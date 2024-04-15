Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Globe Life: Betting On A Bounce To $80

Apr. 15, 2024 5:39 AM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL) StockPRI
Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.96K Followers

Summary

  • Globe Life experienced a significant drop in stock price after a report from Fuzzy Panda Research accused the company of unethical practices.
  • The report compared Globe Life to other life insurance companies to build its negative narrative but did not assess industry standards or behaviors. In particular, Primerica.
  • Fuzzy Panda held a $64.35 price target. GL has dropped below that mark.
  • GL now has valuation metrics well below the industry average and significantly below PRI, it's most direct comparable as a life insurance company with an MLM sales structure.
  • I believe that the stock price will bounce back to $80 or higher due to short sellers covering their positions and bullish investor speculation.

Global insurance service

fatido/iStock via Getty Images

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) got slammed last week on a short report from Fuzzy Panda Research. The stock bottomed out under $40 before recovering to $59 by the end of Friday. In terms of analysis, data aggregation and

I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

