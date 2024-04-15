Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Short/Intermediate Investment-Grade ETFs Set Record Weekly Inflows, Attracting $3.5 Billion

Apr. 15, 2024 3:40 AM ETGBTC, RSP, XLE, IVV, QQQ, AGG, FBND, LQD
Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended April 10, 2024, investors were overall net redeemers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the third week in four, removing a net $29.7 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $5.5 billion in weekly net inflows, marking seven consecutive weeks of inflows.
  • Conventional equity funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed weekly outflows (-$6.4 billion) for the one-hundred-and-thirteenth straight week.

The data in the article below is sourced from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace (“FundFlows”).

During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended April 10, 2024, investors were overall net redeemers of

Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research, covering both U.S. and Canada. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

