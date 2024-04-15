Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I'm Still Not Sure On Coinbase

Apr. 15, 2024 8:31 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
728 Followers

Summary

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. is a leading crypto exchange, with positive cash flows and better economics than crypto miners.
  • The company has experienced significant growth during the bull market of 2021, but faced challenges in 2022 due to external factors.
  • Despite the setbacks, Coinbase has managed to flesh out the business and continues to evolve under management's vision.
  • The upside is potentially huge, but it's also a steep climb that depends on outside forces working out well.
  • Given this, investors should be picky on their entry price.
African businessman with hand on chin

Andersen Ross Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I have recently covered other investments in the crypto space, one of them being Bitwise's ETF (BITQ). While I was generally pessimistic about the fund and its constituent companies, I had a better summary of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN):

Coinbase Global, Inc. strikes me

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
728 Followers
My articles are written with a mind to owning a stock for years, not trying to predict price movements in a few months.I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy their shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas to improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution. I used to write many Sell pieces. As of March 2024, I stopped doing that, and I simplified my approach to "Buy or Don't Buy." Many of my articles will either be Buy or Hold going forward. I have yet to issue a Strong Buy rating to any security.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News