EHang: Pioneer In China's eVTOL Industry, Initiating With A Buy

Apr. 15, 2024 7:32 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Theme Catcher Invest profile picture
Theme Catcher Invest
18 Followers

Summary

  • China's eVTOL aircraft market has experienced explosive growth since 2024 driven by supportive policies, certified eVTOL models, and a vast unmet demand.
  • With an 18-24 month lead in eVTOL certification over competitors, EHang is the only certified eVTOL provider in China.
  • In the near term, aerial tourism will serve as a key growth driver, as it faces no regulatory hurdles and minimal requirements for infrastructure.
  • EHang is undervalued compared to its pre-revenue peers, offering a substantial upside for the stock price.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Ethan Miller

Investment Thesis

I initiate coverage of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) with a Buy. Given its first mover advantage and lack of competitors for the next 18-24 months, EHang is well positioned to benefit from China's booming electric vertical take-off

This article was written by

With 20 years of experience in stock analysis, I have established myself as a seasoned professional in the field. Throughout my career, I have worked in leading investment banks and mutual funds, honing my expertise in identifying lucrative investment opportunities and spotting emerging trends. My extensive background in stock analysis has equipped me with a deep understanding of market dynamics, fundamental analysis, and valuation techniques. Through my diligent research and analysis, I strive to provide valuable insights and recommendations to investors, and help them unearth some simple and obvious investment opportunties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

