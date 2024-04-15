Ariel Skelley

Formerly Pacific Ethanol, Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is a US-based company that produces specialty alcohol and essential ingredients with applications across various sectors, such as food and beverage, industrials, pharmaceutical, and renewable fuels. As of FY 2023, ALTO claims itself as the largest producer of specialty alcohol in the US.

Pacific Ethanol changed its name to Alto Ingredients in 2021, when the company was trading around the $5 range. Since then, share performance has been lackluster. The following year, in 2022, ALTO ended the year with a share price of just under $3. Share price further trended lower in 2023, reaching $1.3 in April. However, ALTO has rebounded since then, with the stock back at $5 range in November before plunging to $2 price level and trading sideways at that level until today.

I rate ALTO neutral. My 1-year price target of $1.86 is lower than the current trading price of $2.1. Despite the seemingly attractive upside from the CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) project, I believe ALTO’s core business could continue seeing pressure in the near term due to the commodity price volatility.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals are mixed. Revenue growth has been rather volatile, despite the uptrend since 2021. In FY 2023, however, revenue saw a -8.4% decline to $1.2 billion, driven by both lower sales volume and price per gallon of its products. Meanwhile, ALTO has not been able to reach net profit break even since 2022. Net loss margin narrowed to -2.3%, but the improvement there has been hardly meaningful. The good thing is that ALTO has demonstrated the ability to maintain positive operating cash flow (OCF). OCF had been on a downtrend since 2021, though it recently saw an expansion. ALTO generated over $22 million of OCF in FY 2023, a solid expansion from $6 million in the prior year.

YCharts

Liquidity appears to be safe, though ALTO’s intensive CAPEX investments since last year has put a little bit of downward pressure on cash level. ALTO finished FY 2023 with $30 million of liquidity, down from $50 million just two years ago. To bolster its liquidity position, ALTO has also relied on a mix of debt and equity issuance in addition to OCF. Debt management has been relatively alright, considering that ALTO has also continued to make debt repayments periodically, gradually driving down debt-to-equity ratio to just under 0.3x today from over 1.1x in 2020.

Catalyst

I believe ALTO’s CCS project will remain as a long-term catalyst for the stock. In my opinion, there indeed appears to be sensible financial opportunities from the project, driven by the supporting regulations, strategic site location, and the potential increase in demand for low-carbon ethanol products.

In its 10K, the management has indicated that the CCS project will bring in an incremental adjusted EBITDA of $30 million annually, which is a significant contribution to ALTO’s profitability. In my opinion, this projection may appear moderately conservative, since it still excludes the potential revenues from the commercial opportunities in the low-carbon ethanol market.

CATF

The increase of tax credit to $85 per metric ton (MT) of CO2 removed under the IRA should make the project’s economics attractive for ALTO. Considering the end-to-end CCS cost of $37 to $55 per MT and the annual emission of 600k MT of CO2, my rough estimation yields a potential economic profit in the range of $18 million to $28.8 million annually. The upper end estimate of $29 million here appears similar to ALTO’s $30 million incremental EBITDA projection. However, it is important to note that the project here is done in partnership with a CCS developer, Vault. As per its 10-K, ALTO’s projection may exclude the cost of transportation, which may be taken care of by Vault. As such, I believe my estimate and ALTO could still be conservative and present potential upside.

In my view, a potential upside could lie in site selection, which is a key factor driving cost down in CCS. In that regard, I believe ALTO’s Pekin Campus location is highly strategic. The campus location is located atop of Mount Simon Formation in Central Illinois, an area deemed a good fit for CCS project due to its favorable geological formation that would allow CO2 to be safely and permanently stored underground. This could potentially help reduce site monitoring and maintenance costs, in my opinion.

Beyond the EBITDA expansion from the CCS project, there continues to be attractive future market opportunities for low-carbon ethanol products such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or blue ethanol, in my opinion. The TAM for SAF alone would be close to $17 billion by 2030, as projected by Markets and Markets. This market expansion opportunity is driven by the increasing demand to reduce carbon footprints across other industries, especially in transportation. For instance, many leading airlines such as American Airlines and British Airlines have started considering using SAF to reduce their carbon emission.

Risk

While CCS should deliver a lot of value for ALTO on the paper, I believe risk remains high. In my opinion, CCS is still a complex project that uses a relatively new technology. As such, there continues to be a possibility for a longer-than-expected timeline, which will increase deployment cost. Approval process, for instance, could be lengthy. It is understood that EPA has extended the application approval process from 18 to 24 months, somehow also demonstrating the challenging nature of the CCS project. Today, ALTO is also still in a relatively early stage in the project lifecycle, as commented by the management:

Probably the ones I would identify would be definitive agreements with Vault as one, and then the other one would be -- probably the next one would be the filing of the Class VI permit. Those would be fairly major milestones.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Upon agreeing the partnership terms with Vault, ALTO seems to still have a lot of work to do before it is cleared to execute on the project. One of them would be applying for the Class VI permit. According to a report by Gibson Dunn, the EPA has only issued six Class VI permits, with only two of them actually being utilized for CCS projects. Nonetheless, the EPA seems to be at a final stage of approval for six more permits.

US Grains Council

In the meantime, the current downward price pressure on ethanol may continue to negatively affect ALTO’s core business. As such, there is a possibility that the overall top-line decline in FY 2023 may repeat in FY 2024. In my view, This could potentially create weak sentiment on the stock that results in sideways price action.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for ALTO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect ALTO to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $984 million, a -19.5% decline YoY, in line with the market’s estimate. I assume a forward P/S to expand to 0.2x, implying a share price appreciation to $2.7. In this scenario, I expect the market to value ALTO higher due to the meaningful progress achieved in the CCS project development in the FY. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - ALTO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $931 million, a - 24% decline YoY, in line with the market’s estimate. I assign ALTO a forward P/S of 0.08x, projecting a correction to $1 price level.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $1.86 per share, lower than $2 price level, where ALTO is currently trading at. I would rate the stock neutral. While the CCS project presents an attractive long-term potential, there is still a lot of uncertainty today given the early stage of the project. Furthermore, the temporary headwinds on ethanol price may continue to put pressure on share performance. As such, risk-reward remains unattractive at present.

Conclusion

ALTO is a leading producer of specialty alcohol in the US. The core business has faced temporary headwinds in recent times due to commodity price volatility. ALTO’s revenue saw an 8% decline in FY 2023, and it is possible for the trend to continue in FY 2024, as expected by the market analysts. ALTO’s CCS project presents attractive long-term upside on the paper, given the projected incremental $30 million adjusted EBITDA annually. However, CCS remains a complex undertaking, and ALTO needs to achieve more milestones before there is a stronger case for investment, in my opinion. I rate the stock neutral.