fatido/iStock via Getty Images

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) got slammed last week on a short report from Fuzzy Panda Research. The stock bottomed out under $40 before recovering to $59 by the end of Friday. In terms of analysis, data aggregation and impact, the report is one of the better ones that I have seen. However, I think the drop in the stock has priced in more of an impact than what this report deserves at this time. I believe that even the firm thinks so as it concluded that a $64.35 stock price was a "generous" to the upside, but still plausible, target. So, the stock price could go lower, but Fuzzy Panda left that conclusion open-ended and up to the reader.

This is not a case of a short seller discovering fraud to such a degree that it believes the company is worth nothing or close to it. This is a case of a short seller successfully painting the most negative narrative possible and achieving the goal of a lower price by eliminating GL's Price to Book Value premium when compared to other players in the insurance industry. Fuzzy Panda could cover its short at any time and be totally justified in doing so as the stock price is below its "generous" target. I am betting on it and its associates doing so and that there will be a material bounce in the stock price to $80 in the coming few weeks.

Fuzzy Panda Accusations: A Globe Life Problem Or A Life Insurance Industry Problem?

One of the most excellent aspects (from a storyteller's perspective) of the report is the use of publicly available information outside of the financial realm, such as legal documents and social media posts, to paint GL in the worst light possible. However, one weakness - and I don't think this was an oversight at all - is that it doesn't make much of an attempt to compare the behavior of Globe Life to other life insurance players in the industry. The only time Fuzzy Panda uses industry comparisons is with financial data. But no comparison was made in terms of aggressive sales tactics, customer satisfaction, predatory activity or the type of people that gravitate towards and succeed in the industry.

The Fuzzy Panda report accuses GL and its largest subsidiary - American Income Life - of using MLM tactics. It mentioned Primerica, Inc. (PRI) - likely the most famous and upfront company that engages in MLM sales strategies to sell life insurance - twice in the report. However, it only did so to try to paint a picture that made GL unusually and pervasively unethical. For instance, Fuzzy Panda claimed that "Recruiting PEOPLE appeared to be more important than Product Sales within AIL". It used undercover investigators within the company to prove that claim. However, researching reviews online, you can find any number of complaints that imply recruitment is a very important part of Primerica's model, such as this one below posted on Quora:

Quora

It doesn't really matter whether certain individuals at GL or any company have an opinion that recruiting is more important than sales. Or that they are better recruiters than salespeople. Every organization in every industry must recruit people as employees and must generate revenue. And it's clear that at least one other company in the life insurance industry uses aggressive recruitment tactics, which sales agents then leverage that as part of their compensation. Possibly because selling life insurance is hard, and companies want to be generous in compensating people who have an innate ability to find good salespeople. Even if that person themselves is mediocre at selling life insurance.

Primerica's reputation as an MLM is so pronounced that it even makes reference to it under a misconceptions FAQ on its website. It defends itself by pointing out its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, with its customer review rating being 2.44 out of 5 and over 200 complaints closed within the last three years. GL also has an A+ rating with a 1.24 out of 5 customer review rating and over 230 complaints filed in the last three years. Now, one could potentially argue that the BBB has a very low standard or outdated metrics. Or maybe it recognizes that the life insurance industry will generate a high amount of negativity, so it adjusts its rating for that. Much like how in new-age baseball statistics, Shortstops are given favorable adjustments compared to First Basemen. But either way, GL and PRI are both given A+ ratings in the eyes of the BBB. And unlike firms that release short reports, it doesn't have a financial incentive to prefer one over the other. Considering that GL has nearly triple the premium and annuity revenues of PRI, one could argue that merely having 15% more complaints on the Better Business Bureau is a sign that GL is actually more ethically run than PRI, on average.

The accusations of PRI being an outright pyramid scheme at the employee recruitment level go back twenty years, yet it has functioned as a growing public company since then. Places known as hubs for outing bad business practices, such as r/antiMLM on Reddit, show that topics about Primerica are far more pervasive and infamous than Globe Life or its subsidiaries. I like using Reddit as a source for "grassroots" opinions because it's more of a "general public" forum where bots or company representatives can't so easily change a narrative or a ranking like they can on other review sites.

What Fuzzy Panda managed to do was paint GL as a dysfunctional organization filled with frat boys and "crypto bro" types that undertake aggressive sales tactics, show off online and engage in perverse and questionable behaviors. What it didn't do is assess how much of this is outside of an industry standard. It wouldn't be the first time that 25-year-old men out of college bragged about their $100,000 cars, and the company leveraged that as a recruitment tactic. Isn't the whole point of a growing company to make itself appealing? Should GL be punished for being more honest and upfront about the type of people it believes will do well in selling insurance at its company? If there is something that wrong with it, then where are the regulators? Not just over the past five years, for when Fuzzy Panda believes this behavior at GL has accelerated. But over the last 100 years, when a rich lifestyle and fast cars as a financial products sales guru was portrayed as an American dream.

The behaviors undertaken by certain employees and management teams of life insurance companies have been unfortunate. However, up until today - and even in the case of GL up until April 11th - few people on Wall Street cared. For whatever reason, the market reaction was quite pronounced on Fuzzy Panda's report. Even though it was essentially an aggregation of previously disclosed and/or publicly accessible information along with the opinion of a handful of self-proclaimed experts and investigators. I think that reaction went too far, leading to a speculative buying opportunity on GL.

If PRI And GL Are Two Peas In A Pod, Then That's Probably GL's Fairest Comparable

Fuzzy Panda's $64.35 target was based on the average P/BV multiple of eight insurance companies of 1.6x. Curiously, PRI was not one of those eight companies. Even though, Fuzzy Panda used PRI as one of the five companies to compare GL's lapse rate to an industry standard in a chart a few lines above the valuation section. PRI's price to book sits at a 3.8x multiple. Including PRI in the equation would have increased the average P/BV from 1.6x to 1.8x, leading to a target of over $72.00 instead of $64.35. Perhaps that's why Fuzzy Panda used such blatant selection bias between these two charts.

Fuzzy Panda Research, plus my A+ Photoshop skills

PRI's valuation grade on Seeking Alpha is a D-. Another way to say it is that it's an aggressively valued company versus industry peers. Despite its reputation, the stock price has steadily risen for years. Its doesn't have the chart of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF). I must conclude that the market actually LIKES its MLM business strategy. I assume believing that it can attain superior growth and margins compared to more "moral" ways of selling life insurance. GL was valued in a similar way up until last Thursday, though less aggressively. In addition to the P/BV which is well above the industry average, PRI has a 14x trailing P/E that is 43% above the industry average. It also has a 10.6x EV/EBITDA, 14% below the industry average.

Conversely, GL's valuation grade on Seeking Alpha is a B. Its formerly high P/BV now sits slightly below that industry average at 1.03 versus 1.09. Its P/E is 4.6x, half of the industry average and one-third of PRI's. Its EV/EBITDA now sits at 5.1x, half of PRI's and about 40% of the industry average. These metrics also show why Fuzzy Panda used P/BV to come up with its price target. GL's book value multiple was the only valuation that was materially above the industry average. Now after a ~50% haircut, its book value multiple sits at the industry average while all of its earnings, revenue and cash flow multiples sit well below industry averages, with most of them being at greater than 50% discounts.

One can argue that GL's business model has unethical components to it and deserves lower multiples. However, there is an argument to be made just on the sheer volume of complaints that PRI has a similar issue with its business model. And that both of these companies have rather well-known reputations. There is no reason for GL to be trading at valuation metrics that are three times lower than PRI. Either GL's multiples must increase or PRI's multiples must decline.

Conclusion: Betting On GL To Bounce To $80 Or More

I believe that GL will increase to $80 or more based on the following rationale:

1. Fuzzy Panda and associates will cover their shorts. Short interest was 2.75 million as of March 28th and short-marked volume was over 2.2 million between that date and April 10th. It was over 5 million on April 11th, the day of the report. Some shorts likely already covered on April 12th. One report shows that a significant put option position was opened, then closed on the 11th. I believe that momentum will continue into this week as the remaining shorts who shorted high will take their profits, while those who are late to the game and entered in at a low price will be squeezed. I remind readers that Fuzzy Panda's "generous" target was $64.35. Unlike other short reports I have seen, it did not quantify an impact of any potential restatements of financials nor come up with a target of $0 or close to it. Given the relative softness in terms of price target compared to other reports I have seen, I believe that this firm will be more likely to take profits than to push the narrative for more gains at a lower price.

2. At $59, GL sits at about one-third of the valuation metrics of PRI and one-half of the earnings metrics of the industry. A 35% improvement to $80 still leaves GL with a P/E of 6.2x, well below the industry average. P/BV would increase to 1.4x, still less than half of PRI. I think these are more than fair discounts given the bearish argument laid forth and the reputation the firm already had before last week's collapse in the stock price.

3. As the reporting date for Q1 nears, bullish investor speculation will rise. Piper Sandler - which maintained a $130 price target - noted that company silence leading up to the next earnings report will lead to wild investor speculation. Given that the stock price sunk below Fuzzy Panda's target, investor fears may have overcompensated and there now is room for bullish momentum and speculation to march in. GL also has a history of beating earnings, which may be another catalyst for bullish investor speculation.

I expect a stock price of $80 or higher leading up to the Q1 earnings report. If it's above that price by then, I will likely exit the trade on the hype, as the company will need to address some of the allegations made. If those responses are deemed weak, the market may not be as willing to overlook them at valuations with a stock price above $80 as they do with the stock price being below $60. When dealing with these types of allegations, investors must make calculated risks and weigh probabilities. What are the probabilities that allegations made by Fuzzy Panda are more pervasive and deep-rooted in the company than what was previously known? What is the required valuation discount that an investor will accept to remain long, even with the heightened risk? At below $60, I believe that a bounce is warranted. Above $80, I am not so sure either way. Therefore, $80 is a reasonable near-term speculative price target on GL and I have positioned myself accordingly.