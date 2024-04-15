Ethan Miller

Investment Thesis

I initiate coverage of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) with a Buy. Given its first mover advantage and lack of competitors for the next 18-24 months, EHang is well positioned to benefit from China's booming electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market.

In China, the tourism, transportation and logistics industries present vast unmet demand for eVTOL aircraft, due to the country's small general aviation (GA) fleet, underdeveloped GA infrastructure, and tight supply of airspace. Since 2023, developing a low-altitude economy has become a key priority of the Chinese government, leading to the gradual opening of airspace, and acceleration of aircraft certifications. In October 2023, EHang became the first global eVTOL maker to receive an airworthiness certificate from the civil aviation authority, moving the Chinese eVTOL industry from concept to realization. Its revenue has taken off since 3Q23 as new orders flooded in.

I believe EHang is undervalued relative to its peer group, and expect faster-than-expected sales in the coming quarters to drive the share price higher.

Company Overview

EHang is a Chinese company, founded in 2014, that focuses on developing pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft, also known as flying cars. The company produces eVTOL aircraft for applications like air mobility, logistics, firefighting, and aerial photography. Its key product is the EH216-S, a two passenger multicopter designed for intracity air mobility. EHang is also developing a long distance eVTOL model, the YT-30, which will seek CAAC certification this year. EHang produces all its aircraft in-house, with a production capacity of 600 units per annum.

EHang will enter the commercial stage in 2024, after receiving a production certificate (PC) in early April, allowing EHang to produce the EH216-S on a large scale. Until 1H23, EHang's revenue was quite bumpy, as without certification, customers could only operate EHang aircraft on a limited trial basis. The business also suffered significantly in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid-19.

Figure 1: The main products of EHang, EH216-S and YT30

Source: EHang Investor Presentation Source: EHang Investor Presentation Click to enlarge

Bright Future For eVTOL Industry

China's general aviation industry is underdeveloped, due to the difficult and time-consuming process for obtaining flight route approvals. Consequently, China's GA fleet, GA airport and qualified personnel are a tiny fraction of the US, though demand should be comparable given their similar territory and economy.

Figure 2: Comparison of GA industry between China and the US in 2021

Source: CAAC

The country's GA manufacturing industry also lagged behind Western countries for nearly a decade, despite having launched several ambitious programs in the past. Within China's small GA fleet, nearly 95% of aircraft were still made by Western manufacturers. Lack of demand, underdeveloped GA infrastructure, and deficient manufacturing capability have constrained industry development. However, the invention of eVTOL gave China a chance to leapfrog its Western counterparts. eVTOLs eliminate complex mechanical elements that are beyond China's manufacturing capability. The simplified eVTOL design also shares many components with drones and electric vehicles China can produce at a lower cost.

Compared to traditional GA aircraft, eVTOL offers several distinct advantages.

It is much cheaper to produce and operate than helicopters. Its fuel cost and maintenance are also lower.

It is safer in that it has multiple independent motors to provide thrust, which adds safety redundancy. Without the interference of blades on top, it is possible to incorporate a whole-aircraft parachute in the eVTOL design.

Electric motors offer more precise control than gas engines, making it suitable to be designed as drones.

The key disadvantage of eVTOL is its short range. The industry is resolving this issue with the breakthrough of solid-state batteries (SSB), which can increase energy density by 100%-200%. Several battery companies, including CATL in China, have already launched these batteries for EV, and aim to use them for all electric aircraft. With SSB, eVTOLs can extend their range to 100km, which is sufficient for intracity travels. Some eVTOL makers are also exploring a hybrid system to extend flight range to 400-500 km for inter-city travel.

I believe Chinese eVTOL makers will have a brighter outlook than their US peers and play a dominant role in China's GA industry development, due to their cost advantages. The EH216-S costs around CNY2.4mn or US$330,000, compared to US eVTOL models ranging from US$1.2mn to US$4mn and typical helicopter prices of US$2.5mn to US$3.5mn. Additionally, in the US, there is already a well-developed GA infrastructure in place, with many proven GA aircraft options. Therefore, US eVTOL operators must demonstrate significant advantages for users to switch to eVTOLs, whereas Chinese eVTOLs simply occupy an untapped market.

Strong Policy Support Toward eVTOL

Facing economic pressure after cracking down on the property sector, China is keen to develop new growth drivers. In early 2024, China's top leadership crafted a strategy to nurture several "new productive forces" to support economic recovery. Developing the low-altitude economy is one of these forces and was listed as a key priority of the government in the "Report on the Work of the Government in 2024" by the State Council.

In January 2024, Shenzhen became the first local government to issue regulations to stimulate the low-altitude economy. The regulations cover issues like establishing a coordination mechanism with air traffic control agencies, expediting the construction of landing infrastructures, and broadening the authorized usage of GA aircraft to include flying taxis and food deliveries. Other local governments, such as Hefei and Guangzhou, have quickly followed suit.

Aerial Tourism, The Near-Term Driver

Despite airspace restrictions, sightseeing flights are well established in China. Firstly, many tourism attractions are located far away from cities and important infrastructures, providing a safe operating environment. Secondly, the duration of the flight is short, lasting only minutes within a contained area, minimizing potential interference with other airspace use. However, there are two other key obstacles for wide adoption of GA flights in the tourism industry, including a lack of a profitable business model for operators and a shortage of qualified GA pilots, which increases flight risks.

Affordable pilotless eVTOL aircraft, such as EH216-S, have overcome these obstacles, and are popular with tourism operators across the country. The total addressable market for aerial tourism is huge, according to my estimates. As of 2022, there are 1,300 top-rated tourist attractions in China. If each site were to operate 5 eVTOLs, the addressable market would already require 6,500 eVTOL aircraft, compared to EHang's delivery of just 53 aircraft in 2023.

No Competing Model Expected In The Near Term

EHang's EH-216S has undergone over 4,000 trial flights before receiving CAAC type certificate (TC). In April 2024, EHang received the production certificate (PC), giving them permission to start commercial production. The company is also pursuing an operation certificate (OC), believing this will expand the potential customer base to less experienced flight operators. EHang expects to obtain the OC from CAAC in the second quarter of 2024.

EHang's two closest peers in China are Aerofugia and Xpeng Aeroht, who initiated CAAC certification review in 2023 and early 2024 respectively. Considering it took EHang nearly 3 years to obtain the TC and PC, I believe the approval process for other models will take at least another 18-24 months, leaving EHang as the only certified supplier in China's fast-growing eVTOL market.

My Views On Short-selling Report

In November 2023, shortly after EHang received TC from CAAC, Hindenburg Research issued a short selling report. Their main arguments included:

EHang has falsified its order book, as the majority of its overseas orders are unlikely to materialize. EHang's TC came with restrictions, making it unable to operate as Air Taxis. EHang's key model, EH216-S has limited range that is not sufficient for intracity travel. EHang's share price dipped from $19 to $10 in early 2024.

While Hindenburg Research did gather a lot of first-hand information, especially regarding EHang's overseas customers, the report was backward-looking and somewhat misleading. It did not take into account the transition of China's eVTOL industry from the prototype stage to commercial operation.

My counter-arguments are:

Firstly, EHang had no certified aircraft to sell before October 2023, meaning that whoever ordered EHang's aircraft cannot conduct commercial operations. Hence, investors should exercise caution when considering the order book for any uncertified eVTOL players, let alone using them to derive stock valuations. EHang management stated during the 3Q23 briefing that they anticipated overseas order to begin flowing in after 2025.

Secondly, while EHang has 6 restrictions on its type certificate from CAAC, which will limit the usage of its EH-216S, it is well-suited for aerial tourism under those restrictions. Also, management mentioned that initial restrictions can be gradually lifted once they accumulate sufficient operation record. I don't expect commercial operation of Air Taxis to come anytime soon, as it requires additional infrastructure to be put in place. But aerial tourism demand alone is sufficient to drive strong growth for EHang in the coming years.

Lastly, the report compared the flight range of EH216-S with products from other EVTOL start-ups, such as Archer Midnight or Joby S4, claiming EHang's product was significantly weaker than its peers. This is plainly wrong, as it compares a multicopter with a tiltrotor, the two completely different aircraft types. A multicopter has a much smaller size and is easier to maneuver than a tiltrotor, making it more suitable to operate in urban areas. Tiltrotor is mainly for intra-city travel. Additionally, Joby S4 and Archer Midnight cost $2mn and $23mn per unit respectively, versus $330,000 for EH216-S.

Financial Analysis

Since being granted an airworthiness certificate, EHang has experienced stunning revenue growth, with a 186% and 98% QoQ growth in 3Q and 4Q. For the full year 2023, total revenues were RMB117.4 million (US$16.5 million), representing a 165.0% yoy increase. The adjusted net loss was RMB138.8 million (US$19.6 million), showing a 32.7% improvement from a loss of RMB206.2 million in 2022.

Figure 3: EHang's 4Q result

Source: Company Filing Source: Company filing

In 2023, EHang delivered 52 units of EH216 series products, a significant increase compared to 21 units in 2022. Management revealed a few large orders placed by local governments, including a minimum of 100 units of EH216 series and a 100-unit order intent from Wuxi. Furthermore, EHang's long-standing effort to expand into the UAE has paid off as Wings Logistics Hub, a company based in the UAE, also expressed intent to purchase up to 100 units of EH216-S.

Expecting more stable order flows starting in 2024, EHang began issuing forward-looking quarterly guidance since 4Q23. For 1Q24, EHang guided $58mn revenue, up 165% yoy. They also guided positive QoQ growth every quarter in 2024. In terms of earnings, they anticipated the company turning profitable in full year 2025, which is in line with analyst forecasts.

Valuation Analysis

Traditional methods struggle to accurately value EHang as it has recently entered the commercial stage. Similar to valuing biotech companies, I estimate EHang's value by considering the projected size of eVTOL market in 2023, EHang's potential market share, and its estimated future profitability.

I use Marketsandmarkets' conservative estimates for 2030 market size, made before the introduction of China's eVTOL-supportive policies. Their forecast has also recognized the potential challenges regarding safety issues, and they are not overly optimistic about demand for Air Taxis demand in the near term.

Figure 5: Derivation of price target

Source: Author's estimates

On a relative basis, EHang also appears to be undervalued, given it is trading at a significant discount to pre-revenue peers, although it is the only one to have received airworthiness certification.

Figure 6: Market value of global eVTOL peers

Source: Google Finance

EHang has a relative high trailing twelve month P/S ratio at 62x. This is expected to fall to 16x in 2024 driven by strong sales growth, but will still remain high in absolute terms. However, since EHang only entered the commercial stage in 2024, using P/S does not fully account for its robust sales growth in the coming years. It is also difficult to compare it to its global peers, which are mostly pre-revenue.

Figure 7: Peer valuation comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

Slower than expected progress in gaining the operation certificate. They expect to obtain an operation certificate in 2Q, which enables them to begin commercial operations on behalf of inexperienced buyers.

Faster than expected certification review of competitors' models. We expect the next passenger-carrying eVTOL will be approved in 2H25 at the earliest. However, if the CAAC significantly shortens its review process, competition may be more intense than expected, resulting in a lower than expected market share for EHang.

There is a safety incident in operations. As eVTOLs are a new type of aircraft, passengers do not yet fully trust them. If there is a safety incident involving EHang's aircraft, it could significantly hinder the company's business development.

EHang's traditional valuation metrics, such as P/S, are fair at nearly 20x of FY25. I believe that further upside for EHang will come from either faster-than-expected sales or investors re-rating the company by referencing valuations in the primary market.

Conclusion

China's eVTOL industry has experienced growth since 2024, driven by supportive policies, ready commercial models, and vast untapped demand. EHang's 18-24 months' lead in product certification allows it to benefit disproportionately from the industry boom. EHang is undervalued compared to its pre-revenue peers, and we expect substantial upside to its current share price. Faster-than-expected revenue growth in 2024, and more positive eVTOL industry development, will be the catalyst for the stock.