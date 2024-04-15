Maria Vonotna

WPC has disappointed investors

It is an understatement to say that W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has been disappointed in recent years. The chart below shows the total return on WPC stock over the past 5 years. As seen, the total return has been a negative 7.67%. To add insult to injury, the overall equity market had some of the best total returns during this period. The key issues in my mind are twofold. First, the macroeconomic conditions have not been the best for REIT over the past few years, especially the sharp increase in borrowing rates (more on this later). Second, a key segment of the business WPC operates, office properties, has been dragging its performance - which is the main topic for this article.

Recently, management has decided and announced the exit plan of the REIT from the office market, initially through the formation of a newly formed publicly traded REIT named Net Lease Office Properties (ticker NLOP) into which it contributed 59 office properties that commenced trading on November 1st. It also placed 87 office assets into the Office Sale Program, which as of early February had disposed of 79 of the properties, with the remainder likely transacted in the next few months.

In the remainder of this article, I will detail the potential impacts of this exit plan for WPC.

Growth prospects

The impact of the exit strategy will be profound in my view for several reasons. And my overall feeling is positive about it and expect it to rekindle growth. The dispositions of its office properties are expected to increase WPC's focus on strategic warehouse and industrial properties, in particular, which remains a notably diverse sector. Management is increasingly targeting retail properties, as well, having opened several offices to seek potential sale-leaseback opportunities in the sector, focusing most on properties that are strategic to their owners, which are the right moves in my mind.

I also anticipate these dispositions to significantly strengthen its balance, add to its liquidity position, and pave the groundwork for growth. I expect a good part of the proceeds from the dispositions to be used to pay down debt and strengthen its balance sheet. Like other peers in the REIT sector, WPC relies heavily on debt financing. As you can see in the next chart below (top panel), WPC's total long-term debt has increased significantly in recent years. The company's debt has gone from about $6.0 billion in 2020 to $8.144 billion in 2023. As such, the rising borrowing rates were a major headwind for its profit in the past few years in my view as aforementioned.

However, thanks to its robust cash flow generation, WPC's interest coverage (measured by the times interest earned ratio) has stayed stable or even improved despite the double increase of debt and borrowing rates. As seen in the bottom panel of the chart below, its interest coverage ratio has improved from a low of ~2.4x in 2020 to the current level of 3.578x, above its historical average of 3.323x by a good margin.

Looking ahead, with the sales of its office properties, WPC's debt level could be reduced, and the balance sheet further strengthened. These potential developments could enhance its capital allocation flexibility to keep increasing dividend payments (I will revisit this later), make bolt-on acquisitions, and/or invest in new growth initiatives.

All told, consensus projects a healthy growth curve ahead. And due to the above catalysts, I share the consensus view. As seen in the chart below, consensus estimates for WPC's future FFO growth are about 4% on average per annum between FY25 and FY27. To wit, the estimates point to a $4.72 FFO for FY24, implying an 11.64x FWD P/FFO ratio. And for FY 2025, the FFO is projected to grow to $4.92, implying an 11.18x FWD P/FFO ratio. I will elaborate on these valuation multiples next.

Valuation

To better contextualize things, the chart below shows WPC's valuation metrics in comparison to the sector medians. As seen, WPC's overall valuation grade is B, suggesting that WPC features an attractive valuation within its sector. Indeed, it is for sale at a discount as seen. To wit, its FWD P/AFFO ratio is around 11.6x. Compared to the sector median of 14.12, it is lower by about 17%, a significant discount. As just mentioned in the section above, thanks to its strategic refocus, I expect health growth ahead and the FWD P/FFO (or P/AFFO) ratios would become even lower.

Other risks and final thoughts

Another indication of its attractive valuation involves its dividend yield. The chart below shows WPC's dividend yield compared to its historical average in the past few years. As seen, WPC's current dividend yield is 7.03%, which is significantly higher than its historical average of 5.73% by more than 22% and thus indicates a valuation discount of similar magnitude in my view.

Such a generous dividend also represents another upside risk. A 7%+ yield is sufficient to generate a meaningful amount of current income for investors who need it, and also provides downside protection in the case of a major market downturn. Admittedly, the yield is high enough to invite the concern of a potential cut. My view is that a cut is very unlikely in the foreseeable future. Its yield is this high only because of its compressed valuation and not because of its deteriorating finances, in the way I see things. To the opposite, as argued above, I think its earnings are robust (and very likely to grow) and its balance sheet is strong (and again likely to become even stronger in the near future). Finally, the company has recently announced another increase in its quarterly dividend. There is a lot of truth in the saying that the safest dividend is the one that just got increased.

To conclude, my thesis is that WPC presents a compelling buying opportunity due to a combination of favorable catalysts. First and foremost, I see the exit plan of its office properties as the right strategy for future growth. I expect this strategy to refocus the company on key growth areas and to also provide the financial flexibility for it to do so. Yet, WPC's P/AFFO ratio (or P/FFO ratio) sits below the sector median by a good gap, indicating a potential discount relative to its peers. Additionally, the current dividend yield is far higher than its historical average, offering an attractive income stream and also considerable downside protection.