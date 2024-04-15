JamesBrey

The investment proposition for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has significantly improved last week as the hospital REIT announced a major asset sale which is set to lead to significant cash inflows. Separately, Medical Properties announced the payment of a $0.15 per-share quarterly dividend with a pay date of May 1, 2024. The dividend announcement, paired with a new major asset sale that brings year-to-date divestments to more than $1.6B, reduced negative investment sentiment last week, with shares of Medical Properties soaring more than 12% after these announcements. I believe MPT is going to divest even more assets in FY 2024, leading to a potential out-performance of the $2.0B asset divestiture target and the dividend is now even safer than I expected. With Medical Properties selling more assets, the company is also set to reduce its debt significantly. For those reasons, I am upgrading MPW to buy!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I downgraded Medical Properties to hold at the beginning of the year as problems with its largest operator, Steward, materialized and threatened the dividend. I maintained Medical Properties as a hold -- Moment Of Truth -- after the company reported in February that it provided a bridge loan to Steward to support its main operator. With the last reported asset divestiture, Medical Properties is set to throw a large amount of cash at its debt in FY 2024, which creates potential for a significant balance sheet restructuring. The dividend also seems well-supported by cash flow.

Accelerated asset sales are a game-changer, impact on NFFO/dividend

In my last work on the hospital REIT, I stated that Medical Properties could push hard for asset sales this year in a bid to counter investor concerns about the company’s large amount of debt. Medical Properties said last week that is sold its interests in five Utah hospitals to a new joint venture that will lead to the cash inflow of $1.1B, before customary closing costs. The REIT guided for the cash proceeds to be used to repay the company’s AUD term loan (highlighted below) as well as the company’s large and expensive revolving credit facility. MPT also said in its announcement that the REIT's asset valuations were confirmed by its joint venture partner, which counters investor concerns that the REIT may have overvalued some of its hospital assets.

At the end of the fourth-quarter, Medical Properties had more than $1.5B on its credit facility revolver outstanding, so repayment of this facility should be an utmost priority. MPT's total outstanding debt was $10.0B as of the end of the December quarter and investors can expect big improvements in the REIT's deleveraging this year.

MPT

Additionally, Medical Properties said on April 9, 2024 that it completed the sale of five facilities in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare, one of the REIT's operators, for $350M which will lead to the cash inflow of an extra $250M (+$100M in a mortgage note due in 9 months). Importantly, as part of the deal with Prime Healthcare, Medical Properties negotiated an option for the potential sale of the remaining four hospitals that are leased to the operator for $260M. The deal includes a sweetener, meaning Prime could purchase these four hospitals at a $22M discount if it exercises the purchase option on or prior to August 26, 2028. It is my expectation that Prime, given the deal incentive, will acquire the remaining hospitals from MPT which means that the REIT could get another $238M later this year to lower its debt.

Given the accelerating pace of asset divestitures, I now expect Medical Properties to repay its outstanding revolving credit facility in full in the next 12-18 months while also repaying some of its term loans early... and maintaining the $0.15 per-share quarterly dividend.

The asset sales are happening chiefly in the REIT's core business segment, General Acute Care Hospitals, which is set to lead to a shrinking asset and cash flow base in FY 2024. However, given the company’s pressing need to reduce its debt/leverage, I believe MPT will continue to push hard for incremental asset sales this year.

MPT

Management initially guided for $2.0B in liquidity transactions in 2024, but with more than $1.6B in liquidity generated through asset divestments year-to-date, the REIT could exceed this target easily and, therefore, make also much more progress with the deleveraging of its balance sheet than the market now deems possible. Faster than expected debt repayments are therefore a considerable catalyst for a share price upside revaluation in FY 2024.

Assuming $2.5-3.0B in asset divestitures in FY 2024, which would likely happen in the core hospital category, MPT would be set to lose approximately 14-16% of its revenues and normalized FFO (NFFO) this year. Medical Properties generated $951.1M in NFFO in FY 2023, showing a decline of 13% year over year. If MPT loses another 14-16% of its NFFO due to accelerating asset sales in FY 2024, the hospital REIT would have a forward NFFO level of approximately $1.34-1.37 per-share.

With an unchanged dividend payout of $0.60 per-share annually, MPT would therefore be headed for a forward dividend coverage ratio of 223-228%... which is a very good ratio considering that MPT is in a restructuring setup. Therefore, in my opinion, dividend investors don't have to be concerned that the REIT's asset divestment program is going to impact the ability to pay a steady dividend out of NFFO in FY 2024.

MPT

Extraordinarily mispriced

Management has not given AFFO guidance for FY 2024, but assuming that the REIT is going to divest between $2.5-3.0B in assets, the REIT is set for a NFFO contraction year. However, NFFO should be sufficient to pay the dividend and allow for a considerable acceleration of debt repayments at the same time.

With $1.34-1.37 per-share in NFFO expected for FY 2024, shares of the hospital REIT continue to trade at a depressed 3.3X P/NFFO ratio. I believe shares could trade at double the current NFFO multiplier, given that the company's asset valuations were just confirmed and that MPT has no immediate need to adjust its dividend down-ward. In my last work on Medical Properties I said that the REIT could trade at 7X P/NFFO which I stand by after my rating change. Given my new NFFO mid-point estimate of $1.355 per-share, MPT could trade at $9.50 without being overpriced, in my opinion.

Risks with MPT

The biggest risk is that Medical Properties cannot sell hospital assets at attractive cap rates/prices going forward which in turn could lead to losses and create new concerns about asset valuations. Since MPT’s most recent asset divestitures with a third-party confirmed its asset valuations, I believe this is becoming less of a risk for MPT. What would change my mind about MPT is if the REIT saw a larger than projected drop-off in its NFFO or were to cut, against my expectations, its quarterly dividend.

Final thoughts

Last week's $1.0+ asset sale as well as the announcement of another $0.15 per-share dividend were two major victories for embattled MPT... and things are clearly improving.

Accelerating asset sales are, and could continue to be, a major game-changer for Medical Properties because it allows for the faster than expected repayment of expensive revolving credit facilities. As a result, Medical Properties could be in much better shape by the end of the year than investors now expect.

Additionally, the reaffirmation of the $0.15 per-share quarterly dividend last Friday is also a major boost to investor confidence. Since the hospital REIT clearly is capable of sustaining its quarterly dividend pay-out and has strong prospects for a rapid deleveraging, I believe Medical Properties deserves a rating upgrade to buy as well!