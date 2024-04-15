Omit The Inflated Valuation Of Top-Tier Chip Makers With XSD

Monty Rakusen

Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the semiconductor industry benefited prominently, as advanced chips remain a key factor in technological innovations. Although the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) is not providing the strongest performance compared to other alternatives, it omits the main semi-stock in its top 5 positions that skyrocketed the most. I believe that XSD is a better choice to Buy for those investors who would like to not participate in the record valuations of the leading semiconductor stocks while limiting geopolitical exposure. In addition, the fund has a tilt toward analog chips, which are consistently growing and crucial for auto, consumer, and industrial end-markets.

Fund overview

XSD ETF seeks to track the dynamics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index, which is composed of semiconductor companies, key parts of modern computing. The ETF provides a decent level of diversification as the top 5 holdings out of 39 overall account for 17% of the fund's portfolio as follows: Semtech Corp. (SMTC) with 4.2% share; Micron Technology (MU) with 3.6%; First Solar (FSLR) with 3.2%; MACOM Technology (MTSI) with 3% and Impinj Inc. (PI) occupying 3% of the portfolio.

As of April 11, 2024, the asset under management of the fund amounts to $1.5 billion, which costs the investors 0.35% per annum.

Semiconductor industry dynamics

Global semiconductor sales fell by 8.2% in 2023, compared to 10.3% expected, as the market rebounds in the back half of the year. Geographically, chip sales advanced only in Europe, up by 4%, while China recorded the largest decline, down 14%. However, the industry started 2024 with strong momentum, as sales in February went up by 16.3%, continuing the growth since the middle of last year.

Going forward, the WSTS forecasted a 13.1% rebound in 2024 overall sales. Following the drop in memory chip sales, which came due to a large stockpile in order to meet record demand for electronics during the pandemic, memory ICs are expected to surge by 45% this year. If we try to depict this forecast on a graph, the dynamic of monthly sales should look like the blue line. In particular, this implies 1.8% monthly sequential growth on average in 2024, where the blue line should exceed 2022 levels (green line) in July. Such development in sales is quite encouraging and the main drivers for that are growing demand for chips, critical for AI and high-performance computing technologies, as well as the expanding use of semiconductors in the automotive industry, as the current generation of vehicles requires a greater chip content.

Investment conclusion

Following the industry tailwinds, the semiconductor stock started the year with good performance to date. However, comparing XSD to its main peers VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL), Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), the fund delivered the weakest performance.

The reasons behind the underperformance could be unveiled in the fund holdings. As you noticed, there are no Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) or Broadcom (AVGO) in the top 5 positions of XSD, which is not the case for the comparable ETFs.

Instead, the fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index, which provides the potential for less concentrated exposure to such names. Obviously, NVDA skyrocketed, and there are a lot of speculations currently about the future price trajectory of the stock. I believe that XSD could be a perfect position for those investors who do not want to speculate on NVDA stock and want to stay away from TSMC (TSM) due to the rising geopolitical tensions. In addition, taking a closer look at the fund's top 10 folding, we could find a prominent tilt towards analog chips, which are slowly but consistently growing in the auto, consumer, and industrial end-markets.

Risk factors

The fund allocates a large part of its portfolio to medium- and small-cap stocks, which provide for higher volatility compared to large-cap funds. In addition, the semiconductor industry has a cyclical nature, which can cause poor performance in case recession hits or excess inventory starts to accumulate again.