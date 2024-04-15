JHVEPhoto

"Science Lessons" is a famous book by Gordon Binder, the now 89 year-old who led Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as CEO from 1988-2000 and CFO from 1982-1988. It discusses Amgen's growth as a biopharmaceutical company, along with the company's core focuses on discovery and science in what is an incredibly tough industry.

As we'll see throughout this article, despite Amgen's recent stock price stagnation, the company has one of the best portfolios in the industry, making it a valuable investment.

It's been 6 months since Amgen wrapped up its almost $28 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, an acquisition it needs to pan out given that that cost was effectively all debt.

That makes it a massive player in the rare disease space with grown jewel asset Tepezza, which has seen revenue stagnate at just under $2 billion for the last few years. However, with a recently expanded indication to increase the addressable patient count by 5x in the US, and current penetration of high single digits % in the US as the only drug in the market, the company sees potential.

Other drugs in the portfolio, like Uplizna, a drug that was very recently approved in the EU, are strong as well. How this new portfolio combines with Amgen's assets remains to be seen, but it's an exciting acquisition that has significant long-term shareholder return potential.

The company has a number of key pipeline milestones in 2024, centered around a few key drugs.

In its recently acquired rare disease portfolio, Tepezza and Uplizna, the company is looking for expanded acquisitions and new market access. What we're looking for is to see the company grow sales of these best-in-class products primarily through the hardest part of rare disease treatment, which is accurately finding and diagnosing patients.

In General Medicine, the company's only Phase 3 is Olpasiran, which had impressive Phase 2 results, and could generate more than $1 billion in sales should it be approved. Still, Phase 3 is the proverbial where the rooster comes how to roost trial. Tarlatamab, Lumakras, Blincyto, and Nplate are the drugs to watch in Oncology.

Many of these drugs are the future of the company's revenue, with Tarlatamab expected to hit $1 billion in peak sales in the 2030s. Lumakras was originally forecast for $1 billion in peak sales, but is seeing slower uptake than expected. Blincyto is already at almost $1 billion in peak sales, with almost 50% YoY growth, so this is already an exciting one to watch.

Nplate is also already a blockbuster with almost $2 billion in annual sales, but volatile ordering from the U.S. government. Still, growth has remained strong. Tezspire is a future blockbuster with $500 million in sales and will hopefully cross $1 billion this year or next. Rocatinlimab is a still in development, but peak sales are expected to be just a few hundred $ million.

Still, this shows how Amgen is working to build a portfolio of drugs to increase and maintain long-term revenue.

Amgen Financial Results

Amgen had relatively strong financial results in FY'23 despite not being a part of the excitement around new weight loss drugs.

The company saw revenue at just over $28 billion, up 7% YoY, as product sales went up 9% YoY. At the end of the day, R&D and cost of sales went up, but R&D remained a fixed % of revenue and SG&A declined as a % of revenue, which is always exciting to see. Still, margins did decline slightly, at a just under 2% decline.

The company managed to grow EPS at 5% YoY, with $18.65 EPS, giving the company a P/E ratio of ~15. That's a lower P/E than the overall market, but still a P/E that requires future growth.

Amgen Valuation

The company's guidance for 2024 is strong growth on the basis of full-year accounting of the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition.

The company is expecting roughly $33 billion in revenue, with non-GAAP EPS at ~$19.5 / share. Non-GAAP taxes and capital expenditures are both supposed to be fairly low at 16.5% and 3% of revenue respectively. The company's EPS is strong, but again, as discussed above, with the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition, the company now has significant debt.

It's more than $60 billion in long-term needs to be paid out. Fortunately, the company's massive bond deal had great timing, with its highest yielding bonds issued, at 40 years, yielding less than 6%. Still, its total debt load now costs it billions in interest annually, something that it will eventually need to handle in a higher interest environment.

The company's primary form of shareholder returns is its fairly hefty dividend at more than 3%, with some modest annual share repurchases <1%. The company's next few years depends on whether its top-tier sales teams can expand its rare therapeutics business, along with success in the remainder of its portfolio.

That could enable the company's cash flow and shareholder returns to both expand substantially.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the dynamic and expensive nature of biopharmaceuticals. Amgen constantly has a noticeable % of its revenue rolling off of patent expiration in the upcoming years, and it needs to constantly invest in R&D to avoid that. Some companies have breakthroughs, like the recent class of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, other times you struggle.

For long-term investors in Amgen, this will continue to mean volatility.

Conclusion

Amgen has a unique portfolio of assets in the biopharmaceutical space, and we feel that the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics was an intelligent and well-timed acquisition. It dramatically increases the company's drug portfolio, adding a number of "only-in-class" drugs and pairs it with Amgen's strong sales teams.

At the same time, the company's core portfolio has a number of drugs that are coming on the market soon or are already on the market but seeing sales expand. Biopharmaceuticals is a tough industry and the company seeing success here is important to see. We expect that Amgen will be able to continue outperforming, driving strong shareholder returns.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.