implications for the price are significant. In short, the cost of HALEU is experiencing a rapid increase, assuming it could be found at all. In fact, as illustrated below, implied HALEU prices have surged to nearly $20,000 per kilogram.

ASPI, however, can produce HALEU profitably at a price below $10,000 per kilogram, which, we believe, will prove to be considerably lower than that of competitors. There are several reasons for this cost advantage, some of which we will discuss in the competitor section.

ASPI Investor Deck

Before diving into how ASPI compares to its competitors, it's worth highlighting ASPI's unique capability to source nuclear material from depleted UF6 tailings, commonly known as nuclear waste. ASPI stands out as one of the few companies capable of beneficially reusing one of the most significant challenges facing the nuclear fuel industry, what to do with the radioative waste.

The slide below illustrates the magnitude of the depleted fuel storage issue globally. Nearly 1.7 million tons of accumulated depleted fuel are stored either in dry casks, which are metallic cylinders containing an inert gas surrounding the spent fuel, or in spent fuel ponds. Licensing for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada was halted in 2010, leaving the country grappling with how to address this problem. So far, no major progress has been made to our knowledge.

ASPI Investor Deck

The next chart below underscores, in billions, the projected US government cost of storing its spent nuclear fuel, as calculated by the Government Accountability Office. Additionally, according to a CNBC article from 2021, the government has already allocated over $44 billion to address nuclear waste. The magnitude of these numbers highlights the significant and escalating issue for the country and world. ASPI is positioned well to potentially address this issue by re-enriching these tailings into usable nuclear fuel in the form of HALEU.

US GAO

Competition - Lantheus (LNTH), Centrus Energy (LEU) and Silex (OTCQX:SILXY)

As we've previously noted, there isn't a significant amount of competition on either side of the business. In the field of nuclear medicine, LNTH and a few other private companies are the competition. LNTH isn't an ideal comparable for the medical side, as they focus on creating and producing isotopes for their own medical imaging business, whereas ASPI sells to third parties like PET Labs.

On the nuclear side, LEU and SILXY are the main competitors. SILXY is a better comparison to ASPI, or specifically, their QLE JV, as both utilize a form of laser enrichment technology. In contrast, LEU employs a more traditional centrifuge method, which comes with its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

The slide below outlines the different types of enrichment technologies and provides some statistics on each. It's worth noting that QLE JV's method boasts the highest selectivity and can enrich to HALEU in a single stage. This is crucial because all of these technologies consume a significant amount of energy, and minimizing operation time leads to lower costs and improved margins.

ASPI Investor Deck

In a recent call with Paul Mann, we asked about the risk from here in completing the development of the quantum laser enrichment technology. What we discovered was surprising. Apparently, using QLE technology, the company's scientists were able to enrich uranium to weapons-grade for the South African government before that program was shut down, and the technology was then mothballed.

This is significant because, in order to produce HALEU, uranium must be enriched to 19.75%. Producing weapons grade uranium occurs once the concentration of uranium surpasses 20% enrichment. Obviously, creating weapons grade material is an outcome that neither ASPI nor any other public company desires. However, of note here, to achieve the production of HALEU, QLE JV must restrict the potential of their technology, indicating that the technology is more than viable, and the risk of technical feasibility is relatively lower compared to competitors utilizing similar novel technologies.

The market appears to believe that, currently, Silex holds a slight advantage over ASPI. We think this is because Silex currently possesses a license to enrich uranium up to about 5%, the threshold for low enrichment uranium. ASPI, on the other hand, does not currently hold such a license but is engaged in discussions with numerous governments worldwide to obtain licenses to enrich uranium up to 19.75%. While obtaining these licenses is a challenging task, we believe that over time, QLE will be successful in securing licenses in multiple countries.

However, there are two countries that can expedite the approval process for uranium enrichment up to 19.75%: Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Our understanding is that neither of these countries has signed onto the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Agreement. Given the extensive history of the key players of the company with the South African government, we speculate that one of the countries ASPI/QLE is in discussions with is South Africa.

We expect that ASPI's first uranium enrichment license comes from South Africa. Recall, ASPI is currently building their first Quantum Laser Enrichment facility in South Africa, which could potentially be used to produce HALEU once a license is granted. We anticipate that such a license will be granted well before ASPI's MOUs with the two SMR companies kick off in 2027. Based on our research, we anticipate that ASPI could obtain the South African enrichment license within the next 6-12 months, which would be necessary, in our opinion, to commence producing HALEU by late 2026.

Another area that we think investors think Silex has the lead on is regarding their involvement in bidding for the Department of Energy (DOE) HALEU contract. However, it's noteworthy that Silex's JV with Cameco, Global Laser Enrichment (GLE) recently announced they would not be pursuing this contract. Conversely, ASPI has expressed ongoing consideration but has doubts due to constraints within the contract. This indicates that neither company is rushing to compete for the production of HALEU under this program, suggesting that it may not be fulfilled, and a revised version could be proposed at some point.

Additionally, insights from Grant Isaac, CFO of Cameco (CCJ) on a recent RBC webcast, regarding Silex's technology are significant. While excited about the partnership with Silex, Isaac emphasizes caution due to the technology not yet being at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6, which denotes proven functionality at a nuclear-verified level, or six sigma level.

One specific comment near the end of the webcast that stuck out to us most was when Mr. Isaac said "we're very excited about the progress, but we are also realists in the nuclear business. This is a new technology, and it's a new technology that's not quite at TRL 6 yet. So, we would be more cautious than our partner about timeframes and about opportunities. Just because we have the experience of developing assets in the nuclear space. That doesn't mean we not excited about it, but I would just say we have a slightly more realistic view. We are just going to continue to work on this project. We get a lot of interest from governments; we get a lot of interests from customers."

Mr. Isaac's perspective here suggests a potentially longer timeline for Silex's commercial viability, according to current sell-side estimates, the company is not expected to generate meaningful revenue until 2028. If Mr. Issac is correct, even this may be too aggressive and Silex may not be producing commercial quantities of HALEU until the end of the decade at the earliest.

Moving on to Centrus (LEU), they currently stand as the only western supplier of HALEU additionally, they are a significant supplier of Low Enriched Uranium. Despite successfully completing Phase 1 of their HALEU operations contract with the DOE under budget and ahead of schedule, Centrus faces challenges in delivering the full 900kg of HALEU for Phase 2 due to supply chain issues preventing the acquisition of required cylinders by the DOE. This setback could impact Centrus's ability to fulfill its contractual obligations by the end of November 2024.

It's evident that Centrus, as the current sole western producer of HALEU is in a good position today. However, they are fulfilling HALEU for the DOE under a cost-plus contract, meaning they are likely yielding minimal margins on these sales. Although there's a possibility for a Phase 3 extension to the program, it is contingent on the DOE's discretion. In our opinion, longer term Centrus faces challenges due to the use of older centrifuge technology, which is costlier up front as well as to operate compared to ASPI's Quantum Laser Enrichment technology.

ASPI's QLE technology offers several advantages over traditional centrifuge technology. Specifically, QLE facilities can be constructed using off-the-shelf components, and the efficiency even at small scales means large-scale facilities are not obligatory. This makes QLE a more viable option for commercial funding and expansion of HALEU production. We anticipate that future facilities will be financed by a combination of customers seeking supply certainty combined with project financing. Whereas Centrus will be heavily reliant on government grants to expand production.

Management provided a table in their recent 10-K comparing the cost of deploying traditional centrifuge technology with QLE technology. The data reveals that a quantum enrichment plant costs only a fraction of what a traditional gas centrifuge plant costs, while also consuming significantly less energy. These cost and energy efficiency advantages suggest that QLE's margins and return on investment are likely to be substantially higher than those of traditional centrifuge-based production.

ASPI 2023 10K

Positioning for a YE spin-off of QLE JV

Management's decision to spin off Quantum Leal Energy (QLE JV) to shareholders is aimed at capitalizing on the distinct business models and regulatory landscapes between nuclear fuel production and medical isotopes. By allowing QLE to operate independently, management believes both ASPI and QLE can benefit from focused management and financing tailored to their respective industries.

In the press release to announce the spin-off they provided the rational saying "the regulatory landscape and supply chain for nuclear fuel production differs significantly from that of medical isotopes, hence ASPI and QLE have different business models and we believe that both companies would benefit if QLE is independently managed and financed from ASPI."

Comparisons between QLE JV and Silex, in our opinion, suggest that QLE JV should command a valuation on par with or even at a premium to Silex. This expectation is based on the belief that QLE JV is poised to enter the HALEU market earlier with a more efficient technology, positioning it favorably for growth and market recognition. As a result, we think that over time investors will assign a premium multiple to QLE JV relative to Silex, reflecting its potential to deliver superior performance and value.

Why do we like ASPI now?

At 1035 Capital, our goal is to identify undervalued stocks experiencing positive catalysts that enhance a company's fundamentals. We specifically target catalysts that improve sales growth rates, margin levels, and asset efficiency. ASPI seems to meet all these criteria, falling into a category of stocks we call "triple threats," which often become significant wealth generators once the market recognizes the significance of the improvements underway.

Considering the recent movement in the company's stock price, we anticipate that ASPI will be included in the Russell 2000 index during the next reconstitution in May. Many sell-side firms estimate the number of shares that need to be bought or sold due to index inclusion or exclusion. Our latest estimate suggests that ASPI's inclusion could drive 5 million shares of passive buying from index funds. Considering ASPI's float of 25 million shares and the anticipated 5 million shares of passive buying, this represents a considerable volume relative to the company's average daily trading volume of approximately 500,000 shares. Additionally, we've heard through the grapevine that Ocean Wall, one of ASPI's advisors, has begun organizing an institutional roadshow for ASPI in Europe in early May.

We believe that, along with securing new isotope contracts, obtaining a license to enrich uranium in South Africa for HALEU production, and beginning construction of new plants in Iceland, there several other fundamental catalysts expected to unfold over the next year or two will further support further buying and exposure to new institutional investors, thus supporting the share price going forward.

Additionally, there is a growing investor interest in uranium broadly, particularly in SMRs, as evidenced by the pending approval of the SPAC combination for AltC (ALCC) and Sam Altman's SMR company, OKLO. As investors delve deeper into the HALEU market, we expect many to recognize the value of being one of the few western enrichers of HALEU. Consequently, we anticipate several new sell-side companies initiating coverage of the company. We wouldn't be surprised to see B Riley, Roth, Lake Street, Northland, Craig Hallum, and others picking up coverage of this profitable and growing green tech player.

As a final point, we believe the market is overlooking two significant aspects of ASPI's future relationship with its QLE JV. Firstly, ASPI will receive a 10% revenue royalty on all future QLE JV sales. Considering that the current demand represents purchases of roughly $30B of HALEU over a 10-year period starting in 2027, ASPI stands to gain substantially from this arrangement. Secondly, ASPI has secured the Engineering, Design, and Procurement contract with QLE JV for all future Quantum Laser Enrichment facilities. Additionally, let's not overlook the potential for significant growth and cash flow stemming from their 51% ownership in PETLabs.

Valuation

Given ASPI's early stage, it's challenging to determine a valuation based on traditional metrics like earnings, sales, or cash flow. Instead, we can look at the closest competitors for each aspect of ASPI's business, namely Silex and Lantheus.

As mentioned earlier, we believe ASPI's QLE JV should be valued similarly to Silex, with the potential for the QLE JV to command a premium multiple over time. Considering this, where does that leave ASPI's overall value?

Currently, Silex has a market cap of about $800M, while ASPI's market cap is just under $175M. With ASPI, you essentially get all of Silex through the QLE JV, along with a rapidly growing commercial business in industrial isotopes expected to generate about $12M in revenue this year with positive EBITDA for the entire business.

Based on the QLE JV alone, ASPI should be valued near $800M or more, which translates to a $15 stock based on about 52M fully diluted shares. Additionally, when considering ASPI's industrial isotopes business, which is comparable to peers like LNTH trading at around 5x 2024 sales for double-digit sales growth, there's potential for another ~$60M in market cap, or at least $1/share.

Taken together, this implies a potential value of $16/share as the market fully incorporates the potential of the QLE JV. If ASPI and its QLE JV indeed establish themselves as leaders in the HALEU market, there is likely even more potential beyond $16 in the intermediate term.

In conclusion, we view the current pullback as an excellent opportunity to invest in ASPI before its inclusion in the Russell 2000 later this year, which is likely to attract many more big institutional investors to the stock.

Risks

Slower transition to Small Modular Reactors

Technology Risk

Unexpected regulatory changes, or lack thereof

Inability to penetrate new markets

Loss of major customers

Inability to procure necessary regulatory approval

Inability to secure project financing

Competition pressures pricing

Inability to add new partners

