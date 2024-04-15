matt_benoit

One of my favorite principles in investing is the so-called pick and shovel play. That is, once an interesting industry is identified, instead of trying to bet on the winner among all the participants, an interesting play would be investing in a business that is serving all the market participants with the tools and services needed to operate in that particular industry.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) is a REIT that could be identified as a pick and shovel play on the ever intriguing market of cannabis products. By investing in the landlord of cannabis production facilities, investors shield themselves from some of the inherent risks of being a producer of what could be classified as commodity products (although some companies are trying to develop some brand recognition in the cannabis market).

NewLake is a very small player and carries significant risks. However, it is also a very interesting REIT for a few specific reasons: it demonstrated a great ability to navigate tenants crisis, it carries almost no debt, and it could potentially enjoy massive upside in case the legal cannabis market continues to expand. The holy grail would obviously be federal legalization, but that won’t happen any time soon, although the regulatory framework seems to be slightly more favorable every passing year.

Conscious of the risks, I think NewLake at today’s price is a great addition for a very speculative buy.

A challenging year closed on a high note

NewLake Capital Partners in a nutshell (NewLake Capital Partners Investor Presentations (March 2024))

A quick glance on the stock graph clearly shows that the market has re-rated higher the stock, which is up about 50% in the last year or so. The company had been experiencing difficulties collecting rent, especially from one tenant, however the picture slowly improved quarter over quarter, and during the latest release the company revealed that they managed to collect 100% of the outstanding rent. Although that does not mean there won’t be similar issues down the line with the same or other tenants, it’s right to recognize good news when they come by and the market has clearly rewarded the stock in this case.

During the latest conference call, management has shared some commentary on how effectively the tenants are beefing up their cash reserves and dealing with the difficult macro environment:

Looking broadly at our tenant base, we continue to see financial improvements as the focus on operational efficiencies have started to take effect and combined with the wholesale pricing stabilization we've been seeing over the past few quarters. Compared with the same quarter last year, many of our tenants have been able to maintain top line revenue with an average gross margin of 40%, while increasing EBITDA from 15.5% to 20% on average across the portfolio. Additionally, we are seeing operators shore up their balance sheets and provide themselves with additional runway.

The latest earnings release was for the fourth quarter 2023. The company closed a difficult year in crescendo, reporting quarterly revenue of $13 million (up 6.4% YoY), positive Net Income of $7 million (up 4% YoY) and Funds From Operations of $10.7 million (up 1.28% YoY).

Looking at the full year picture gives a better idea of the challenges that the business has navigated over the period, although eventually, it managed to post marginally positive numbers: Revenue totaled $47.3 million, up a solid 5.1% YoY while Net Income came in at $24.6 million (up 1.1%) and FFO at $39.3 million (0.3%).

Despite being a small player facing some challenges, the company has still deployed cash to reward shareholders. NewLake has hiked the dividend up 2.4% to $0.41 per share, for a dividend yield of approximately 9% based on today’s share price of about $18.20 per share.

During the year, the company has also repurchased about 908,000 shares at an average price of $13, resulting in a reduction of outstanding shares of about 4.3%. It’s quite rare to see REITs repurchasing shares as generally issuance of new equity is one of the most common ways to raise fresh capital to deploy for acquisitions. NewLake Capital, on the contrary, has a more prudent approach to capital as they naturally navigate legal and regulatory challenges related to the specific market they serve. As such, management prefers to have liquidity on the balance sheet and nearly no debt, which is extremely unusual for a REIT.

Being prudent does not, however, mean to skip on potential expansion. Albeit on a slower rate, the company is still acquiring new land. During the year, they acquired adjacent land to an already controlled cultivation facility in Missouri for $350 thousand, while also deploying $14.4 million for Tenant Improvement.

The business faces many challenges

What seems particularly interesting to me about NewLake Capital Partners is that they seemed to recognize the challenges of the sector they operate in, and thus they appear to be extremely conservative with managing cash. By holding minimal debt and maintaining good levels of funds on the balance sheets, management is dramatically improving the resilience of the business in case tenants experience temporary setbacks. The last 12 months or so have been the perfect example of this.

Even the stock-repurchase program has been a brilliant way to deploy cash. Not only has rewarded shareholders, but more importantly, has resulted in a nice return on investment given that during FY2023 the company has repurchased shares with an average price of $13 per share. With the stock up so much as of late, that sets up the company for success, as they could easily issue new shares at higher price to fund acquisitions if some of the positive catalysts effectively materialize for the company to take advantage of.

However, investors cannot ignore the huge risks that are inevitable when investing in a company such as NewLake Capital Partners. First of all, by being such a small player (the company has now a market cap of about $400 million) it cannot benefit from economies of scale that some of their largest peers enjoy, and most likely their access to capital is far more costly than a bigger, more mature business operating in sectors that are not facing such a harsh regulatory environment.

Speaking of which, NewLake and every other operator in the cannabis sector is more risky than other businesses simply because of the product they sell. Despite experiencing a generational increase of popularity, use and possession of cannabis products remains illegal today in the United States at the federal level; however, the legal landscape is constantly evolving considering that legalization is slowly expanding on the state level. According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 24 states have legalized use and possession of small quantities of marijuana, 14 others only allow the use for medical purposes while 12 more states only allow products with minimal quantity of THC (the main psychoactive compound naturally found in marijuana).

This means that NewLake is effectively operating in a legal grey area, albeit bright spots seem to pierce more and more frequently the cloudy sky. There is however no guarantee that some or all of the catalysts will materialize, as what seems now almost inevitable (full legalization) might actually never happen, which severely affects the bull thesis on NewLake. Moreover, nothing can assure us that the regulatory landscape cannot even become harsher than today, despite what appears to be a secular shift towards more tolerance towards the use of marijuana products. If that happens, NewLake’s tenants might even be forced to go out of business entirely.

Nobody knows for sure how the cannabis sector will evolve, however in my opinion the positive scenario is far more likely than the doom and gloom one.

The cannabis sector has insane upside potential

NewLake Capital Partners Investor Presentations (March 2024)

The bull thesis for an investment in NewLake is potentially very exciting.

We have covered the risks, however for every risk the potential positive catalyst is incredibly high.

Full or partial legalization is relentlessly becoming the norm in more and more states. Obviously, any additional state that legalizes the use of cannabis would positively impact NewLake as it would open new avenues for legally producing and distributing the product.

There is plenty of research that indicates how the sentiment of the U.S. population towards the use of cannabis has clearly shifted over the course of the last few decades. According to a report published by the Pew Research Center and based on several surveys, only 1 in 10 U.S. adults think that marijuana should not be legal in any shape or form.

When generally asked if they supported legalization in a general way, 70% of the surveyed adults responded favorably. Just 15 years ago, the share of adults that supported generic legalization was only about 32%, a staggering improvement in a relatively short period of time. If we disaggregate data based on age groups, unsurprisingly older people are far more resistant than younger folks towards legalization, which obviously bodes well for the future of the legal market of cannabis.

More and more americans are interested in cannabis (NewLake Capital Partners Investor Presentation (March 2024))

If these trends continue over the next decade or so, it is hard to imagine how regulation will not adapt and follow course based on the general public sentiment. Famously, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recommended last year to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to reclassify cannabis from Section I to Section III of the Controlled Substance Act. Such a move would alter the framework around production, distribution and use of cannabis products as the substance would not be legally considered anymore entirely dangerous with no medical use at all.

Moreover, currently, producers face more difficulties in accessing capital and simply operating as producing a Section I substance means they have to abide by special rules set up by several agencies such as the IRS or the Treasury. Insurance, banking, cost of capital, taxes are some of the areas that would become much simpler or less onerous to handle for cannabis producers if the substance is eventually reclassified to Section III of the CSA. Management has estimated that the company’s tenants in aggregate could save over $400 million annually in federal taxes from such an event.

In short, the legal cannabis market seems poised for secular growth and there are several indications that regulators and politicians at every level are ever more inclined to allow use and possession. What shape the regulation will take in the next decade and how far legalization will go remains a mystery. However, I think it’s indisputable that we are walking towards more acceptance towards cannabis rather than the opposite.

Valuation and key takeaways

Despite the run-up in share price in the last year, NLCP is still trading at a very attractive valuation. At the current price of $18.20 per share, the company trades at a market cap of just about $400 million for a Price to FFO of 9.89x, a significant discount of about 20% compared with the REIT sector according to Seeking Alpha data. At the same time, financials look solid with positive top and bottom line growth, a dividend hike every year, nearly zero debt and a solid FFO Payout ratio of 84%.

There is a clear reason why the company is trading at a discount and I don’t necessarily believe it should trade on par with large REITs operating in less challenging sectors. However, it is good to know that the lower valuation implies less risk of the stock being repriced lower, although that risk obviously still exists.

I really like the odds here, but it’s worth stressing once more that an investment in NewLake should be treated as a very speculative buy. The risks are significant, as well as the potential upside. Management has done a good job mitigating some of the inherent risks of operating in the cannabis sector, namely by being extremely prudent with capital allocations. Investors can (and should) mitigate risks even more by allocating the correct sizing in their portfolio for speculative buys.

