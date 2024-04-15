FabioIm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares. The company is the largest in market cap in Latin America, and is still reaping the benefits of its strategy of divestment of non-strategic assets and focus on core business. As a result, Petrobras continues to generate a lot of cash. However, the current management of the Workers' Party plans to carry out a new (and, I believe, dangerous) cycle of investments.

The new management put an end to the policy of international price parity (a pillar of the company's turnaround strategy), and with the spike in oil prices, Petrobras already has a 17% lag in international prices. Despite the attractive valuation and momentum, I am skeptical about the medium and long-term results, mainly due to the company not having a good track record of results in investment cycles.

Introduction

Petrobras is a Brazilian company that operates in the exploration and production, refining, generation and sale of energy. The company has the highest market cap in Latin America, and is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world, occupying the position of 13th largest oil company in the world by revenue:

Largest Oil Companies In The World By Revenue In 2023 (US$ billion) (Statista)

The company has a leading position in the Brazilian market, having produced around 87% of Brazil's oil in 2023. Below, we will learn about the most relevant events in its history, and a little more about its business model.

History and Business Model

Petrobras was founded in 1953 with the responsibility for studying, extracting, refining and distributing the country's oil from the state monopoly. Currently, among the main products sold by the Company are diesel (34% of consolidated net revenue), oil (21%), gasoline (14%) and fuel oil (6%):

Revenue Per Product (The Author)

In terms of geographic diversification, despite the concentration of its assets in the national territory, the company's exports correspond to around 1/4 of revenues:

Revenue Per Market (The Author)

The company is a giant, it has been through good times and bad, and we will understand its history better through the timeline below.

Timeline (The Author)

For a better understanding of my investment thesis, I will explain in more depth what has happened since 2008:

2008 - Discovery Of The Pre-Salt

Lula's first mandate in Brazil began in 2003, and the Brazilian market did very well during the period, as Brazil exported many commodities to China, which grew its GDP at double digits per year. See the Brazilian stock exchange, represented by EWZ (NYSE:EWZ) below:

EWZ Performance (Koyfin)

However, Brazil has always had a fiscal problem, and then the pre-salt was discovered in 2008. The pre-salt discovery was the largest oil discovery in the Western Hemisphere in the decade. And it was believed at the time that oil exports would be responsible for improving the Brazilian fiscal scenario. Let's look at the behavior of Petrobras shares in the period, before talking about the following years until 2014.

PBR Performance (Koyfin)

2014 - Investment Cycle And Lava Jato

Lula remained president for two terms, and managed to elect his successor in 2010, former president Dilma Rousseff, also a representative of the Workers' Party. It was then that the Brazilian economy began to enter into crisis.

During Dilma Rousseff's mandate, Petrobras made heavy investments in pre-salt oil extraction, and also in other countries. This was a period marked by an increase in investment capex.

The company became the most indebted in the world, and its shares fell sharply. During this period, the Lava Jato operation was also launched, responsible for investigating billions of dollars in misappropriation of resources in investments made by the company.

The scandals led to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, and then Michel Temer assumed the Brazilian presidency, inserting a new management in Petrobras.

2016 - Start Of Turnaround

Under new management, Petrobras was possibly one of the biggest turnaround cases in the world. The new management had a clear strategy: deleveraging, divestment of non-strategic assets, and focus on the core business, oil extraction. Furthermore, the international fuel price parity policy was created, meaning that Petrobras no longer subsidized fuel prices.

This strategy was used until the end of Jair Bolsonaro's government, and Petrobras evolved from the most indebted company in the world to the third-largest dividend payer in the world.

2022 - New Dividend Policy

Well, Lula and the Workers' Party won the last elections in Brazil and are back in charge of Petrobras. What has been the evolution since then? Petrobras released a new investment plan focused on increasing capex, a strategy that has brought major losses and corruption in the past. We will talk more about the investment plan throughout this report.

Will the strategy work now? I'm skeptical about this. Furthermore, the international parity policy was refuted by the company, and this creates a big problem (one of the pillars of my thesis) that we will see below.

Petrobras Price Gap

When Dilma Rousseff's Government went into crisis, several state-owned companies were used to subsidize prices and improve the Government's popularity. In my opinion, this could happen again.

There is a polarization in Brazil, just look at the results of the last elections, Lula (left-wing candidate) beat Bolsonaro (right-wing candidate) by just 50.9% of the votes. Furthermore, at the beginning of his third term, Lula is facing a drastic reduction in popularity. But what is the concrete effect of this on Petrobras?

With the spike in oil prices, Petrobras already has a 17% lag in the international price. Keeping prices out of date with international prices can result in:

Loss of revenue that could be reinvested in the company or distributed to shareholders as dividends.

Artificially low prices can lead to greater fuel consumption, further putting pressure on demand.

Sudden price adjustments can cause volatility in results.

Investors perceiving interference may reduce their position in the company, which generates a sales flow.

All of these factors contribute to my skeptical view of the company's thesis. But we must remember that this questionable actions from the new management should take time to have negative effects on the company, given that Petrobras' balance sheet remains quite strong, as we will see below.

Petrobras Fundamentals

Well, when we see this troubled history we can imagine that Petrobras has worse financial indicators than its competitors, right? We will see below. In the following, I will use Seeking Alpha and Koyfin to compare Petrobras with its peers in the world, like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Ticker (PBR) (XOM) (SHEL) (CVX) (TTE) (BP) Country Brazil USA UK USA France UK Market Cap $101B $487B $230B $301B $175B $109B Revenue $105B $338B $316B $195B $219B $208B EBITDA $50B $67B $46B $42B $44B $44B EBITDA Margin 48% 20% 15% 21% 20% 21% Net Income $25B $36B $19B $21B $21B $15 Net Income Margin 24% 10% 6% 11% 10% 7% ROE 33% 18% 10% 13% 18% 19% Dividend Yield 20% 3% 3.6% 3.8% 4.5% 4.4% Net Debt / EBITDA 0.8x 0.2x 0.7x 0.4x 0.4x 0.4x Click to enlarge

We were surprised again, as the company operates extremely efficiently. Petrobras has the highest Ebitda margin, highest net margin, highest ROE and in the last 12 months has paid excellent dividends. Despite these excellent numbers, I will further explain my recommendation to hold the shares after checking the company's valuation below.

Valuation Is Favorable

In the sector, the EV/EBITDA is a relevant multiple, since EBITDA is a proxy for cash generation. Now let's see how the market prices Petrobras in these multiples using Koyfin:

EV/EBITDA Projected For Oil Companies (Koyfin)

Despite presenting excellent numbers, the company trades at the lowest EV/EBITDA multiple among its competitors. If we calculate an average EV/EBITDA for the sector, we arrive at a multiple of 4.6x, and this implies a large upside of 58% in the company's shares.

However, it is necessary to remember that although the company is generating a lot of cash, its management has changed and is making several questionable decisions. Furthermore, the company will go through a new cycle of investments, and in its last major investment cycle (with a history of corruption by the Workers' Party), the company had a drop of almost 90% of its shares:

Petrobras' Performance In The Last Major Investment Cycle (Koyfin)

Because I believe that the risk-return ratio is not attractive, but recognize that Petrobras' financial balance sheet is robust, I recommend that investors hold their shares. Now, let's see what the Seeking Alpha tools tell us.

Petrobras - Seeking Alpha Quant & Factor Grades

According to Seeking Alpha, Petrobras has excellent valuation, profitability and reviews scores:

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, it has a poor rating for growth, which corroborates my thesis that the intentional lag in prices compared to the international price of oil is negative for the company. Additionally, the quant tool points to a hold recommendation, which also supports my thesis for the shares.

Latest Earnings Results

The results from an operational point of view remain stable, the adjusted EBITDA of $15 billion increased 9.5% q/q, due to greater oil production in Brazil, lower costs of $7.8/boe, as well as still resilient refining margins, more than offset lower crude oil prices (-3% q/q).

Results (IR Company)

But what caught attention were not the operational results. In line with your new investment plan, the company chose to retain $8.8 billion in its recently created capital reserve and approve the distribution of only $2.8 billion, which together with repurchases of $550 million during the quarter total $3.4 billion (yield of 3.2 %). Although it is in line with its remuneration policy, it is still a big disappointment considering the latest dividend distributions.

My view is skeptical about the company, however let's look at the risks to the thesis, which could cause the company's shares to continue to appreciate.

Potential Threats To The Thesis

In recent years, Guyana has seen strong GDP growth due to oil extraction, with large reserves found in its territory. Currently, a large part of Brazilian production comes from the field basin in eastern Brazil, however the company has started work to explore oil in the Equatorial Margin, a territory in the north of Brazil and close to Guyana.

Recently the company announced that it found oil in the Equatorial Margin, and this could be the beginning of a new and large oil discovery in Brazilian territory, and could bring great appreciation to the shares.

The company's corporate governance was significantly improved with the State-Owned Companies Law. The law establishes rules for the functioning of committees and councils, with the aim of improving practices within companies controlled by the Brazilian state.

Finally, despite reducing dividend payments, the company continues to pay generous dividends, which is a great attraction for investors, and there is a possibility that these payments will continue to occur in the medium term. The risks of investing in Petrobras are diverse, with several pros and cons, and it is important that the investor examines them before deciding to invest in the company.

The Bottom Line

Petrobras' valuation has a 37% discount compared to the average of its competitors when we analyze the EV/EBITDA multiple. Additionally, the company has the best ROE among its competitors.

However, there is a clear reason for the discount compared to competitors. The company still has good results due to the strategy used by previous management, which focused on strategic divestments and focus on the core business.

On the other hand, the new management appointed by the Workers' Party takes several decisions to increase the company's investments. In the past, the strategy was responsible for making the company the most indebted in the world and having a drop of almost 90% in its share prices.

Based on this analysis, my recommendation is to hold the shares, as the risk-return ratio does not seem ideal to indicate a purchase, despite the company's extremely discounted valuation.