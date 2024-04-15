YMAX: Beware The Hype

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Much ink has been spilled in recent months on the rise of options income ETFs. I have personally written numerous articles on these products.

One of the fastest growing asset managers in the options income space in the last few years has been YieldMax ETFs, with their suite of single-stock buy-write ETFs like the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY).

One criticism I have of these single-stock ETFs is that inherently, investors are betting on the stock performance of a single stock, which is quite different from the bet that more traditional option-income ETFs like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) makes, when they hold well diversified portfolios of stocks and trade off some portfolio upside for call option premium income.

Perhaps YieldMax also recognizes the risk in writing call options on single stocks, because they recently launched the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAX). The YMAX ETF buys the universe of YieldMax single-stock ETFs and rebalances them monthly.

Fund Overview

As the name implies, the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs is a 'fund-of-fund' of YieldMax ETFs. The YMAX ETF currently has over $100 million in assets (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - YMAX overview (yieldmaxetfs.com)

Readers should note that although management fees for YMAX is low, at 0.29%, they must also indirectly pay the fees of the underlying YieldMax funds, so gross expenses is actually 1.28%.

Strategy

To achieve its investment objective, the YMAX ETF invests in a portfolio of underlying YieldMax ETFs. All YieldMax ETFs have the basic structure of holding a synthetic long exposure (long call/short put) using long-dated options of the underlying stock (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Illustrative synthetic long exposure (optionsplaybook.com)

Against this long exposure, the YieldMax ETFs will then write short-dated call options to 'harvest' option premium. For example, the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) currently has a 'long-dated' synthetic long position with May 17th, 2024 expiry, and is writing calls with an April 19th, 2024 expiry (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - NVDY portfolio (yieldmaxetfs.com)

However, YMAX's prospectus is very vague on how its 'fund-of-funds' portfolio is selected. How does YieldMax determine which stocks to launch single-stock ETFs on? Will there be any exclusions? Why use an equal-weight approach to the portfolio when the underlying stocks/option markets may have different levels of liquidity?

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 4 shows the current portfolio of the YMAX ETF, with positions in 18 underlying ETFs and the notable exception of the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY).

Figure 4 - YMAX portfolio (Author created with data from yieldmaxetfs.com)

Distribution Yield Lower Than Expected

In my opinion, investors buy the YieldMax ETFs for their large double-digit headline yields. So how does the YMAX ETF stack up, as it should theoretically be passing through those juicy yields to investors?

YMAX's most recent monthly distribution of $0.568 / unit annualizes to a 32.0% distribution rate, and the fund has a 41.2% 30-Day SEC yield.

32% appears to be a great distribution rate, until we compare it to the distribution rates of the underlying single-stock YieldMax funds, which have distribution rates ranging from 17 - 139% respectively (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - YieldMax suite of single-stock funds (yieldmaxetfs.com)

In fact, a simple portfolio weighted average distribution rate should be closer to 50%, so why is YMAX's distribution significantly lower than expected (Figure 6)?

Figure 6 - Weighted average distribution rate should be closer to 50% (Author created)

Returns Have Been Strong Out Of The Gate

Since inception in January, the YMAX ETF has been off to a hot start, with 14.3% in cumulative returns (Figure 7). However, with the YMAX ETF being so new, it is simply too soon to make any conclusions.

Figure 7 - YMAX has had a strong start (yieldmaxetfs.com)

Furthermore, I would like to point out that the underlying YieldMax ETFs often have returns performance that differ materially from their headline distribution rates. For example, while the TSLY ETF touts a headline distribution of 53.6%, the fund has delivered very poor underlying total returns (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - TSLY total returns have been poor (yleldmaxetfs.com)

This is because the TSLY ETF has 'capped upside, uncapped downside', as I have noted since day one. Since TSLA's stock has been in a major slump, TSLY is also expected to lose money. In fact, since inception in November 2022, the TSLY ETF has underperformed TSLA in terms of total returns (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - TSLY has underperformed TSLA (Seeking Alpha)

Is Volmageddon 2.0 Coming?

In the last few days, I have seen numerous large accounts on X repost Figure 10, warning of an impending replay of 2018's 'Volmageddon' event, when short volatility ETFs like the XIV famously imploded overnight.

Figure 10 - Options income assets have boomed in recent years (Elliot Wave International via X)

To the layman, Figure 10 looks ominous. In 2018, there were only approximately $2 billion in short volatility ETFs when the trade blew up, but currently there are over $60 billion invested in dozens of options income ETFs like those offered by YieldMax. Is this not a ticking time bomb?

Current Investors Unlikely To Be Wiped Out XIV Style

In my opinion, current option income investors are unlikely to be wiped out in another Volmageddon event. This is because for the most part, the current batch of products are covered-call strategies that are long the underlying securities and write call options against them.

The problem with covered-call strategies has more to do with the 'capped upside, uncapped downside' risks that I have noted above and investors underperforming in the long run, rather than in an epic blow-up (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Illustrative covered call strategy (investopedia.com)

Of course, more aggressive strategies like YieldMax's single-stock option income ETFs and a new breed of '0DTE' (zero day to expiry) put selling funds like the Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) may lose more money in a stock rout. But even these losses should be limited. For example, TSLA shares will have to go to zero overnight for the TSLY ETF to be wiped out from its synthetic long position. Similarly, all the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index will have to go to zero overnight for QQQY to be wiped out.

Conclusion

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF invests in a portfolio of YieldMax option income ETFs to generate high income to investors. Although the YMAX ETF has been off to a hot start, with 14% returns since inception in January, I believe it is simply too early to pass a verdict on the fund's strategy.

If we look at the underlying ETFs that YMAX holds like the TSLY ETF, total returns have been negative despite high headline yields because the stock in question, TSLA, has been in a rout. Furthermore, there is a notable discrepancy between the distribution rate of the YMAX ETF and the weighted average distribution rates of its holdings.

For now, I will place the YMAX ETF on a watchlist to see if its 'fund-of-funds' approach to buying single-stock option income ETFs will be a success.