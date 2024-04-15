A New Pattern Of Ratchet Shifts On The Bull Plateau

Douglas Rissing

Introduction

The PPO (Paper-and-Pencil Only) approach successfully identified the momentums, uptrends, and the ratchet movements on the current bull plateau. The unique strength of the PPO approach comes from the ability to capture some patterns, consisting of only two directions, the plus or positive changes or the minus or negative changes, suppressing the weight differences.

I analyzed the entire data span of the bull plateau, which contains 112 days, from Nov.1, 2023 to Friday (Apr 12), as shown in Table 2., locating in Reference after the main text, unfolding 4 patterns, as shown in Table 1.:

(1) 5 of an amazing couple of "PP" and "mm", running from Feb.1 through Apr. 2, in the column P1 in Table 1.

(2) A new pattern, 4 of "PP" (two singles), reading in the column P2, ranging from Nov. 22, 2023 to Jan. 8, 2024 when the ratchet on the bull plateau shifting upward swiftly because the market was recouping the lost ground in 3 years.

(3) A new pattern, 4 of "Pm" (two singles), registering from Apr. 3 to Friday (Apr. 12), and starting 3 entries earlier, "Pm" on Nov. 10 and 13, and, "Pm" on Nov. 28 and 29, 2023, and "Pm" on Feb 27 and 28, 2024. It's an opportunity to track this pattern to explore its further development in the coming months.

(4) A new pattern, 4 of "mP (two singles), printing "mP" on Nov. 27 and 28, 2023 (here, "P" used twice), "mP" on Jan 9 and 10, 2024, "mP" on Jan. 11 and 12, and "mP" on Jan 26 and 29.

These pattern changes reflect the impact of all factors involved, but we can see the aging or maturing tendency of the bull plateau, such as less "P"s and more "m"s, assuming everything is being equal.

Surely the huge sell-offs Friday dampened the bullishness for a few weeks, but one thing is extraordinary: The VS (Vaulted Securities) won't allow a free-fall market, by minimizing significant downward shifts of ratchets on the bull plateau.

Table 1. Nov. 1, 2023 - Apr. 12, 2024: M & T By Patterns P1 P2 P3 P4 DATE P/m DATE P/m DATE P/m DATE P/m 11/10/23 P 11/13/24 m 11/22/24 P 11/24/24 P 11/27/24 m 11/28/24 P 11/28/24 P 11/29/24 m 11/30/24 P 12/01/24 P 12/18/24 P 12/19/24 P 01/05/24 P 01/08/24 P 01/09/24 m 01/10/24 P 01/11/24 m 01/12/24 P 01/26/24 m 01/29/24 P 02/01/24 P 02/02/24 P 02/12/24 m 02/13/24 m 02/14/24 P 02/15/24 P 02/16/24 m 02/20/24 m 02/27/24 P 02/28/24 m 02/29/24 P 03/01/24 P 03/04/24 m 03/05/24 m 03/06/24 P 03/07/24 P 03/08/24 m 03/11/24 m 03/27/24 P 03/28/24 P 04/01/24 m 04/02/24 m 04/03/24 P 04/04/24 m 04/05/24 P 04/08/24 m 04/09/24 P 04/10/24 m 04/11/24 P 04/12/24 m NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. %CH: Percent Change, P/m: Plus or minus. 3. Author made the Table. P1 - P4: Pattern 1 - Pattern 4. Click to enlarge

The Pattern #1 vs The Pattern #2

It is surely mysterious that 10 sets of "PP" and "mm" from Feb. 1 to Apr 2, are the only sets on the entire period of the bull plateau from Nov. 1, 2023 to Apr. 12, 2024.

We had 10 patterns in Feb. Mar. and Apr. (1 – 5): 5 "PP" patterns and 5 "mm" patterns, as (1) "PP" on Feb.1 and 2, (2) "mm" on Feb.12 and 13, (3) "PP" on Feb.14 and 15, (4) "mm" Feb.16 and 20, (5) "PP" on Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, (6) "mm" on Mar. 4 and 5, (7) "PP" on Mar. 6 and 7, (8) "mm" on Mar. 8 and 11, (9) "PP" on Mar. 27 and 28, and (10) "mm" on Apr. 1 and 2, as visualized one by one in Table 2. in Reference.

P1 in Table 1. is called "The Pattern #1”, which may add some more data in the future, but the immediately following 8 sessions from Apr. 3 to Apr.12 logged 4 consecutive sets, as (1) “Pm” on Apr. 3 and 4, (2) “Pm” on Apr. 5 and 8, (3) “Pm” on Apr. 9 and 10, and (4) “Pm” on Apr. 11 and 12, as visualized one by one in Table 2. in Reference.

This sudden change in the pattern was also uncanny, so it’s called “The Pattern #2”.

How Different Between Pattern #1 and #2

First, although the PPO domain doesn't carry any size difference, the volume in terms of "P" and "m" of #1 is double, compared to #2. The actual difference in the spill-over effect to the market is not measurable, but the effect tends to weaken if the pattern changes from #1 to #2 will be permanent, not transitory.

Second, both patterns reveal the same priority to emphasize more "P" rather than "m", albeit the remaining two patterns (P3 and P4) tilt in the opposite direction, more "m" and less "P".

The Vicious Market Routs Again?

The first two days of April, and, on Apr. 4, Apr. 8, Apr. 10, and Apr. 12 in Table 3., the minor and some significant negative readings, -0.2%, -0.7%, -1.23%, -0.04%, -0.95%, and whopping -1.46% were the outcome of a vicious revolt of Bears, having been frustrated since Nov. 1, 2023. The Bull has made a solid and consistent upward movement on the "Bear Rally" or on the Bull Plateau.

The most dominant negative was -1.46% on Friday sell-offs, and another big negative was -1.23 on Apr. 4. The bulls counterattacked +1.11% on Apr. 5 [F] and +0.74% on Apr. 11 [Th]. As a result, the market fell -2.49 for 2 weeks, and -1.56 for the week, respectively, reading %CH. 2 and %CH.3, in Table 2. in Reference,

It seems hardly to be a couple of routs with some insignificant dents, such as -2.5% for 2 weeks or -1.5% for the past week.

Table 3. Apr (1 - 12), 2024: M & T 3/28/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 03/28/24 5,254.35 * * * * 04/01/24 5,243.77 -0.20% m -0.20% * 04/02/24 5,205.81 -0.72% m -0.92% * 04/03/24 5,211.49 0.11% P -0.82% * 04/04/24 5,147.21 -1.23% m -2.04% * 04/05/24 5,204.34 1.11% P -0.95% * 04/08/24 5,202.39 -0.04% m -0.99% -0.04% 04/09/24 5,209.91 0.14% P -0.85% 0.11% 04/10/24 5,160.64 -0.95% m -1.78% -0.84% 04/11/24 5,199.06 0.74% P -1.05% -0.10% 04/12/24 5,123.41 -1.46% m -2.49% -1.56% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Mar 28. 6. %CH.3: The Percent Change from Mar 28. 7. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

It's a small sample, only 10 sessions, which hardly reveal any clue to drag any evidence or performance. The Plateau Theory, nonetheless, can extract some stories from this ten-day sample.

First, the Table contains two weeks, so %CH.2 (monthly) and %CH.3 (weekly) recorded -2.5% and -1.5%, respectively, meaning %CH.2 was a bit better than %CH.3 in Table 2. in Reference.

Second, the price movements are not regular swings but ratchet shifts downward or upward because the volume of price changes were extremely low, around 1.5% for one week or less than 3% for two weeks, so they were not significant enough to be routs.

Third, 9 two-day ratchet shapes, such as a double of "PP" or "mm" in Feb and Mar added one more in Apr, a double of "mm" on Apr 1 and 2, as shown in Table 3.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 4. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Mar-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 04/01/24 m m P m m P m m P P m 4 36% 04/02/24 m P m m m P m m m m m 2 18% 04/03/24 P m P P m P P m P P m 7 64% 04/04/24 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 04/05/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 04/08/24 P P m P P m m m m P m 5 45% 04/09/24 P P P P m P m P P P P 9 82% 04/10/24 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 04/11/24 P m m P m m P m P m m 4 36% 04/12/24 m m P m m m m m m m m 1 9% AVERAGE 41% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 57% in March, and 41% in April with a small sample of 10 days in Table 4, which are optimal.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 5 Trifecta Data: Apr (1 - 12) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 03/28/24 523.21 397.78 444.01 * * * * 04/01/24 522.19 395.29 444.95 m m P S 04/02/24 518.87 391.61 441.11 m m m Tm 04/03/24 519.46 391.30 442.10 P m P D 04/04/24 513.12 326.08 435.34 m m m Tm 04/05/24 518.30 388.89 446.47 P P P Tp 04/08/24 518.67 389.10 440.60 P P m D 04/09/24 519.28 388.93 442.23 P m P S 04/10/24 514.27 384.59 438.37 m m m Tm 04/11/24 517.99 384.54 445.45 P m P D 04/12/24 510.70 379.89 438.08 m m m Tm NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Mar (1 - 28), Apr (1 - 5), 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Mar 0 1 0 2 1 9 Apr 0 0 0 0 1 1 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Mar 0 3 1 7 Apr 0 0 4 4 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI was 48% (= 100 * 10 / (10 + 11)), registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 10 (= 9 (Mar) + 1 (Apr)) vs. 11 (= 7 (Mar) + 4 (Apr)).

The pulse in the TDI, 48% was upbeat optimal.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 7: M & T Feb, Mar, 2024 Mar Bull 10 points Apr Bull 2 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Mar 0 0 1 0 2 2 10 Apr 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Mar Bear 10 points Apr Bear 3 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Mar 0 0 0 2 2 0 10 Apr 0 0 0 0 1 4 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

The third checker, the uptrend was 58% in March, and 47% in April small sample (10 days), (= 100 * 14 / (14 + 16)), printing that Bulls vs. Bears was 14 (= 10 (Mar) + 4 (Apr) vs. 16 (= 10 (Mar) + 6 (Apr)).

The pulse in the uptrend, 47%, was upbeat optimal.

Other indicators, the Super Bull Market [SBM], starting in Mar 2009 and the Great Expansion [GE], started in Jun 2009 are still with us, as of Apr 12 [F].

Therefore, the third checker, uptrend, and other macro indicators, read the optimal pulse.

The Market Perspective for 2024 and Beyond

On the first two day's selloffs in the first week (Apr. 1 – 5) sounded like the big routs, but they were small-scale downward shifts of the ratchet of the vaulted securities. Bulls counteracted, by making two upward shifts, but were short of just -1% at closing on Apr. 5 [F], as shown in Table 2. in Reference,

Friday (Apr 12) and Wednesday (Apr. 10) printed a somewhat recognizable routs due mainly to a sort of misconception about a "hiccup" or a couple of revisions on the CPI (Consumer Price Index) in Mar. and Feb. Two bears' massive assaults, -1.46% on Friday (Apr. 12) and -0.95% on Apr. 10 [Th] were mitigated by bull's consistent defenses, +0.74% on Apr. 11[Th] and +1.11% on Apr. 5 [F], as shown in Table 2. in Reference,

Friday (Apr 12) the New York Fed Staff Nowcast released 2.2% in Q1, and 2.6% in Q2, 2024. The U.S. economy and the Labor market was strong in the March Jobs Report of U.S. Labor Statistics. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is also positive for economic growth (coincident indicator) in 2024.

Concluding Remarks

The pulse of the bull plateau was checked thoroughly by the SDI (the primary checker), the TDI (the secondary checker), and the uptrend and other indicators, concluding the pulse is optimal, although they were a bit fewer, ranging from 41% to 48%. As a consequence, the plateau is healthy enough to run 3 years more until 2007. Therefore, a "Bear Market" will replace the SBM in 2027, and about six months later, a "Recession" will replace the GE.

As a consequence, in my prediction, we will finally get the right business cycle chronology back, by getting a "bear market" as a leading indicator comes first, and then a "recession" as a coincident indicator follows.

The equity and bond markets have changed more efficiently, and the ratchet operations on the bull plateau, in particular, have continuously renovated in recent months.

The recognition of investors on the bull plateau, the VS, and ratchet shifts have improved slowly and steadily, so my work on them has been encouraged.

Reference