My Retirement Dream Comes True With Dividend Income

Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored with "Beyond Saving."

A frequent topic of conversation among investors is about their performance. By far, the most common measure that investors use is how much their portfolio is "up" or "down" year-to-date or over a 1-year period.

When someone is asking me,

"How is your portfolio doing this year?"

They expect me to answer with,

"My portfolio is up X%."

where X is my total return if I sold off my entire portfolio today. To me, that is a silly metric because I'm not even thinking about selling my entire portfolio today. The important question to me is whether my income is higher or lower than it was last year.

When you tell people how much your income is up, they look at you like you're crazy. But at the end of the day, that is the only metric that matters to me, as it is the measure of tangible realized gains occurring in my portfolio.

Never Count Your Money When You're Sittin' at the Table

The famous lyrics of Kenny Roger's song "The Gambler" offer the advice not to count your money when you are sitting at the table. The reason is that the money is still on the table and is still at risk. Yet, investors have the bad habit of doing this routinely. Indeed, I will have a hundred people comment on this article telling me that "total return is the only measure that matters", while they are counting their unrealized gains.

I agree that total return is, at the end of the day, what really matters. What many seem to fail to understand is:

Unrealized gains are not total returns.

Investors so frequently interpret unrealized gains, as if they can possibly be part of the total return measurement - they aren't. The total return on an investment is calculated as the proceeds from the sale plus cash flow from the investment over the holding period minus the amount you paid for the investment.

For example, say I loaned you $100,000, and you bought a bakery for $100,000 and operated it for a year and took out a $10,000 profit, then listed it for sale at a price of $200,000. How much cash do you have? You have $10,000. You started with $100,000, so your current total return is a $90,000 loss.

Now many would say, "but, the bakery is listed for sale for $200,000! So you have $200,000 as the value of the bakery plus $10,000 in cash, and you subtract the $100,000 you paid, so you have a $110,000 gain!"

Ok, hand me the $100,000 I loaned you to start the bakery... oh wait, you can't because you only have $10,000. You have $10,000 in cash and an asset of unknown value that you estimate is worth $200,000. But I'm not taking my repayment in bakeries; I want cash. You can ask for $200,000 in the sale, but there is no guarantee that you will get it or that it will sell at all, let alone sell for $200,000.

Stocks have the benefit of being very liquid. So, for most of us, the number of shares we own would not move the market, and we could sell our shares for the price quoted in our brokerage, or at least very close to that price, within seconds. Still, when you had 100 shares of Tesla (TSLA) in April 2021, that was worth about $22,000. Today, it is worth under $17,000. At one point in 2021, it was worth over $40,000. Unless you bought or sold at one of these points, none of these numbers really matter because tomorrow, the value will change. Being excited about being over $40,000 in October 2021 was misplaced, as is being depressed about it being below $17,000 today. In the future, TSLA shares could trade a lot higher, or they could be a lot lower, and for long-term investors, today's price doesn't matter. The only prices that matter in the total return calculation are the price you sell at and the price you bought at.

An unrealized gain is not a total return. At best, it is a potential total return if you sell right now. You can't pay bills with potential.

Dividends are Realized Returns

A dividend is cash deposited into your brokerage account. It is cash flow from your investment, which you can then use for whatever you want.

Consider Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in CLOs. If you look at the price alone over the past 3 years, it is down almost the same amount as TSLA with a lot less volatility. Source

Portfolio Visualizer

Yet, if you bought both three years ago and are selling both today, your total return with ECC would be much higher. How? ECC has been paying dividends all along.

With an investment like TSLA, your total return is calculated as:

Proceeds from selling shares, minus your cost to buy shares.

With an investment like ECC, there is a middle step:

Proceeds from selling shares, plus dividends received, minus the cost to buy shares.

And the dividends from ECC over the past 3 years have been material.

Portfolio Visualizer

So, while a $20,000 investment in both in April 2021 ended with approximately $16,000 in shares (a 20% loss) at the end of March 2024, only TSLA has a total return of -20%. ECC received approximately $10,200 in dividends for a total return of a positive 35% over the period.

Of course, we aren't selling ECC today, so this is just a theoretical total return if we were to sell. The actual return on $20,000 invested in ECC from April 2021 through March 2024 is $10,200 in cash received plus future unknown sales proceeds minus $20,000. For the algebra-inclined, the formula looks like this:

$10,200 (dividends) + X (sales proceeds) - $20,000 (capital invested = TR (Total Return).

For any investment that doesn't pay dividends, it is:

X (sales proceeds) - $20,000 (capital invested) = TR (Total Return)

X could be any number over $0. So, the worst-case scenario for ECC is:

$10,200 + 0 - $20,000 = -$9,800

The worst-case scenario for TSLA is

$0 - $20,000 = -$20,000

You can only improve that worst-case scenario by selling shares, which would lower the amount of capital invested but also reduce the number of shares you own.

Dividends allow us to take our chips off the table. Each dividend we receive, we get to decide what to do with it. With any investment, it is impossible to know exactly what your total return will be until you sell, but with a dividend stock, the minimum total return you will have rises. For those who hold dividend stocks for the long term, the dividends received can exceed the amount you invested.

Time Is Your Friend

As an investor, time is your greatest asset. A recent question in our investment group chat referred to an old rule of thumb for financial planning: Your money should double every 7 years.

Is this a reasonable expectation? Yes and no.

Doubling every 7 years is what you can expect with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10%. 10% is approximately the average CAGR that the S&P 500 index has experienced over the long run. So, if you are trying to project forward how much a portfolio that averages the same total return as the S&P 500 might experience over the next 35 years, assuming a doubling every 7 years is as good as any guess. But it is a guess.

If we look at VFINX, an S&P 500 index fund, since 1986, we can see that it has averaged 10.30% over rolling 7-year periods. This is right in line with this rule of thumb.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, this does not mean that investors in the market have seen their investments double over every 7-year period. The actual CAGR over 7 years has varied from -3.94% to positive 21.51%. Investors who held through those swings experienced a 10% CAGR. I assure you that many (most?) investors did not hold through those swings.

Conclusion

Perhaps the hardest thing to do as an investor is to keep a clear head when prices are changing. It is so easy to fall into the trap of being reactive to price changes. After all, that big number on your brokerage screen is the one that gets the most highlights. If you want to figure out exactly how much in dividends you received from a particular investment, it isn't an easy number to find. Your broker doesn't sum it up for you. You have to track it yourself or figure it out by manually adding up all the dividends you received. It is not uncommon at all for me to get a message about a pick, like ECC, where someone proclaims that they have a "large loss". But when you inquire as to when they bought it and add up the dividends they received, they are actually sitting on a large gain!

The way I keep my emotions in check is to focus on the income my portfolio is producing. I can easily see how much in dividends I receive by the month, quarter, or year. I can see if that number is going up or down. My goal isn't to have the highest unrealized gains at some random point. I recognize that the entire stock market has seen negative total returns for periods as long as 10+ years. I'm certain that will happen again, but I'm not certain when it will happen.

My goal is to ensure that my income is going up regardless of which direction the market goes. Rising stock prices makes you feel good. It's why we often see irrational exuberance near the end of a bull cycle, where people buy shares without any regard to the fundamentals. They are just experiencing FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) and trying to jump onto the market train. Rising prices are nice, but they don't actually make you money unless you are selling.

I'm not a net seller of stocks today. I won't be a net seller of stocks tomorrow, next month, next year, or next decade. Every month, I take a portion of my dividends and use them to buy shares in investments that will produce more income. Sometimes, the same companies I already own, sometimes something new. I might sell a particular company, but those proceeds are being invested somewhere else. At the end of the day, I'm a net buyer of stocks, growing my holdings every single month.

This is possible with the Income Method because you have a portfolio of cash generators, producing substantial dividends that you can use for living expenses and reinvest at least 25% to keep your income stream growing.