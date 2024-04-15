Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: 2 Victories In 1 Week (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.67K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust announced a major asset sale last week, leading to significant cash inflows.
  • Accelerated asset sales are a game-changer for MPW because they are set to improve the REIT's balance sheet and reduce negative sentiment.
  • MPT's NFFO is more than sufficient to cover the dividend, even in the case of higher asset sales down the road.
  • Shares continue to be seriously mispriced.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

The investment proposition for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has significantly improved last week as the hospital REIT announced a major asset sale which is set to lead to significant cash inflows. Separately, Medical Properties announced the payment of a $0.15 per-share quarterly

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.67K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News