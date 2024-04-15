Klaus Vedfelt

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is a First Lien-centric business development company with a relatively low pay-out ratio (of about 69%) that has a considerable amount of floating-rate loans in its debt portfolio.

Taking into account that consumer prices surprised negatively for the month of March, it is now probable that the central bank will delay rate cuts. I think it is even within the realm of possibility that the central bank will forgo rate cuts altogether in 2024 as the market remains on edge about inflation.

Since March's inflation figures have been worse than anticipated, Blue Owl Capital could profit from a higher-for-longer rate environment. I regret selling OBDC earlier and modify my stock classification to Hold after the CPI report.

The BDC's exposure to floating-rate loans and the lack of a catalyst for net investment income growth were two justifications I cited for my Sell stock classification for Blue Owl Capital two months ago.

With the latest CPI report making it highly probable that the central bank will at least delay rate cuts in 2023, aggressively floating-rate positioned BDCs like OBDC have a shot at seeing higher net investment income while passive income investors could profit from the payment of new special dividends in 2024.

I think that the inflation reading will fundamentally benefit Blue Owl Capital, as it now has a chance to originate more floating-rate loans at double-digit debt yields.

Inflation Update And Impact On Blue Owl Capital's Net Investment Income Potential

The latest CPI report was not good news for consumers, but it is potentially for BDCs like Blue Owl Capital that have strategically invested in a large amount of floating-rate loans that produce higher net interest income in a rising or high-rate environment.

According to the latest inflation print, prices rose 3.5% in March, on an annualized basis, which marked the second consecutive month of inflation growth. It was also, based on inflation data aggregated by Tradingeconomics, the highest monthly increase in inflation since September 2023.

As I pointed out in my last piece on the BDC, Blue Owl Capital's portfolio investments are heavily geared towards floating-rate investments. As of December 31, 2023, 97% of Blue Owl Capital's investments were floating-rate.

In the past, I cited the BDC's aggressive floating-rate posture as a reason to avoid the BDC in a lower-rate environment because falling short-term interest rates were poised to pressure the company's debt yields and net investment income as a result.

However, with the latest inflation figures pointing to persistent upward pressure on consumer prices, the macro picture sets the central bank up to not touch interest rates in the short term. This, I think, will lead to stronger-than-anticipated net investment income growth prospects for Blue Owl Capital in 2024.

About 82% of Blue Owl Capital's portfolio is still invested in Senior Secured First and Second Liens, with First Liens accounting for the lion share of the company's investments as of 4Q'23. As far as new originations went, Blue Owl Capital predominantly invested in floating-rate First Liens in the fourth quarter (95% of debt investment).

Debt yields also remained high at 11.7% in 4Q-23 (unchanged QoQ) and the latest inflation figures suggest that Blue Owl Capital's debt yields should not contract in the short term either.

As a consequence, Blue Owl Capital is seeing an improved net investment income picture that I previously didn't consider, and that is now the reason for my change in stock classification.

Blue Owl Capital's special dividend potential obviously also improved after the CPI report. With the BDC's floating-rate loans set to deliver solid portfolio income in 2024, Blue Owl Capital is poised to continue its practice of paying 'special dividends' regularly in 2024. In 2023, Blue Owl Capital paid special dividends each quarter, which is something that I would anticipate will continue this year as well.

Now Selling At Net Asset Value

Blue Owl Capital had a net asset value of $15.45 per share at the end of 4Q-23, which means that the BDC stock is presently trading at a 1% premium to net asset value. I consider a BDC's 'net asset value' to be a conservative and timely estimate of intrinsic value, given that BDCs tend to own financial investments that are marked-to-market.

Taking into account the improved outlook for net investment income in a high-rate environment, I think that Blue Owl Capital is quite likely valued at intrinsic value right now.

Though I don't see too much potential for a higher NAV multiple (given that short-term interest rates are not expected to rise either), the 10% yield the stock pays right now is worth buying, in my view.

Other BDCs in the sector, such as Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) or Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) also have improved NII prospects and fairly comparable NAV multiples. I could see a 10% premium to NAV for OBDC, but only if the central bank were to hike short-term interest rates again and the NII outlook was even better. In the absence of such a scenario, I think that OBDC is selling for a defensible NAV multiple.

Why An Investment In OBDC Might Ultimately Disappoint

The main motivation for my previous 'Sell' stock classification for Blue Owl Capital was primarily driven by the company's large floating-rate exposure and the absence of real fundamental drivers of net investment income growth. The CPI report sort of changed this, at least short-term.

Slowing inflation growth moving forward would put pressure on the BDC's net investment income and debt yields, whereas a resurgence of inflation over a longer period of time could catalyze OBDC to sell at a bigger net asset value premium.

My Conclusion

The inflation print was much more significant than I think many investors realize as it fundamentally dis-empowered the central bank with its plan to cut short-term interest rates in 2024.

Blue Owl Capital is set to be a beneficiary of the latest inflation reading, as it improves the outlook of those BDCs that have positioned themselves aggressively to profit from the central bank's rate hiking cycle.

The higher-for-longer scenario, which I think just materialized, is a major boon for Blue Owl Capital's net investment income prospects and, as a consequence, I am modifying my stock classification to Hold.